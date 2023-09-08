An Ice Cream Shop From the Owners of Thunderbird Is Coming to Foster-Powell

Bridgetown Bites reports that an ice cream shop will move into the former Hemp Bar space in the Foster-Powell neighborhood. The shop will reportedly be opened by Nate VanDeventer and Mike Mellow, the duo behind the nearby Thunderbird Bar.

After the building was repainted with a sign reading “ice cream,” the site’s writer, Meg Cotner, tracked down an Instagram post from the painter behind Borrowed Times Studio. “I had a great day yesterday thanks to the good fellas Nate and Mike from @thunderbirdpdx who are opening an ice cream shop in the middle of #fosterpowell,” the post reads. According to a permit filed in early August dug up by Cotner, the shop will be a component of a larger commercial space that will also have a bar area. The unnamed shop is located at 6258 SE Foster Road.

Fermenter chef Aaron Adams’ cookbook launches this month

Fermenter, co-written by chef Aaron Adams and Portland-based cookbook writer Liz Crain, will be released on September 19. The cookbook functions as a fermentation guide for the home cook and includes more than 60 recipes, including seaweed sauerkraut, chickpea miso, koji beet Reubens, and cheesy jojos with tempeh bacon. On release day, Adams’ restaurant of the same name will throw a book release party and sling $5 burgers. Adams and Crain will also appear in conversation at Powell’s City of Books on September 24 at 7 p.m.

Ava Gene’s private dining room will host a series of wine dinners

Ava Gene’s wine director Kirk Sutherland is curating a winemaker-centric dinner series at the restaurant’s private dining room Fora; the four-course dinners will take place on Wednesday evenings from September through November. Each dinner will pair local wines with seasonal dishes from co-executive chefs Amelia Kirk and Ross Effinger. Featured winemakers will talk diners through the pairings, appearing on the following dates: Day Wines (September 20), Cho Wines (October 4), Division Winemaking Company (October 18), Buona Notte Wines (November 1), Cameron Winery (November 15). Tickets are available through Ava Gene’s Resy and are $150 per person.