The Nationally Celebrated Cho Wines Will Open a Hillsboro Winery and Tasting Room

Cho Wines, the Korean American-owned winery founded by married couple Dave and Lois Cho, will open an estate winery and tasting room in Hillsboro this March. The winery specializes in high elevation pinot noirs and sparkling wines, and has become popular at Portland restaurants like Han Oak and Jeju.

“We compare our wine to music — from classical to jazz and pop, we have something for a range of tastes,” writes winemaker Dave Cho in a press release. Since their winery’s founding in 2020, the couple has garnered national recognition, earning a spot on Wine Enthusiast’s “Future 40 Tastemakers” list in 2023. Cho Wines’ tasting room will be open five days a week starting March 22, located on Albertson Road on Bald Peak in the Chehalem Mountains.

The Houston Blacklight launches no-reservation, chef-driven dinner series

Restaurateurs Thomas and Mariah Pisha-Duffly are “reconnecting to their pop-up roots” with a new Dinner with Friends series at their bar the Houston Blacklight. The couple will host the first event on January 17 from 5 to 11 p.m. and feature chefs Akkapong Earl Ninsom and Pui Kitsanaruk of Langbaan and Phuket Cafe. A collaborative menu will be available a la carte or as a set meal. Conveniently, diners can just roll up to the bar; no tickets or reservations necessary.

Kickstand Comedy announces a food partner for its new venue

In late 2023, nonprofit comedy theater Kickstand Comedy opened the doors to its new Sotheast Hawthorne Boulevard venue. This week, Kickstand announced its partnership with the Black- and queer-owned pop-up Daddy’s Vegan Wangz and Rangz. An opening date has not been announced — Daddy’s is currently running a GoFundMe, which was previously raising funds to open a food cart; the money will now go toward completing its kitchen at Kickstand.