Portland Restaurants, Bars, and Cafes Open Ahead of the Tuesday Ice Storm

Over the weekend, snow, ice, and temperatures in the teens created chaos in Portland, from downed trees blocking off roads to massive power outages leaving tens of thousands without electricity. The weather impacted the city’s food scene, as well: Food cart owners who intended to open their businesses encountered weather-related damage or lost power. Even some who were able to open struggled to keep their space warm and functioning as pipes froze.

In general, it appears more restaurants and bars are choosing to close on Tuesday, January 16, including those that remained open through the weekend. “While we braved the snow to bring y’all all the pasta and cozy vibes you needed these past few days, freezing rain is not something to be messed with,” an Instagram post from Gabbiano’s reads. “Given the forecast, we’re going to close tonight in an abundance of caution.”

While some businesses have agreed to open today, closing early for the storm, the unpredictable nature of the weather can change plans swiftly. It’s best to call or check a business’s Instagram story before venturing into the cold, just in case the team had to close things down unexpectedly. Know of another opening or closing? Let us know by emailing pdx@eater.com. This story will be updated throughout the day with more information.

Restaurants, bars, carts, and cafes open on Tuesday, January 16

Little T Baker (closed Wednesday; Providore location closed)

The Daily Feast (closes at 1)

Shoofly Vegan Bakery (Closing at noon)

Wallflower Coffee

Fried Egg I’m in Love (both locations open until noon)

Mirisata (from noon until 7 p.m.)

Smart Donkey (open noon to 4 p.m.)

Twisted Gyros

Libre

Broder (closing at 1 p.m.)

Cully Central (from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.)

Khao Moo Dang (potentially closing early; check Instagram)

The Turning Peel (open from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.)

Goodies Snack Shop (open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.)

Portland Ca Phe

Keeper Coffee (until 3 p.m.)

Restaurants, bars, carts, and cafes closed on Tuesday, January 16

Magna

Oma’s Hideaway

Dirty Pretty

Shaku Bar

Boxcar Pizza

Le Pigeon

Sammich (feeding the unhoused instead)

Xiao Ye

Wolf’s Head

La Osita

Alpenrausch

Electrica

Taqueria Los Puñales

Urdaneta

Kachka

Pip’s Original

Rukdiew Cafe

Kaya

Matt’s BBQ Tacos

Lechon

Bluefin Tuna & Sushi

La Bonita

Sure Shot

Yokai Musubi

Sandy O’s

La Puerta

Zach’s Shack

Quality Bar

Afuri Izakaya

St. Johns Beer Porch

Radio Room

Phuket Cafe

Hat Yai