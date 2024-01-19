Hông Phát Will Open its Fourth Supermarket at Eastport Plaza

Hông Phát will take over one of Eastport Plaza’s anchor spaces, a 154,000 square-foot building which formerly accommodated a Walmart. The Vietnamese supermarket’s founder and CEO Brandon Wang and business partner Hoang Nguyen acquired the property in a $20 million sale.

The supermarket will occupy approximately three-quarters of the property, and the remaining space will be leased out to tenants. Customers can expect “multiple food services in a food court section with fast food and takeout options,” Wang told the Oregonian. The new store will be Hông Phát’s fourth; it opened its first location in the Parkrose neighborhood in 2003 before expanding to Montavilla in 2013 and Tigard last summer. Hông Phát will open at 4200 SE 82nd Avenue — a projected opening date has not yet been announced.

SNAP Recipients can request funds to cover food spoiled in the winter storm

The Oregon Department of Human Services has declared that Oregonians enrolled in the Supplemental Assistance Nutrition Program (SNAP) are eligible to apply for replacement funds to cover the cost of food that became spoiled as a result of power outages from the winter storm. Requests must be made within 10 days of when food was lost; recipients may be asked to provide proof of address and furnish additional documentation, such as messages from a utility company. To apply, SNAP recipients may call 800-699-9075 or email oregon.benefits@odhsoha.oregon.gov.

Restaurant Advocates Are Seeking Storm Horror Stories for a Potential Aid Proposal

This week, the Independent Restaurant Alliance of Oregon, or IRAO, released a survey for restaurant, food cart, bar, and cafe owners to share their experiences trying to keep their businesses afloat during the storm. The IRAO, founded by a group of food service workers and advocates in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, is hoping to garner city funds for those struggling from a loss of business, product, and/or equipment related to the ice and snow. “Portland has a long history of coming to a screeching halt at the first signs of snow and ice,” a statement from the IRAO reads. “Plows, de-icer and sanding trucks are a rare sight, and a mis-managed tree canopy leads to devastating power outages. It’s time to let the city know the financial toll their decisions are taking on our restaurant community AND compel them to provide financial assistance to support recovery efforts.”