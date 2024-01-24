Here Are Oregon’s Semifinalists for the 2024 James Beard Awards

The semifinalists for the 2024 James Beard Foundation Awards were announced on January 24, and this year’s long list includes a number of Oregon restaurants and chefs.

Several Portland restaurants received semifinalist recognition. Langbaan appears in the Outstanding Restaurant category this year; the Thai tasting menu restaurant was a semifinalist for Best New Restaurant in 2015. Jinju Patisserie was given a nod in the Outstanding Bakery category. James Beard Award-nominated chef Peter Cho and Sun Young Park’s restaurant Han Oak received a nod for Outstanding Hospitality. OK Omens was recognized for its Outstanding Wine and Other Beverages Program for the second consecutive year.

Local chefs were also recognized for their work. Lovely’s Fifty Fifty pizzaiolo Sarah Minnick, a two-time semifinalist in 2018 and 2020, is a semifinalist in the Outstanding Chef category this year. Best Chef, Northwest and Pacific semifinalists include Gregory Gourdet (Kann), Peter Vuong (Ha VL), and Ryan Roadhouse (Nodoguro).

Following review by the judging committee, the James Beard Foundation will release its short list of finalists on Wednesday, April 3. Restaurant and chef award winners will be announced at a gala ceremony in Chicago on Monday, June 10.

The full list of Oregon semifinalists is below, and a national list of restaurants and chefs can be found here.

Portland semifinalists:

Outstanding Chef

Sarah Minnick, Lovely’s Fifty Fifty

Outstanding Restaurant

Langbaan

Outstanding Bakery

Jinju Patisserie

Outstanding Hospitality

Han Oak

Outstanding Wine and Other Beverages Program

OK Omens

Best Chef: Northwest and Pacific

Gregory Gourdet, Kann

Peter Vuong, Ha VL, Portland, OR

Ryan Roadhouse, Nodoguro, Portland, OR

Oregon semifinalists outside Portland:

Best New Restaurant

Hayward, McMinnville, OR

Best Chef: Northwest and Pacific

Josh Dorcak, MÄS, Ashland, OR

Matthew Lightner, okta, McMinnville, OR

Disclosure: Some Vox Media staff members are part of the voting body for the James Beard Awards.