The Sandy Jug Tavern Opens Soon in a Storied Roseway Building

Northeast Sandy Boulevard’s landmark jug-shaped building has been reinvented into a neighborhood watering hole. Sandy Jug Tavern is set to open Monday, January 29, the latest tenant in a storied Roseway building original built in the 1920s. The Sandy Jug first opened as a luncheonette and filling station; the space most recently operated as a strip club for four decades.

The new bar comes from Warren Boothby and Marcus Archambeault, the team behind several revived local dives including Holman’s, the Vern, and Sandy Hut. “The place had been in rough shape,” Archambeault told the Oregonian. “We’re not afraid of strip clubs. But we’ve never run one before, and I’m too old to figure that out.” But the owners did throw in a cheeky wink to the Pirate’s Cove, paying homage to the defunct strip club by converting a former changing area into a sitting room themed like a “gaudy French boudoir” with a vanity and a chandelier. The tavern will serve fried bar standards alongside burgers and sandwiches, including takes on a cheese-stuffed Jucy Lucy and a chopped cheese. Drinks range from beer to cocktails like the Roseway sour, which is finished with a Dubonnet float. The bar is also throwing in a fun offer valid every day: patrons with the first name Sandy get their first drink on the house. The Sandy Jug Tavern will open at 7417 NE Sandy Boulevard.

Tokyo Sando teases a return to the Portland dining scene

Taiki Nakajima, owner of the erstwhile Japanese food cart Tokyo Sando, teased the return of the business in an Instagram post. Nakajima closed and sold his food truck in December 2023, returning to his hometown of Tokyo to work at his family’s izakaya. “Taiki talked with his dad about taking over his dad’s izakaya restaurant in Ginza, Tokyo,” the post reads. “Taiki told his dad many people are waiting for Tokyo Sando to be back. He will be okay without Taiki for few more years.” As of now, it’s unclear when Tokyo Sando will be reborn, but Nakajima’s post lists its former downtown address.

People’s Food Co-op is seeking new farmers market vendors

The co-op, which runs the longest-running year-round farmers market in Portland, has put out a call for vendors for the 2024 season. Farms, hot food vendors, packaged and prepared foods vendors, herbalists, foragers, and wildcrafters are invited to apply. The priority deadline for applications is February 16; applications will be reviewed on a rolling basis.