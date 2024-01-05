Dos Hermanos Moves Into a Sprawling Bakery and Cafe in Southeast Portland

Brothers Gabriel and Josue Azcorra began selling their breads and pastries under the Dos Hermanos name in 2018, gaining a following for their sweet-and-savory hojaldra and specialty loaves studded with beans. In October 2023, the bakery moved from North Portland to Southeast, and now anchors the Stark Street Chefstable complex also home to the Lil America food pod, Fracture Brewing, and Cache Cache.

With the new 7,500-square foot facility — which is quadruple in size from its original North Williams Avenue location and includes its own grain silo — the bakery has scaled up production, now making around 18,000 loaves of ciabatta alone per week. On December 22, the brothers opened the doors to the bakery’s cafe space, which sells bread and serves Yucatecan pastries, Tostado Coffee Roasters coffee, and chopped sandwiches from Lardo’s Rick Gencarelli. The bakery is baking 16” plain and sesame baguettes exclusively for its sandwiches, like the Papa Gabe (ham, escabeche, queso fresco, salsa verde, chicharrones) and the Beast Master (roast beef, horseradish, chips). Dos Hermanos is located at 1015 SE Stark Street.

The Buzzcutt app is hosting a weeklong event featuring nonalcoholic cocktails

Buzzcutt, a locally built app that locates nonalcoholic drinks nationwide, is launching the inaugural SAVØR, a food week-type event showcasing zero-proof cocktails at bars all over Portland. From January 29 to February 3, sober drinkers can use the app to find specialty $8 cocktails featuring Dhos Spirits at bars and restaurants.

Side Yard Farm has teamed up with local chefs for a Pastitsio for Palestine fundraiser

Chefs from the Side Yard Farm, Lepage Food and Drinks, and Little T Baker are putting together a take-home meal for two to raise money for the Palestine Children’s Relief Fund. The dinner includes a take-and-bake pastitsio, a side dish, bread, and shortbread cookies. Interested parties can place an order for pickup at the farm on Tuesday, January 16 — the meal is priced at $80 with all proceeds going to the nonprofit.