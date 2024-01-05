 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Dos Hermanos Moves Into a Sprawling Bakery and Cafe in Southeast Portland

Plus, a zero-proof cocktail week debuts at the end of January, and more news to know

by Janey Wong
Two men pose on the other side of a rack of fresh bread.
Gabriel and Josue Azcorra.
ChefStable/Alan Weiner Photography
Janey Wong is Eater Portland's reporter.

Brothers Gabriel and Josue Azcorra began selling their breads and pastries under the Dos Hermanos name in 2018, gaining a following for their sweet-and-savory hojaldra and specialty loaves studded with beans. In October 2023, the bakery moved from North Portland to Southeast, and now anchors the Stark Street Chefstable complex also home to the Lil America food pod, Fracture Brewing, and Cache Cache.

With the new 7,500-square foot facility — which is quadruple in size from its original North Williams Avenue location and includes its own grain silo — the bakery has scaled up production, now making around 18,000 loaves of ciabatta alone per week. On December 22, the brothers opened the doors to the bakery’s cafe space, which sells bread and serves Yucatecan pastries, Tostado Coffee Roasters coffee, and chopped sandwiches from Lardo’s Rick Gencarelli. The bakery is baking 16” plain and sesame baguettes exclusively for its sandwiches, like the Papa Gabe (ham, escabeche, queso fresco, salsa verde, chicharrones) and the Beast Master (roast beef, horseradish, chips). Dos Hermanos is located at 1015 SE Stark Street.

The Buzzcutt app is hosting a weeklong event featuring nonalcoholic cocktails

Buzzcutt, a locally built app that locates nonalcoholic drinks nationwide, is launching the inaugural SAVØR, a food week-type event showcasing zero-proof cocktails at bars all over Portland. From January 29 to February 3, sober drinkers can use the app to find specialty $8 cocktails featuring Dhos Spirits at bars and restaurants.

Side Yard Farm has teamed up with local chefs for a Pastitsio for Palestine fundraiser

Chefs from the Side Yard Farm, Lepage Food and Drinks, and Little T Baker are putting together a take-home meal for two to raise money for the Palestine Children’s Relief Fund. The dinner includes a take-and-bake pastitsio, a side dish, bread, and shortbread cookies. Interested parties can place an order for pickup at the farm on Tuesday, January 16 — the meal is priced at $80 with all proceeds going to the nonprofit.

More From Eater Portland

The Latest

The Latest Portland Restaurant, Bar, and Food Cart Closures

By Janey Wong

A Wednesday Morning Fire Has Drastically Damaged Legendary Food Cart Pod Portland Mercado

By Nathan Williams

A Guide to Portland’s Bar, Restaurant, and Food Cart Openings

By Janey Wong

Award-Winning Cider Company Bauman’s Will Open an Expansive Portland Taproom

By Brooke Jackson-Glidden

Filed under:

How to Spend the Holidays, Eater Portland-Style

Where to eat on Christmas Day, where to spend New Year’s Eve, where to stock up on holiday cheer, and more

View All Stories

Our Biggest Hopes for the Restaurant Industry in 2024

By Eater Staff