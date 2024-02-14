A Guide to Himalayan Dining in Portland

If you buy something from an Eater link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics policy .

With mountain peaks that make Mount Hood look like a speed bump and dozens of distinct languages spread across its valleys, the Himalayas contain enormous cultural diversity among the relatively modest populations residing in Nepal, Bhutan, and the Himalayan portions of China, India, and Pakistan.

The Himalayan cuisine available at Portland restaurants and carts may offer just a small taste of that diversity, but the dishes of Portland’s Nepalese and Tibetan spots are unmistakably Himalayan. They combine the spices favored in South Asia — cumin, turmeric, cardamom — with the dumplings, noodles, and meats more popular on the Tibetan side of the mountains, like pork and beef. The result: bold, distinct flavors and textures that often play like alternating soloists rather than a blended harmony.

In Portland today, Himalayan food is mostly limited to food carts scattered across the metro area; hopefully, in the near future, we’ll see Portland’s Tibetan and Nepalese culinary representation expand, with more permanent restaurant spaces and extensive menus. For now, find a guide to the dishes you’ll find at the existing Himalayan outposts across the city below.

Momos

For many Portlanders, Himalayan food is synonymous with the tender momo, and for good reason: These supple, hand-folded dumplings, stuffed with savory proteins and served with tangy sauces and chutneys, are a phenomenal treat.

Momos hail from the Tibet side of the range but are popular throughout the Himalayas today. They often incorporate South Asian spices like cumin, coriander, or turmeric, as well as vegetables like cabbage and potato. Unlike some dumplings found in East Asian countries like Japan, momos tend to be thicker and less delicate, built for mobility — making them ideal for Portland food cart takeout.

Momos are the flagship dish at most Portland Himalayan spots, and can be included in soups like the Tibetan mokthuk (found at Little Tibet PDX) or Nepalese jhol momo (found at Mouthful Momo).

Find momos in Portland at:

Sherpa Kitchen — Within the Zed, 5716 SE 92nd Avenue

Momo House — Rose City Food Park, 5235 NE Sandy Blvd

Himalayan Dumplings — 16755 SW Baseline Road, Suite 103, Beaverton, Oregon

Mouthful Momo — 20001 SW Tualatin Valley Hwy, Aloha, Oregon

Kathmandu Cafe — Available at the Portland Saturday Market, 2 SW Naito Pkwy

Namo Buddha Himalayan Cuisine — The Heist, 4727 SE Woodstock Avenue

Little Tibet PDX — St. Johns Beer Porch, 7316 N Lombard Street

Thukpa

Originally from Tibet, thukpa is a rich, savory noodle soup, traditionally made with a meat-based broth. Nepalese thukpas are often tomato-based, and feature spicier, tangier flavors, while Tibetan thukpas — sometimes be found under entree names like thenthuk — tend to be subtler and highlight the natural flavor of the broth, proteins, and hand-pulled noodles. Thukpas can feature an array of supporting vegetables, including carrots and bell peppers.

Portland’s standout Tibetan cart, Little Tibet PDX, also features a delicious momo soup, with momos in place of noodles in the same broth. Both versions are available vegetarian.

Find thukpa in Portland at:

Little Tibet PDX — St. Johns Beer Porch, 7316 N Lombard Street

Momo House — Rose City Food Park, 5235 NE Sandy Blvd

Mouthful Momo — 20001 SW Tualatin Valley Hwy, Aloha, Oregon

Dal Bhat

Nepal’s national dish, dal bhat is a simple, nourishing pairing of stewed lentils (dal) and a grain (bhat) — typically rice in the lowlands and in North America, but sometimes barley or millet at higher Himalayan elevations where rice does not grow. Dal is a familiar friend to any fan of South Asian cooking, but Nepalese dal tends to be soupier and less spicy than thicker, more potently flavored Indian and Pakistani dals.

Dal bhat entrees at Portland’s Sherpa Kitchen and Kathmandu Cafe come with a curried protein — dal can also be ordered as a separate side.

Find dal bhat in Portland at:

Sherpa Kitchen — Within the Zed, 5716 SE 92nd Avenue

Kathmandu Cafe — Available at the Portland Saturday Market, 2 SW Naito Pkwy

Choila

With often frigid higher-altitude temperatures, most Himalayan dishes are served steaming hot. The Kathmandu Valley, however, is much more temperate, getting quite hot in the summer months. Thus, the Newari dish choila can often be served cold. Chicken or another protein is marinated overnight in a chile-heavy spice mix, making it one of the spicier Himalayan dishes Portlanders will encounter.

Often served as an appetizer in Nepal, Woodstock’s Namo Buddha packs its zesty choila together with crunchy chickpeas, a bright chopped salad, and ghee-cooked rice for a fully balanced takeaway meal.

Find choila in Portland at:

Namo Buddha Himalayan Cuisine — The Heist, 4727 SE Woodstock Avenue

Chow Mein

Introduced in North America as early as the 1840s, chow mein has long since joined pizza and tacos as dishes from other countries often considered American staples. Set Panda Express associations aside when diving into a plate of Himalayan chow mein — these wok-fried noodle bowls arrive packed with seared proteins; spices like cumin, coriander, and chili powder; and a medley of vegetables that can include cabbage, peppers, carrots, and onions.

Find chow mein in Portland at:

Sherpa Kitchen — Within the Zed, 5716 SE 92nd Avenue

Momo House — Rose City Food Park, 5235 NE Sandy Blvd

Himalayan Dumplings — 16755 SW Baseline Road, Suite 103, Beaverton, Oregon

Mouthful Momo — 20001 SW Tualatin Valley Hwy, Aloha, Oregon

Namo Buddha Himalayan Cuisine — The Heist, 4727 SE Woodstock Avenue

Little Tibet PDX — St. Johns Beer Porch, 7316 N Lombard Street

Chatpate

Currently only offered at Aloha’s Mouthful Momo, chatpate is a savory snack mix often found in Kathmandu. Crunchy puffed rice is a vessel for spicy, tangy flavors, often provided by a blend of spices and a bright pop of citrus juice. Enjoy as a a shared appetizer or as a next-level trail mix on your next hike.

Find chatpate in Portland at:

Mouthful Momo — 20001 SW Tualatin Valley Hwy, Aloha, Oregon