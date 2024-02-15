Portland Restaurant Owners Can Now Apply for Winter Storm-Related Financial Relief

Prosper Portland, the city of Portland’s economic and urban development agency, has expanded its Small Business Stabilization Restore Grant Program to offer assistance for small businesses impacted by the January 2024 ice storm.

The agency is offering reimbursements of up to $25,000, covering a number of different ways the storm impacted businesses. In their application, business owners can cite up to $10,000 of revenue loss for businesses closed between January 12 and January 20, interior or exterior repairs due to the winter storm, costs associated with inventory loss, and/or up to $5,000 worth of equipment replacement. Businesses must meet specific criteria to apply: They have to be located within Portland city limits, with at least three employees and a gross revenue of up to $3 million in 2019. The deadline to apply is Thursday, February 29.

The relief comes a couple of weeks after Portland city officials, including City Commissioner (and mayoral candidate) Carmen Rubio, worked with Prosper Portland and the Portland Bureau of Emergency Management to gather data from business owners dealing with repairs, debts, and potential closure as a result of the storm. “After meeting with members of the IRAO, Mayor Wheeler, Commissioner Rubio and Prosper Director Branam took swift action,” reads an Instagram post from the Independent Restaurant Alliance of Oregon (IRAO). “We are grateful for their commitment to supporting our culinary and small business community.”

IRAO previously sent a letter to Governor Tina Kotek and other city, county, and state officials seeking financial relief. The organization also conducted a survey of businesses and food service workers, in which respondents reported average financial losses between $30,000 and $75,000, and lost income of $1,500, respectively.

On February 8, the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) declared the January 2024 storm a disaster after receiving a request from Governor Kotek. The declaration unlocked federal funding, enabling small business owners in Clackamas, Multnomah, Washington, and 15 other Oregon counties to apply for a disaster assistance loan, as an alternative to the grant program.

Eligibility is based solely on the financial impact of the disaster — including fixed debts, payroll, accounts payable and other bills — and not on property damage. The loans are “restricted to small businesses without the financial ability to offset the adverse impact without hardship.” Interest will begin to accrue at a rate of four percent 12 months from the date of the first loan disbursement. The deadline for those applications is November 8, 2024.