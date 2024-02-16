Renata Alum Matt Sigler Will Head Up the Members-Only Restaurant Within Portland’s Soho House

If you — or a very good friend of yours — have an extra $2,000 a year lying around and the je ne se quoi to appease the committee who approves your membership, you can try the food at Matt Sigler’s next restaurant.

Soho House, the global members-only club focused on the “creative class” (read: upwardly mobile graphic designers, software engineers who sell minimalist pottery on the side), will open its long-awaited Portland location in early March. The club will house a two-story gym, a steam room, a sauna, and a rooftop pool, as well as a restaurant open only to members and their guests. Sigler — an alumnus of Portland’s late, great Renata and San Francisco destinations like Flour + Water — will run that restaurant, specializing in handmade pastas, wood-fired pizzas, and large format proteins from the hearth.

When Soho House CEO Andrew Carnie was choosing a chef for the restaurant, he started by checking in with the house’s committee, as well as other Soho House members based in Portland. From there, it came down to finding a chef who checked certain boxes. “When we were talking with the committee and our Cities Without Houses members, the general vibe we got was Italian American,” he says. “We were looking for a chef who was local, who we felt wanted to do Italian American with all local ingredients — super simple, but high quality. And we have a wood-fired grill in the house, so we were looking for somebody who had experience using it.”

For those unfamiliar with Sigler, he fits that bill pretty cleanly. Sigler grew up with farmers in his family, before heading to culinary school and externing at the three-Michelin-starred Quince in San Francisco, known for its hyper-local and seasonal tasting menu. He then helped open Flour + Water, another legendary restaurant in the Bay Area known for its handmade pastas and Neapolitan-style pizzas. When he moved to Portland, he served as the opening chef for Renata, Portland’s lauded wood-fired Italian restaurant named the Oregonian’s restaurant of the year six weeks after it opened. He left Renata to open Italian American hotel restaurant Il Solito, departing the restaurant during the pandemic to work at the Oswego Lake Country Club.

At Soho House, Sigler will dress Pacific Northwestern oysters with pink peppercorn mignonette, fry artichokes, and roll meatballs for the restaurant’s appetizer menu, while also constructing salads made with celery root chips or puffed chickpeas. The house-made pastas include classics like rigatoni alla vodka and pappardelle tossed with beef Bolognese, as well as things like cavatelli with kale and basil pesto or agnolotti with spinach and goat cheese. The wood-fired oven will add char to pizzas topped with black truffle and leeks or artichokes and anchovies; the kitchen will also churn out things like whole branzino with black olives or maple-glazed pork chops.

Sigler developed the menu with Soho House’s executive chef of North America, Andrea Cavaliere. Some dishes, like the brick chicken with garlic confit, are found at other Soho House restaurants throughout the country, though much of the menu is local to Portland. The chef will also source from local farms and producers, like Flying Coyote and Olympia Provisions.

Beverages also hew Oregonian. The wine list features several Willamette Valley vineyards, including big names like Beaux Freres, Domaine Roy, and Archery Summit. Upper Left Roasters developed a roast for the Portland Soho House, and True Tea will supply the house with a variety of teas. “We’ve been working really hard on our collaborations,” Carnie says. “We’re doing chocolate, we’re doing sweets, we’re doing nuts, etc., to feel like we’re very much supporting local community.”

Restaurateur Nick Jones opened the first Soho House in 1995, located within London’s Soho neighborhood. At the time, Soho House was meant to be an alternative to the more traditional — some might say snootier — private clubs that proliferate the city. “We wanted it to be creative and like-minded, and for people who were at ease with themselves,” Jones told Eater in 2017. Over the next three decades, Soho House has expanded globally, with houses in Amsterdam, Nashville, Bangkok, and around 20 other cities. Today, Soho House exudes a coolness that is coveted by some and induces eye-rolls in others — it was the site of a celebrity baptism in an episode of The Other Two; Samantha Jones snuck into its New York club’s pool in an episode of Sex and the City.

Part of its allure likely comes from its exclusivity: A committee of members — selected by the Soho House team — choose who gets the privilege of paying to join the club. Checking the website’s membership calculator, memberships start at $975 for Portlanders under 27; those in their late 20s and beyond pay at least $1,950 annually. Having means doesn’t necessarily guarantee membership: “Kim Kardashian and the Real Housewives are in the same category as lawyers and hedge fund managers,” Eater wrote in 2017, describing the kinds of people who are often denied Soho House membership.

“What we focus a lot on at the beginning is finding like-minded members,” Carnie says. “We work really hard to make sure [the committee] crosses industries. Everybody has to live here. And we’ve got a great, super diverse committee, super engaged, and they love the space.”

Soho House and its restaurant will open in early March at 1025 SE Pine Street.