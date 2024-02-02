Lazy Days Brewing Takes Over the Former Ex Novo Locations in Portland and Beaverton

Lazy Days Brewing, founded by a group of Pacific Foods alumni, has taken over both the North Portland and Beaverton Ex Novo locations, though longtime fans of the previous brewery shouldn’t be too concerned. Lazy Days is brewing several beers using Ex Novo recipes, including favorites like Sons of Scotland Scotch ale, the Most Interesting Lager in the World, and Perle Haggard Pilsner, which won a gold medal at the 2020 Great American Beer Festival. Both locations still sling Detroit-style pizza, and the Portland brewpub serves dishes like beer cheese soup, burgers, and salads, as well.

Ex Novo Brewing originally opened in North Portland in 2014, expanding to Beaverton and New Mexico in 2019. Founder Joel Gregory grew up in New Mexico, and moved back to his home state to be closer to family. However, in 2023, Gregory decided to sell both Oregon locations, focusing exclusively on the New Mexico branch. When the Lazy Days team purchased the Oregon brewpubs, they agreed to continue contract brewing Ex Novo beers; both of Ex Novo’s previous brewers, Zane Singleton and Joe Smith, stayed on with Lazy Days, and have been developing that label’s beers with new co-owner Jake Elder. Both locations are now open.

Pasture Gets Into the Breakfast Game

Alberta Street’s Pasture, an essential Portland deli and butcher shop, is now serving breakfast in addition to its lunchtime pastrami and beef mortadella sandwiches. Menu items include things like lard and tallow biscuits with sausage gravy, fried eggs, and chicken. In the near future, Pasture will expand its hours into the morning and open seven days each week; however, the space will also begin to phase out its retail butcher shop to make room for a more extensive food program.

Bing Mi Will Move Downtown Next Month

Longstanding jianbing cart Bing Mi closed its Nob Hill cart at the end of 2023, adding jianbing to the menu of its dumpling and noodle restaurant around the corner. However, the cart will find a new life downtown starting in March. The exact location is under wraps as of now, but until then, a full menu of jianbing is available at Bing Mi Dumpling & Noodle Bar, 2572 NW Vaughn Street.