Ask Eater: Which Portland Restaurants and Bars Are the Most Wheelchair-Friendly?

Welcome to Ask Eater , an Eater Portland column where the site’s editor and reporter answer questions from readers and friends. Have a question for us? Submit your question in this form with the subject line ‘Ask Eater.’

I have a family member who will be staying in Portland for a few months and will be mostly using a wheelchair while here. I’m wondering what restaurants and bars have the best accessibility for a wheelchair, including door frames that can accommodate one and accessible seating (the less navigating around other chairs and diners, the better). Stairs are a no-go, obviously.

Thank you for your help with this!

—Alex

This is a great — and complicated — question to answer. Restaurant accessibility is often overlooked, and even places that might meet the standards set by the Americans With Disabilities Act (ADA) aren’t necessarily comfortable for many people who use wheelchairs. Information about wheelchair-friendly restaurants is incredibly limited online, and as someone who does not use a wheelchair, I felt the best option would be to chat with some disability rights advocates who deal with this issue every day.

What I heard consistently is that there are specific criteria to consider when choosing a restaurant:

Parking: Not every restaurant can have a parking lot, of course, but there are things worth considering beyond dedicated spaces for visitors with disabilities. Is there a place where a van could pull up and deploy a ramp? Is there ample street parking available nearby, or a parking lot that’s close by?

Getting in the door: Obviously, the restaurant should be at street level, have a ramp, and/or have an elevator, but also, doors should be able to stay open — ideally with a button, though even a door stopper could help. The door should be at least 32 inches wide, as well.

Spacing: Inside, tables should have enough space to allow a wheelchair to comfortably sit at a table without blocking pathways, and ideally this would be the case without rearranging tables. “How wide is the hallway? Is there a tight turn somewhere that’ll be difficult to navigate in a big chair?” Jessica Waller, a representative from Oregon Spinal Cord Injury Connection, says. The sweet number is 32 inches — the minimum width for hallways and pathways.

Tables and seating: Corinne Schram, an attorney for Disability Rights Oregon and a wheelchair user, says table height is one of the biggest issues she deals with at restaurants. “They’re often either too low, where you can’t get close enough, or there are some that only have bar seating, bar height seating,” she says. To be wheelchair accessible, tables themselves should be no more than 34 inches and no less than 28 inches above the floor, with at least 27 inches of height and 19 inches of depth underneath for knees. Fixed seating limits the options and potential accommodations available, so going to a spot with only booths and bar stools is not the move. On outdoor patios or at food cart pods, picnic tables with fixed benches can be tricky, unless they have enough space to allow someone to pull up to either end of the table.

Bathrooms: Bathroom sinks should be no more than 34 inches high, with at least 27 inches of height and a maximum of 25 inches of depth below the sink for knee clearance, and the doors should not be particularly heavy or hard to maneuver.

Other things to consider include how and where people order, particularly for restaurants with counter service — are the ordering kiosks or counters at wheelchair-accessible height? — as well as the surfaces of outdoor spaces, which should be smooth and level as opposed to grass or gravel.

Schram generally loves restaurants and Portland dining. However, it’s often very hard to find a place where she feels like she can just enjoy a meal without feeling singled out. “The ADA is the bare minimum, and very little is actually considered,” she says. “It doesn’t feel very good to be negotiating your way to your table and have to have everybody move.”

She mentioned two restaurants where she had really great experiences. Andina, the Pearl District Peruvian restaurant, was particularly accommodating, setting her party up at a nice table with attentive service and plenty of space. She has also enjoyed her experiences at Mirisata, the vegan Sri Lankan restaurant, with a large, accessible outdoor patio, a ramp that helps her access the spot to order, and plenty of space in the dining room for indoor seating.

Oregon Spinal Cord Injury Connection has a few spots their members love for meet-ups: The Lucky Lab Beer Hall on Northwest Quimby has been a particular favorite, as well as Zoiglhaus Brewing Company within the Zed and the Migration Brewing location in Gresham. Level Beer’s 148th Avenue location is often a favorite as well, though it can be a tough choice for those who rely on public transportation. Members also mentioned a few favorite restaurants, including the Afuri location in downtown Portland.

In general, it’s best to call a restaurant ahead of your visit to ask specific questions about its accessibility. Taking the extra bit of time to make sure a space is not only accessible, but comfortable, is a simple way to support friends and family who use wheelchairs or other mobility aids. “People with disabilities are often overlooked, and our needs are overlooked,” Schram says. When you do some advance research, “people will feel a little more seen and thought about.”