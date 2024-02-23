Aviation American Gin Is Hosting Weddings on Leap Day

Couples looking for a cost-effective alternative to a courthouse wedding have an option with unique Portland flavor this leap year; Aviation American Gin is hosting weddings on Thursday, February 29 at its Northwest Portland distillery.

“Aviation American Gin, which is usually knee-deep in the sacred art of gin crafting, is doing something new and in true Aviation fashion, very unconventional and exciting,” the distillery writes. Aviation is co-owned by actor and marketing master Ryan Reynolds. The $290 booking price is inclusive of a ceremony conducted “outside of Ryan Reynolds’ office,” cocktail flights, a sheet cake, and a tour of the distillery. Participants must have a marriage license and be over the age of 21. The offer is only valid for leap day — bookings can be made here. For folks who aren’t in the market to get married or don’t want to commit to the bit, Aviation is also offering $29 distillery tours.

Portland’s newest food week is a tartare tour

Westward Whiskey’s Portland Tartare Tour will feature tartare and cocktail pairings at Olympia Provisions, Fools & Horses, Bellwether Bar, Lechon, and Scotch Lodge. “The caramelized and rich character of Westward works so perfectly with the piquant, umami, and briny flavors of tartare dishes,” Westward Whiskey master blender Miles Munroe writes. “So we were excited to inspire some of our favorite makers around Portland, creating unique interpretations of this dish that complement our whiskey flavors.” The event will run from March 18-24 and benefit Hunger Free Oregon, Zenger Farm, and Milk Crate Kitchen.

Sweet Lorraine’s will take over the cafe at the Oregon Jewish Museum and Center for Holocaust Education

Sweet Lorraine’s, the former Jewish deli food cart which currently resides inside Labyrinth Forge Brewery, has announced that it will expand and take over operations at Lefty’s, the cafe inside the Oregon Jewish Museum and Center for Holocaust Education. Lefty’s was previously operated by Jacob & Sons.