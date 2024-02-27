Meet the New Pop-Up Incubator Hidden Within a Portland Motorcycle Shop

Sage Houser has worked at several Portland restaurants and carts — Gumba, Pizza Jerk, Matt’s BBQ — but it took him being bedridden to find the project he’d call his own. The chef broke his collarbone last summer; while he was stuck in bed, he started fantasizing about hot dogs. “I remember laying in bed with my broken collarbone, not even being able to put my shoes on, and I kept thinking about this hot dog thing,” he says. “Who doesn’t like a hot dog?”

By the time Houser had healed, he had conceptualized his pop-up: Third Coast Hot Dogs, which specialized in South Texas-style franks topped with things like teriyaki sauce or pineapple slaw. After months of popping up within the now-closed Larry’s Corner Bar, accruing attention from people like former Simpsons showrunner and Instagram personality Bill Oakley, Houser took over the space, creating a saloon and pop-up incubator hidden within a motorcycle shop.

Over the last month, Houser has been transforming the bar within Legion Motorcycle Company into Grey Horse Saloon, though the “saloon” facet of the business is still in development. While Houser waits for a liquor license, the space will become the home of three separate pop-ups: Third Coast Hot Dogs, Italian pizza pop-up Picco Pizza, and Japanese pop-up Sushi Closet from sushi chef Devin Jacobson.

Since he was a kid, Houser has found comfort in food. Growing up in Brooklyn, he sought refuge in the home of his Sicilian neighbors, sitting with the women of the family as they rolled cavatelli and made pomodoro. When his family moved to Texas, he and his friends would order takeout containers of mole from the Mexican restaurant near his house, sopping it up with tortillas. Eventually, restaurant kitchens became his lifeline. “My dad was an alcoholic and abusive, so I ran away from home and started washing dishes, living on my friend’s mom’s couch,” he says. “I saw all these guys working the line, and they seemed larger than life.”

Houser started working at Texas chain restaurants, eventually moving to Portland and taking a job at a Pizzicato location. Over his 10 years here, he has worked at several restaurants and carts, tending to focus on Italian or Texas barbecue. When he decided to host his pop-ups, he similarly pulled from his two previous homes: Brooklyn and San Antonio.

Third Coast Hot Dogs is an homage to his years in Texas, particularly the backyard barbecues and afternoons he spent with his friends as a teenager. “San Antonio is a big military town,” he says. “All my friends, their dads would come off the base and do these big cookouts. We’d do smoked ribs or tri-tip, but there were always hot dogs.” One of his friend’s fathers was from Colombia, and he often served pineapple-topped hot dogs that Houser loved. Houser’s version, called the Christi, starts with the liquid reserved from house pickled onions, which he combines with jalapeño brine to marinate pineapple. That pineapple becomes a slaw topping for hot dogs, paired with a “pink sauce” akin to fry sauce with lime. The 512 is another love letter to Texas cookouts, with a combination of salsa verde and barbecue sauce as well as jalapeños and tortilla chips.

The San Anto pulls from his neighborhood Mexican restaurant: He and his friends would pour the restaurant’s mole over hot dogs, finishing them with Takis for crunch. The hot dog on Third Coast’s menu is similar, pairing mole negro with a complementary vegan crema with coconut and lime juice. He finishes the hot dog with pickled onions and a handful of Takis.

Many of the hot dogs on the menu are named for specific Texas cities — Christi for Corpus Christi, where he’d go to the beach with his friend’s family; the H-Town, pairing teriyaki sauce and salsa, pulls inspiration from Houston’s Chinatown. “Texas is just a microcosm of the United States,” Houser says. “There’s a huge Latinx population, but also you have a ton of Vietnamese, Chinese immigrants. It is the melting pot.”

The hot dog pop-up is the main event at Grey Horse, but the space will be home to other pop-ups, as well: On Sundays, Houser will honor his early years in New York, serving Caesar and caprese salads alongside pizzas topped with vodka sauce or Ezzo pepperoni. The pizza uses a house-made poolish dough which he leopards with char while retaining a sturdy base. “I’m a Texan,” he says. “I love shit burnt.” He called the pizzeria pop-up Picco Pizza, or “Peak Pizza” — a reference to people eye-rolling the sheer number of new pizzerias in town.

“I wanted to say, ‘Okay, yes, it’s another fucking pizza place, what are you going to fucking do about it?’” he says. “Do we need another pizza joint? No, but that’s why I’m doing it. Pizza has become unaffordable; we’ve gentrified pizza. If you want to get a whole pizza to feed your kids and families, it’s like, $50. Pizza should be for the workers of the world.”

Down the line, Sushi Closet will serve crunchy maki rolls and miso butter beef bites, and a liquor license will allow the “saloon” portion of the business to flourish. For now, he’s letting himself enjoy being back on the line.

“I’ve done every job underneath the sun,” he says. “I’ve worked on oil rigs in Texas, but I always come back to the kitchen. There are all these horrible things that go with it, but seeing people eat this food and enjoy it — I don’t think I’ll ever not love that, you know?”

Third Coast Hot Dogs is now open at 2227 SE 7th Avenue; Grey Horse will fully open with all of its pop-ups by late March.