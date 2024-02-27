A Pilot Project Is Bringing Food Trucks to Portland’s City Streets

Over the last two decades, Portland has become a national destination for its food cart scene, with hundreds of carts across the metro area. But unlike cities such as Los Angeles or Manhattan, where diners often encounter food trucks while walking down the street, Portland’s food carts are stationary, typically based within clusters known as “pods.” As of this month, however, a number of food trucks are hitting the streets as a part of a new city project.

A pilot program from the Portland Bureau of Transportation (PBOT) is enabling mobile food trucks to operate at bureau-designated parking spots on central city streets. In January, Portland city council unanimously passed an ordinance that waives a city code that “prohibits the sale of merchandise and services in the public right of way.” If the two-year program is deemed successful, PBOT will propose a permanent program to the city council in fall 2025, one year after significant changes are made to the structure of the council.

PBOT is managing the pilot program in partnership with Suburban Events, a food truck booking service. Food trucks are rotating at three locations — the Pacwest Center, located at 1121 SW Fifth Avenue; outside the NV Apartments building in the Pearl District at 1261 NW Overton Street, and at Lownsdale Square Park on 350 SW Salmon Street. The current lineup of carts includes longstanding favorites like 808 Grinds, the eclectic and defiantly mobile Pidgin Hole, and a range of other carts selling things like shrimp po’boys and tacos al pastor.

“Food trucks, like PBOT’s Outdoor Dining Program, bring life and activity to our streets and sidewalks,” PBOT director Millicent Williams writes in a press release. “The food trucks provide a new and exciting way to bring more small businesses into the central city, giving a boost to our local economy while adding to the vibrancy of our city’s streets. I look forward to hearing from Portlanders about their experiences over the duration of this two-year pilot program.”

Program fees include a $450 application fee and a $400 parking fee. Food truck operators interested in participating in the program or those interested in hosting food trucks at a property can fill out a form and they will be contacted by Suburban Events. Questions and comments from the public regarding the program are also welcomed through the same form.