A Guide to Hot Pot Dining in Portland and Its Surrounding Suburbs

Generally, Portland is a very broth-friendly city. We have an extensive selection of ramen, pho, and noodle soup restaurants, not to mention plenty of delis and cafes serving classic cream soups and sick day standards. However, the world of hot pot — a dish popular throughout East Asia and particularly China, in which diners cook proteins, vegetables, and noodles in a simmering broth — is nowhere near as ubiquitous in town. Some variations on hot pot appear at restaurants scattered across the larger metro area, clustered in Beaverton and along East 82nd with a few exceptions. Many are locations of international chains, like Happy Lamb and Tasty Pot. Below, we dive into the options you can find nearby, with tips on what you’ll encounter along the way.

Communal hot pot

At this Nike campus-adjacent restaurant, diners order rounds of sliced meats and seafood to submerge in soup bases including sweet and sour, green chile, and tomato. As servings of protein arrive at the table, diners make trips to hot and cold bars stocked with uncooked ingredients like tripe and vermicelli, and ready-to-eat items like chicken wings and pork ribs. Don’t miss the condiment bar on the way back to the table. 14125 SW Walker Road, Beaverton

The Beaverton location of this Mongolian chain is likely one of the more expensive hot pot options in town, though the extensive buffet, range of broth options, built-in burners, and premium fillings easily explain the price tag. The golden cabbage marrow broth has a nice balance of heat and tang to it, though many seek out Happy Lamb for its distinctive tomato broth. The all-you-can-eat option is the move, though customers can also order fun options like house cilantro-beef meatballs, lamb belly, wagyu beef, and tiger prawns. Definitely spring for the added buffet-style sauce bar, which also includes desserts and appetizers. 3861 SW 117th Avenue, Suite A, Beaverton

On East 82nd, Beijing Hot Pot is no-frills in its approach, but those who visit will find hand-made noodles and dumplings to dunk in classic, spicy, or vegetarian-friendly broths, plus house-made chicken and fish balls. Beijing goes for the classic build-your-own hot pot add-ins; however, those seeking some guidance can choose from pre-set hot pot sets, like the seafood lover with head-on shrimp and squid or the beef special with flank steak and meatballs. Dipping sauces include a sesame sauce and a chile-crisp-like option. 2768 SE 82nd Avenue

Individual hot pot

The Vancouver outpost of this Taiwanese restaurant chain serves individual hot pots that come in options like Taiwanese spicy soup, Sichuan flavor soup, seafood lobster, and more. The soups arrive in a special raised wok which has a lever to control the flame below. Any of Tasty Pot’s numerous soups have adjustable spice levels, are served with rice or noodles, and are filled to the brim with a tangle of ingredients such as king oyster mushrooms, fishballs, quail eggs, fried tofu skin, mussels, and more. The restaurant also operates a location in Beaverton. 2100 SE 164th Ave A109, Vancouver, Washington; 13227 SW Canyon Road, Suite B, Beaverton.

This fast casual restaurant specializes in the malatang, a spicy soup originating in Sichuan, and xiang guo, a dry stir-fried hot pot. Meals here begin with diners making their way down a salad bar setup displaying ingredients like enoki mushrooms, sliced lotus root, konjac noodles, and sweet potato rice cakes. At the end of the counter, choose the desired dish and level of mala, the spicy seasoning that has a numbing quality. The restaurant’s main attractions can be supplemented with side dishes like guobaorou and mini Chinese pancakes. 2330 NW Thurman Street

Ten Seconds specializes in crossing-the-bridge noodles, an individualized hot pot-esque experience popular in the Yunnan province of China. Visitors choose from broths including a creamy pork bone broth, a tomato broth, a spicy broth, and a hot-and-sour broth, with optional proteins like beef brisket, pork chops, and sliced fish. Bowls then come with a generous supply of individual add-ins, things like quail eggs, woodear mushrooms, corn, and fried tofu. 11729 SW Beaverton Hillsdale Highway, Beaverton