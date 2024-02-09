Bing Mi and Tokyo Sando Are Moving Into Downtown’s Midtown Beer Garden

When Tokyo Sando and Bing Mi both closed in December 2023, the future of the popular food carts looked uncertain. At the time, Bing Mi decided to consolidate operations with its nearby restaurant Bing Mi Dumpling and Noodle Bar. Tokyo Sando owner Taiki Nakajima sold his food truck and returned to Tokyo to help at his family’s Ginza neighborhood izakaya.

Now, both are moving into downtown’s Midtown Beer Garden; Tokyo Sando debuts there today and Bing Mi is targeting a mid-March opening. Bing Mi owner Jacky Ren will streamline the jianbing menu at the cart’s new location in order to offer handmade dumplings on rotation. The move to Midtown Beer Garden marks a return to downtown for Bing Mi, which was originally stationed at the bygone Alder Street food pod. “We have lots of regulars who work and live down here, and I’m excited to be back,” Ren writes in a press release. The pod is also welcoming Global Pizza, the Codfather Fish & Chips, and Midtown Grill.

A new pop-up from Rick Gencarelli will takeover Lardo’s downtown location

Restaurateur Rick Gencarelli (Grassa, Bluto’s) quietly closed the longstanding downtown location of his sandwich shop Lardo last week. But, the Oregonian’s Michael Russell has learned that Gencarelli is holding onto the spot at 1205 SW Washington Street and has plans to repurpose the space for Rhinestone, a Tex Mex-style breakfast burrito pop-up that uses smoked meats. The first pop-up date is slated for sometime this spring.

Nimblefish has launched an a la carte sushi counter menu

Last week, Nimblefish chefs Cody Auger and Dwight Rosendahl launched Nimble-Chan, an a la carte sushi counter that complements their omakase dinner service. Nimble-Chan is serving edomae-inspired sushi using seasonally sourced Japanese fish and West Coast seafood — the focus is on nigiri and sashimi, but the menu is also offering maki, temaki, donburi, and rotating appetizers. The five-seat counter is walk-in friendly and open on Tuesday-Friday evenings from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.