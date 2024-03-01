Vegan Cafe Harlow Is Moving Its Flagship Southeast Location, But Not Far

The gluten-free and vegan friendly Harlow Cafe and Juice Bar will move its flagship location to the Southeast Division Street building formerly occupied by Xico in early April.

In 2013, Prasad’s Karen Pride and Brittney Galloway opened Harlow on Southeast Hawthorne Boulevard. Country Cat husband-and-wife team Adam and Jackie Sappington now own and operate Harlow — they bought the restaurant in 2018, trading in fried chicken and grilled legs of lamb for tempeh scrambles and quinoa bowls. With the upcoming move, the couple plan to debut an expanded menu, a zero-proof cocktail bar, a heated outdoor patio, and a wellness event space. Harlow also has additional locations on Northwest 23rd Avenue and Northeast Alberta Street. The Southeast flagship cafe will open at 3715 SE Division Street.

Rose City Book Pub calls on the community for help with a business-boosting auction

The Sabin public house and reading sanctuary Rose City Book Pub is “currently struggling to stay afloat financially” and has reached out on social media with a community ask. Friends of the pub are organizing an auction and are looking for items that can be auctioned off. The organizers’ goal is to collect over 100 submissions — criteria for submissions is extremely flexible, with examples like a homemade birthday cake, a family recipe, free therapy sessions, or even a bag of chips. Folks interested in contributing can drop their submission into the auction idea box at the book pub or email book.pub.auctioneers@gmail.com. The auction will be held on March 11 at 7 p.m.

Women-centric brewing festival SheBrew returns for its ninth year

The family-friendly festival SheBrew, which celebrates women in the brewing industry, is returning for its ninth year this month. The event is co-organized by Oregon Brew Crew and the Human Rights Campaign; it features over 45 professional female brewers and 10 female homebrewers from the Pacific Northwest, including Natalie Baldwin (Wayfinder), Anna Buxton (Steeplejack), and Sonia-Marie Leikam (Leikam Brewing). SheBrew will be held at the Redd on Sunday, March 10. Tickets are available now and are inclusive of a tasting glass, sample tickets, and a Human Rights Campaign membership.