Share All sharing options for: Ask Eater: Where Can I Drink With My Kid in Portland?

Ask Eater

Dear Eater PDX,

Where can I drink that’s kid-friendly? A lot of us in the industry are parents now, and we want to go grab a drink with friends that aren’t! My husband and I are desperate to find places and we keep drawing a blank. Where can we go?

Sincerely,

Even Bartending Moms Need Drinks

This is a super fair question that demands answers. Thankfully, in a city like Portland, home to phenomenal bars and breweries, options abound for parents who want to grab a cocktail or beer with a baby in tow.

Plenty of Eater editors are themselves young parents living in the Rose City and had lots of recommendations. Eater executive editor Erin DeJesus says to lean into daytime bar outings sandwiched between your child’s meals and naps. “The best way to drink with an infant is to embrace day-drinking — I’m most likely to head to the bar at, like, 1:30 to 3 p.m.,” DeJesus says. She recommends places that not only have a good number of high chairs, but are open earlier in the day. Many breweries fit the bill: Double Mountain’s Overlook location always has toddlers running around. So do NE Alberta Street’s Bye & Bye and the Radio Room, both chill spots open during lunch hours.

On the cocktail side of things, there’s Tough Luck and the Old Gold — also both in NE Portland — and Holy Ghost, with its plentiful gin fizzes, in Southeast, all of which are owned by the same hospitality group. In warmer weather, the front patio at Tough Luck is a great spot for kids and dogs.

Kaitlin Bray, Eater and Punch’s director of audience development, says that breweries are often easiest to go to with young children or babies. She, too, defaults to breweries by-and-large, but has a number of go-to bars, too.

Astral & Duality, Eater Portland’s best chef residency in a pop-up for 2023, doubles as both an excellent watering hole with shrimp toast and conchas but as a wonderful outdoor space for kids to roam when the weather is giving. There’s also Baerlic, where lots of little ones play in the backyard, and you can bring in food, too. Bray also heads to Tough Luck, where the kiddos are welcome and can enjoy the shuffleboard table for entertainment. Word to the wise for families with infants: No changing table in the bathroom.

HopWorks is the most kid-friendly of the bunch, Bray says. There are designated play areas, so there’s no overthinking about whether the kids are being too rambunctious for other diners. Buranko Cafe gets an honorable mention, too, though it’s more a restaurant than a bar, with its compelling cocktails and a terrific (and clean) play area for kids.

In general, it’s wise to call ahead and ask what bar or restaurant workers themselves think of bringing a kid into the space. That said, many businesses do not keep general phone lines, so taking a look through Instagram-tagged photos on the bar or brewery’s profile can be a smart way to see if the vibe and infrastructure has worked for other parents. There’s no reason to not enjoy Portland’s vibrant bar and brewery scene after having a baby, but being prepared will make that beer go down a lot easier.