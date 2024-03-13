Here’s What’s Actually Going Into the Former Sweet Hereafter Space

The Lightning Bar Collective (LBC)’s vegan cocktail destination Sweet Hereafter closed at the end of February. The 13-year-old Belmont Street business was a veritable icon, and its closure signaled the loss of a watering hole and community outpost, full of outdoor seating that was especially crucial during the pandemic. Now, there are reports of a newcomer in the space, and Eater Portland has confirmed a few details about the inbound bar.

Bar Loon, a new bar and restaurant from LBC, just had a liquor license approved at 3326 SE Belmont Street, the same address as Sweet Hereafter. This is not to be confused with Division Street’s Loon, which closed in 2016. Liam Duffy, owner of the Lightning Bar Collective, confirmed that he is a small-percentage owner of Bar Loon but won’t be behind the bar’s menu or drinks. Duffy says that will be Ansel Vickery, also a member of the collective and well-respected for his time running Bellwether Bar.

Vickery says the opening is projected for the first week of June. “It was a beautiful space that lived a long and beautiful life,” Vickery says. “We’re just going to change it to assert a new identity and love it in our own way.”

No major construction will take place, just touch-ups here and there. Rather than a dark tavern, there’ll be dried flowers and bright light in Bar Loon, more like a wine-focused brasserie rather than a saloon. Tiny snacky, European-style food will be the highlight, and that includes vegan options. Not everything will be plant-based; for instance, Vickery is excited to bring in a bistro burger, a thin patty on a brioche bun. General management and the chef from Bellwether Bar, Angie Ross and Jimmy Askren, will consult on the opening.

There’s been a bit of confusion on this next tenant so far. Bridgetown Bites wrote that a Bar Loon would take over the space, linking to an Instagram page that’s been inactive since pre-pandemic 2020. In fact, Vickery confirms that is the right Instagram page; he ran a different bar’s page years ago, and he’s swapped it over to Bar Loon.

Correction, 1:43 p.m., Wednesday, March 13: Outdoor entertainment, alcohol service, coin-operated gaming, live DJs, and karaoke will not be part of the programming at Bar Loon.