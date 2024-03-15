Pfriem Will Start Pouring Its Award-Winning Beers in Milwaukie Next Year

The award-winning Hood River-based Pfriem will expand to the Portland area. The popular brewery plans to open a taproom in Milwaukie’s historic city hall building in April 2025. “We’ve had an eye on tasting room expansion for a while now, and finally the stars aligned with a location, opportunity, timing that made it reality,” co-owner and brewmaster Josh Pfriem told outlet New School Beer + Cider.

The new taproom will offer a new pub food menu and cocktails in addition to Pfriem’s lineup of craft beers ranging from Belgian blonde ale to maple barrel-aged smoked porter. It will seat over 100 inside and feature a pergola-covered outdoor patio and upstairs private dining and event space. Pfriem Family Brewers Milwaukie Taproom will be located at 10722 SE Main Street.

Matta is returning to Dame for another residency

Matta, chef Richard Le’s restaurant which presents dishes inspired by the Vietnamese American diaspora, is back from its three-month-long hiatus. Le announced that he would take a pause from his previous residency at Lil Dame for personal reasons. On Monday, March 25, Matta will return to the Dame Collective fold, moving to Dame for dinner service Mondays through Wednesdays from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Le writes that the menu is still in development, but diners can expect some classics to appear alongside new dishes.

Queen Mama’s Kitchen is staying open late to serve iftar during Ramadan

Queen Mama’s Kitchen, Portland’s only dedicated Saudi Arabian restaurant, is offering iftar meals for Ramadan. Diners can enjoy a set menu including soup, a meze platter, a hot appetizer, dates, coffee, buttermilk, an entree, and dessert. The iftar meal is priced at $45 for dine-in and is available for takeout or delivery for $35. For the Ramadan period, the restaurant will temporarily operate from 6 p.m. to midnight until April 9 — reservations can be made via OpenTable.