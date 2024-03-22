 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
The breakfast sandwich at Mémoire Cà Phê, which comes with a pork sausage patty with nuac cham, a fried egg, American cheese, and hash browns.
Christine Dong

The Most Anticipated Portland Restaurant Openings, Spring 2024

Pandan chicken and waffles at a Vietnamese American breakfast cafe, an expansive Oregon cider taproom, and more openings to watch

by Janey Wong and Brooke Jackson-Glidden

The Portland restaurant scene is emerging from a brutal winter that took out an alarming number of businesses and set back the ones that survived. But as the season changes, a new crop of restaurants is emerging — many from familiar names giving us new places to add our rotations. Between an expansive cider taproom from a heritage Oregon farm, a Vietnamese American breakfast spot, and the next chapter for a beloved Belmont Street bar space, there’s a lot to look forward to in coming months.

While the timelines listed below are tentative and menus may morph prior to opening, we’re excited for the class of spring and summer 2024 restaurants. Is there a restaurant or bar opening in the next few months that we should know about? Get in touch via our tip line.

Bauman’s on Oak

The Gervais, Oregon farm’s award-winning cidery is opening a Southeast Portland taproom that will showcase 30 taps of its year-round and seasonal ciders. Head cider maker and fifth generation farmer Christine Walter produces single-varietal ciders made from apples like Mountain Rose and Muscadet de Dieppe, plus ciders infused with her farm’s fruit for flavors like strawberry mojito and boysenberry lemonade; they’ll be available by the glass or in tasting flights in addition to guest ciders, beer, and wine. A food menu by Daniel Green — formerly of Range at Brasada Ranch, Cafe Olli, and Ava Gene’s — will consist of dishes that pair with Walter’s ciders; potato flatbread with Dungeness crab and sorrel oil and gigante beans with cabbage and roasted salmon, for example, will incorporate produce sourced from Bauman’s Farm when possible.
Address: 930 SE Oak Street
Anticipated opening date: Mid-April
Read more: Award-Winning Cider Company Bauman’s Will Open an Expansive Portland Taproom

Phaya Thai Express

Nan Ketsuda Chaison’s latest venture will channel Thailand’s khao gaeng (curry rice) shops to serve dishes in a Panda Express-like format, allowing diners to build their own combo meals with dishes like larb, braised pork and egg, crispy garlic prawns, curries, and stir-fries. Those who choose to dine in can complement their meals with cocktails that incorporate ingredients like galangal, lemongrass, and hibiscus, while takeout meals can be rounded out with grab-and-go Thai desserts like sticky rice with banana.
Address: 4334 SE Hawthorne Boulevard
Anticipated opening date: Mid-May
Read more: Phaya Takes a Leaf Out of the Panda Express Playbook With Its Thai Combo Meals

Bar Loon

Good news for Portlanders mourning the loss of the beloved vegan-friendly bar Sweet Hereafter: The Lightning Bar Collective is holding onto the space. Come early June, Bar Loon will open in its place as a cocktail-and-wine-focused brasserie, with snack-y European-style dishes. Bellwether Bar’s Ansel Vickery will help with the food and drink menus, currently under wraps; for now, Vickery promises a few vegan dishes as an homage to the bar’s predecessor, along with a riff on a bistro burger. Diners familiar with the enticing weekly specials at Bellwether can also expect the same sort of offerings here.
Address: 3326 SE Belmont Street
Anticipated opening date: Early June
Read more: Here’s What’s Actually Going Into the Former Sweet Hereafter Space

Mémoire Cà Phê

Incoming Vietnamese American breakfast cafe Mémoire comes from a supergroup of Vietnamese entrepreneurs Richard Van Le of Matta, HeyDay baker Lisa Nguyen, and Portland Cà Phê’s Kimberly Dam. The friends will collaborate on menu items that reflect their upbringings as Vietnamese Americans: pandan chicken and waffles, breakfast burritos stuffed with fish sauce caramelized pork belly, and affogatos using house-made ice cream. A pastry case will be filled with baked goods like black sesame cinnamon rolls, to be enjoyed with Vietnamese ca phe drinks.
Address: 1477 NE Alberta Street, Suite 115
Anticipated opening date: June
Read more: This New Vietnamese American Cafe Will Blend McDonald’s Breakfast With Pandan Waffles

Also on Our Radar

Flock

The long-awaited food hall opening in the ground floor of Block 216, the building also home to the Ritz-Carlton, will include celebrated Portland brands like Saudi Arabian restaurant Queen Mama’s Kitchen and birria cart (now restaurant) Birrieria la Plaza. However, its unclear when the food hall will open. Some of the businesses originally announced as tenants, like Korean cart Kim Jong Grillin’, have pulled out of the project to pursue other things; KJG owner Han Ly Hwang recently moved the cart near the future food hall, within the Cart Blocks pod. Representatives from Flock did not confirm an anticipated opening date.

Learn more: These Are the Restaurants Opening Within Downtown’s Star-Studded Food Hall

La Leñadora

Adán Fausto, an alumnus of multiple Michelin-starred and celebrity-owned restaurants in Los Angeles and New York, accrued attention in Portland for his pop-ups Paradise Mariscos and Tacos Con Onda. Last year, news broke that the chef would open two restaurants: Los Burros Supremos, a burrito shop specializing in regional styles and house tortillas, and La Leñadora, a Mexican restaurant serving dishes like smoked black cod flautas and whole hog carnitas. Originally, La Leñadora was supposed to open in early 2024; while Los Burros Supremos is open, it’s unclear when La Leñadora will. Fausto has not responded to Eater Portland’s request for an update.

Learn more: A Regional Burrito Shop From a Michelin-Starred Restaurant Alumnus Opens Friday

Tréla

Portland-raised brothers Napoleon and Anthony Tzakis grew up in the industry: Their parents owned multiple Greek restaurants, in a period of time when Greek restaurants were abundant in Portland. Now that the scene has shrunk significantly, the Tzakis brothers want to help keep the tradition alive, opening a restaurant on Glisan that blends Greek culinary traditions with Pacific Northwestern ingredients. The Tzakis brothers wanted to use a foundation of family recipes, also adding things like a vertical spit gyro and plenty of local seafood. The restaurant is supposed to open in 2024, though a January Instagram post indicated that the ice storm caused significant damage to the space and is slowing the opening process. “As of now, we’re unable to have a definite open date, but we’re still working to open as soon as we can,” the post reads.

Learn more: Incoming Glisan Restaurant Tréla Wants to Help Keep Portland’s Greek Culture Alive

