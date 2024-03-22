The Most Anticipated Portland Restaurant Openings, Spring 2024

The Portland restaurant scene is emerging from a brutal winter that took out an alarming number of businesses and set back the ones that survived. But as the season changes, a new crop of restaurants is emerging — many from familiar names giving us new places to add our rotations. Between an expansive cider taproom from a heritage Oregon farm, a Vietnamese American breakfast spot, and the next chapter for a beloved Belmont Street bar space, there’s a lot to look forward to in coming months.

While the timelines listed below are tentative and menus may morph prior to opening, we’re excited for the class of spring and summer 2024 restaurants. Is there a restaurant or bar opening in the next few months that we should know about? Get in touch via our tip line.

The Gervais, Oregon farm’s award-winning cidery is opening a Southeast Portland taproom that will showcase 30 taps of its year-round and seasonal ciders. Head cider maker and fifth generation farmer Christine Walter produces single-varietal ciders made from apples like Mountain Rose and Muscadet de Dieppe, plus ciders infused with her farm’s fruit for flavors like strawberry mojito and boysenberry lemonade; they’ll be available by the glass or in tasting flights in addition to guest ciders, beer, and wine. A food menu by Daniel Green — formerly of Range at Brasada Ranch, Cafe Olli, and Ava Gene’s — will consist of dishes that pair with Walter’s ciders; potato flatbread with Dungeness crab and sorrel oil and gigante beans with cabbage and roasted salmon, for example, will incorporate produce sourced from Bauman’s Farm when possible.

Address: 930 SE Oak Street

Anticipated opening date: Mid-April

Nan Ketsuda Chaison’s latest venture will channel Thailand’s khao gaeng (curry rice) shops to serve dishes in a Panda Express-like format, allowing diners to build their own combo meals with dishes like larb, braised pork and egg, crispy garlic prawns, curries, and stir-fries. Those who choose to dine in can complement their meals with cocktails that incorporate ingredients like galangal, lemongrass, and hibiscus, while takeout meals can be rounded out with grab-and-go Thai desserts like sticky rice with banana.

Address: 4334 SE Hawthorne Boulevard

Anticipated opening date: Mid-May

Good news for Portlanders mourning the loss of the beloved vegan-friendly bar Sweet Hereafter: The Lightning Bar Collective is holding onto the space. Come early June, Bar Loon will open in its place as a cocktail-and-wine-focused brasserie, with snack-y European-style dishes. Bellwether Bar’s Ansel Vickery will help with the food and drink menus, currently under wraps; for now, Vickery promises a few vegan dishes as an homage to the bar’s predecessor, along with a riff on a bistro burger. Diners familiar with the enticing weekly specials at Bellwether can also expect the same sort of offerings here.

Address: 3326 SE Belmont Street

Anticipated opening date: Early June

Incoming Vietnamese American breakfast cafe Mémoire comes from a supergroup of Vietnamese entrepreneurs Richard Van Le of Matta, HeyDay baker Lisa Nguyen, and Portland Cà Phê’s Kimberly Dam. The friends will collaborate on menu items that reflect their upbringings as Vietnamese Americans: pandan chicken and waffles, breakfast burritos stuffed with fish sauce caramelized pork belly, and affogatos using house-made ice cream. A pastry case will be filled with baked goods like black sesame cinnamon rolls, to be enjoyed with Vietnamese ca phe drinks.

Address: 1477 NE Alberta Street, Suite 115

Anticipated opening date: June

