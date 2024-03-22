The Portland Pickles Opened a Sports Bar on North Mississippi Yesterday

The summer collegiate wood-bat baseball team the Portland Pickles — known for their cheeky pickle mascot and viral marketing — opened a sports bar, the Portland Pickles Public House, on N Mississippi Avenue on March 21.

The 3,000-square-foot pub features a three-story screen that will show local and international games of various sports. “We wanted to create a space that caters to the diverse interests of sports fans in Portland,” Portland Pickles owner Alan Miller writes in a press release. “Sometimes you just need a place that shows Australian Rules football, European rugby and Minor League Baseball.” Sports fans can cheer on their favorite teams while enjoying local craft beer, cocktails, and a menu of hot dogs inspired by popular sports stadiums. A retail section will stock Pickles merch in addition to “releases exclusive to the pub.” The Portland Pickles Public House is located at 3932 N Mississippi Avenue.

Hollywood Theatre and Vivienne Culinary Books launch a food-centered film series

Food & Film is a new series presented by the Hollywood Theatre in collaboration with former neighbor Vivienne Culinary Books. On April 7, the first event of the series will consist of a screening of the Japanese culinary classic Tampopo at the Hollywood followed by a party at Vivienne’s new location. At the party, guests can partake in a welcome drink, small plates, and 15 percent off new books. Additional wine and sake will be available to purchase by the glass. Tickets are available now.

Lauded steakhouse Ox is temporarily closed

Greg Denton and Gabrielle Quiñónez Denton’s Argentine-inspired steakhouse Ox is closed until further notice due to a fire that occurred on Wednesday, March 20. The fire broke out during the start of dinner service; staff and diners were able to evacuate safely.