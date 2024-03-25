Ask Eater: What’s Going on With the Flock Food Hall Downtown?

Welcome to Ask Eater , an Eater Portland column where the site’s editor and reporter answer questions from readers and friends. Have a question for us? Submit your question in this form with the subject line ‘Ask Eater.’

Hello,

It’s been almost a year since you wrote about the Flock food hall coming to the Ritz Carlton. Could we get an update as to the scoop on their scenario? As it’s been almost a year this hasn’t happened, Flock doesn’t respond to emails or seem to care about building up their buzz and I know a few of the projects have dropped out by their inability to open up. Ritz employees falsely say that they will bringing back carts that were displaced years ago, which I know not to be true. I feel like we either need a good buzz about what’s going on with this space or a spotlight into the truth and reality of what’s going on with the Ritz and this empty hall.

Ryan

Ryan is right — it has been almost a year since the Flock tenant announcement, and we have heard very little about the food hall project since. And, while I wish I could respond to this question with a clear answer, I can only share the information we’ve gathered, which amounts to a handful of puzzle pieces in a 1,000-piece puzzle.

For those who missed it, Flock is the proposed food hall on the ground floor of Block 216, the building home to the Ritz-Carlton and its accompanying food and beverage options — the cocktail bar Meadowrue and the restaurant Bellpine. The food hall was, in part, a response to outcry regarding the building’s development: Block 216 took over the city block once home to the Alder Street Food Carts, a pod beloved by both locals and tourists, and the food hall was a sort of olive branch, focusing on existing Portland businesses, particularly food carts. When it was initially announced, the pod included Eater 38 birria cart favorite Birrieria la Plaza, the longstanding Portland Korean food cart Kim Jong Grillin’, then Filipino pop-up Sun Rice, as well as five other vendors. At the time, its anticipated opening date was in November 2023.

Obviously, November 2023 has come and gone, and while Meadowrue and Bellpine are now open, the food hall is not. Eater Portland has reached out to the Flock team a few times over the past year, and we’ve heard little more than silence; the email listed on the website bounces back, and the press team on the project has been tight-lipped when it comes to updates. Kim Jong Grillin’ pulled out of the project, moving its cart downtown and opening another location soon in Happy Valley. Sun Rice opened up a Filipino silog stand in a different downtown Portland hotel food hall, located within the Moxy.

However, some locations within the food hall are still signed on, and getting excited. The team at Queen Mama’s Kitchen, a Saudi Arabian restaurant downtown opening a second location within the hall, said they heard that the opening should happen in mid-May. The team at Birrieria la Plaza — which recently opened its first restaurant — says the last they heard, the hall should open “before summer,” but that update came a few months ago. However, Block 216 has not released any updated opening date information to the public yet.

The project has had a few notable delays and hiccups over the years; the most recent comes in the form of a lien the contractor filed against the property this month. The Portland Business Journal reports that construction firm Howard S. Wright is claiming more than $25.5 million, indicating the firm has not been paid in full for its work. Block 216 developer BPM Real Estate Group acknowledged the lien with a statement to reporters, which included a statement from Howard S. Wright emphasizing that “this filing in no way impacts the building completion or our relationship with the developer.” The lien indicates that “the project was substantially complete on December 31, 2023;” however, the food hall was certainly not complete by that date, as anyone who walked past the building in January could see.

It’s worth noting that the food hall is not acknowledged at all under the Block 216’s website’s list of amenities, even as a “coming soon” project; however, that could simply be out of fear of misleading potential tenants, considering the building is now open. It does still appear as a part of the overview.

So, long story long: It’s hard to say what’s going on here. Eater Portland has reached out to the Block 216 team, again, and will update readers when more definitive information once it becomes available.