A Fire Tears Through Northeast Portland’s Pacific Market

A three-alarm fire burned through the building home to Northeast Portland’s Pacific Market early Tuesday morning. Portland Fire & Rescue says the fire resulted in what will be “a total loss of the structure,” also home to the now-closed Vietnamese restaurant Thai Binh. No injuries were reported.

Portland Fire & Rescue arrived at 6750 NE Broadway at around 2 a.m. on Tuesday, March 26, calling in backup soon afterward; many of the windows were boarded up with plywood, and thick, opaque smoke made it difficult to fight the fire from the inside of the building. Fire fighters reported 20-foot flames from the top of the structure, noting that the fire had stretched the entire length of the single-story strip mall’s roof. Around eight homes surrounding the market were evacuated in case the fire spread, though residents were able to return to their homes within about 15 minutes. The fire was contained by around 4 a.m. Tuesday morning, but its cause is still under investigation.

Pacific Market has sat on Broadway for decades, a spot for produce like breadfruit and durian as well as Vietnamese condiments and pantry staples. It’s unclear when, or if, the market will reopen.

This story will be updated with more information.