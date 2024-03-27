What to Eat and Drink at the Moda Center, Home of the Portland Trail Blazers

Moda Center, the arena and venue at the heart of Portland’s Rose Quarter, draws around 1.5 million visitors each year for Trail Blazers games, comedy shows, and concerts — from Mitski to Blink-182. And as a Portland-based venue, its concessions are no afterthought: Oregon-based distillers, breweries, and cideries operate bars throughout the space, and several Portland-based chains sling slices, sandwiches, and ice cream scoops to snag during halftime.

Below, we break down the food and drink most worth the wait within the arena; for options before or after a visit to Moda, this map may be helpful. Something to note: Moda concession stands are always open during Blazer games, but some concession stands close on other event days, depending on attendance. And for a full rundown of the concessions available, check out the Moda concessions website.

Where to Eat

Baes

This Portland-born fried chicken brand from Super Bowl regular Ndamukong Suh and local restaurateur Micah Camden operates a Moda Center location, serving fried chicken sandwiches, strips, and waffle fries. The chicken arrives tossed in a variety of sauces — the sweet and bright peach barbecue, Nashville hot — though the lemon pepper or Bae’s Buffalo work well on the chicken sandwiches, easiest to eat in a stadium seat.

Where it is: Section 119

Lardo

Chef Rick Gencarelli’s celebrated sandwich shop operates a tight menu of its greatest hits at Moda, including the the Bronx Bomber (sort of like an Italian cheesesteak), Korean pork shoulder, and the Cubano. The Korean pork shoulder sandwich has been a favorite for years, topped with house-made kimchi, chile mayo, and cilantro.

Where it is: Section 105

Cha Cha Cha

This chain of Portland Mexican restaurants operates locations all over Moda, serving its standard array of burritos, nachos, and quesadillas. The little touches here make the difference: The chips in the nachos are house-made, for instance.

Where it is: Sections 114, 214, and 332

Plum Tasty

Plum Tasty may be the best bet for visitors hoping to find a bowl or salad that can accommodate dietary restrictions. The menu includes a number of gluten-free and vegan-friendly options; past options have included tahini-kale slaw with tamari portobello mushrooms, quinoa salads with fennel and goat cheese, and sweet potato-cauliflower bowls with black rice and chickpeas.

Where it is: Section 107

Ranch Pizza

Portland chain Ranch Pizza is a favorite for thick slabs of airy square pies, with cheesy edges and a generous layer of toppings. Ranch’s stand is on the club level, which means only ticket holders on that level can access the stand; however, Ranch pizzas are also available via the “in-seat menu,” which is accessible to 100-level ticket holders and folks with floor seats. Pies come in varieties like cheese, pepperoni, and the combo, with pepperoni, mixed olives, and pepperoncini.

Where it is: Section 202

Kinnamons

Another Suh-Camden joint, Kinnamons specializes in inventive flavors of gooey, soft cinnamon rolls — though calling them “cinnamon” rolls may be misleading. Flavors here include options like raspberry pistachio, maple bacon, and blueberry crumble, though yes, visitors will be able to find a classic cinnamon roll with cream cheese frosting on the menu.

Where it is: Section 104

Fifty Licks

One of Portland’s most beloved ice cream brands, Fifty Licks operates an ice cream stand on the club level of Moda, which means it’s typically set aside for season ticket holders. Those who can access Fifty Licks can choose from flavors like mango sticky rice, mocha mud pie, and lavender salted caramel, plus stalwarts like chocolate and vanilla. Fifty Licks’ Oregon strawberry is hard to beat, eating almost like a sorbet thanks to its hefty serving of berries.

Where it is: Section 202

Where to Drink

Avid Cider

This Oregon cider company sources Pacific Northwestern-grown apples for its line of hard ciders, primarily from Hood River and Washington’s Yakima Valley. Many of the ciders use local fruit for specific flavors, like Oregon blackberries, while others incorporate things like dragonfruit and pomegranate.

Where it is: 304

Pendleton Whisky Cart and Bar

Pendleton whiskies appear all over the Moda Center — at two bar carts, plus a club-level cocktail bar with hardwood decor. Pendleton uses Mt. Hood glacial water for its whiskey, which all of these locations serve both neat and in various cocktails.

Where it is: Carts are located at section 104 and 116, while the full bar is near section 230.

Schonely’s 10 Barrel Taproom

Outside section 101 on the west side of the concourse, this 240-seat brewpub pours beer from Central Oregon’s award-winning 10 Barrel Brewing at two separate bars within the space. The taproom is home to 22 flat-screen TVs for watching the pre-game show, and also offers a full food menu for those who want to eat before the game starts.

Where it is: Section 101