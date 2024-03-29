This Portland Pizzaiolo Took Home Honors in a Global Competition

The Rose City’s own Grana Pizza Napoletana just ranked in Las Vegas’s International Pizza Challenge. In mid-March, owner and pizzaiolo Chris Flanagan competed in the Neapolitan Division of the global competition and beat out 85 other competitors to place 15th. The International Pizza Challenge is an annual event held in conjunction with Pizza Expo (the largest pizza show in the world, celebrating its 40th anniversary this year) at the Las Vegas Convention Center. Five hundred competitors participated in 2024.

In an email sent to Eater Portland, Flanagan’s wife Maya Setton said he missed the World Champion title at the event by four points. Prior to opening the Burnside restaurant, Flanagan grew up in Carlton, cutting his teeth for decades throughout the Willamette Valley at restaurants including Tabla and Ten-01. He launched Grana with Setton at the Vancouver Farmers’ Market before opening in the former Pizzicato location on East Burnside Street in October 2023, bringing Naples-style pies to the area. Grana is open for lunch and dinner Wednesdays through Sundays.

Beaverton chicken outpost flipping into Hawaiian restaurant

Big’s Chicken in Beaverton will cease operations on Sunday, March 31. In an email, representatives for the business said the location will close for about two weeks as light remodeling and decor updates take place. Then, the space will reopen as the third location of Hawaiian restaurant Ate-Oh-Ate. In the release, ownership says workers will keep their jobs and Big’s Chicken Portland on Glisan Street will remain open.

Big burrito business takes over empty downtown space

Los Burros Supremos will take over the former Kenny & Zuke’s space beneath Portland’s Ace Hotel, according to The Oregonian. Los Burros Supremos closed its operations at Woodsman Tavern after service on Sunday, March 24 to prepare for an early April debut. Chef Adán Fausto’s popular regional burrito venture has served out of the space since last year, and he told the outlet he’s thrilled to take over the prominent downtown location since the late deli space went dark in 2022.