In-N-Out Eyes Ridgefield for Its First Washington State Location

Portlanders expecting an In-N-Out location to materialize in a nearby suburb will have to continue waiting, it seems. Previous reports raised hopes that the California-based burger chain had plans to open locations in Beaverton, Hillsboro, and Tualatin, but movement on these west side properties appears to be stagnant. Instead, the company is currently looking at northward expansion.

According to the Columbian, In-N-Out submitted a development application with the city of Ridgefield, Washington. Mike Abbate, In-N-Out’s vice president of store development, confirmed the news to Eater Portland in a statement. But, as evidenced by the company’s stalled Portland-area expansion plans, the application filing doesn’t mean that the Ridgefield location will come to fruition in the foreseeable future. In-N-Out restaurants usually take eight to nine months to open from the time that construction begins, which doesn’t happen until permits are approved. Abbate did not respond to Eater Portland’s request for comment on potential new Oregon locations.

“It is still very early in the development process, so we are hopeful for a positive outcome as we work with the city in pursuit of our permits and approvals,” Abbate writes. “We look forward to the possibility of being a part of the Ridgefield community.”

The proposed Ridgefield restaurant would be In-N-Out’s first location in Washington — the Columbian reports that “the company plans to build near the under-construction Ridgefield Costco at Union Ridge Town Center on Pioneer Street, just west of Interstate 5.” Documents show the proposed 4,354-square-foot building would include a covered patio, 76 parking stalls, and a drive-thru capable of accommodating 46 cars. The Columbian also notes the location will not follow the standard In-N-Out design, forgoing the familiar color palette of white with red and yellow accents to “incorporate darker colors and different building materials as desired by the city.”

In-N-Out’s first Oregon location arrived in Medford in 2015, with additional locations popping up in Grants Pass and Roseburg. Since 2019, Portland-area residents intent on eating at the fast food chain have driven the 40-odd miles south to Keizer and often waited in hours-long lines to get their hands on Double-Doubles and Animal-style fries.

So what does In-N-Out’s potential Ridgefield location ultimately mean for Portlanders? Although technically falling within the Portland metro area, Ridgefield’s Union Ridge neighborhood is roughly 24 to 30 miles from Portland’s city center (depending on route) so the location might shave some travel time off of the quest for In-N-Out, but wait times could dramatically offset any time saved on commuting. Your best bet is trying the Keizer drive-thru on a weekday, parking and going inside the Keizer restaurant, or opting for Shake Shack, the East Coast’s answer to In-N-Out.