Meet the Portland Coffee Roaster Making Blends Cool Again

At their Concordia home on NE 35th Avenue, husband-and-wife duo Jason Wahlberg and Lauren Alameda-Reddell are pulling some of the city’s finest espresso shots. The espresso is fruity and juicy, sweet and complex. But unlike the Third Wave stalwarts that have come before it, most of what the nearly year-old roaster and pop-up Dear Francis offers are dialed in, thoughtful blends.

Wahlberg and Alameda-Reddell are two longtime coffee pros who came to Portland from San Francisco, where they opened and owned Matching Half cafe from 2010 to 2020. Matching Half was San Francisco chain Sightglass Coffee’s first wholesale account; now, their new project, Dear Francis, is already winning awards, including the Specialty Coffee Design award for best branding. To them, Portland’s next wave is about inclusivity and making coffee that is more accessible, which also calls for higher quality custom coffees — blends included.

The pair have developed a style of high-end coffee that is not shadowy about its origins, like the Second Wave’s unlisted coffee-growing regions as a trade for cafe culture, nor elitist like the Third Wave experience, which pressed customers to know the difference between washed and natural coffees. Striking the delicate balance between those extremes, Dear Francis sells four standard blends, only one of which goes for more than $20 for a 10-and-a-half ounce bag. On the whole, their roasts run medium to light, but they recognize the trendiness surrounding the relatively new light roasts isn’t for everyone. They release limited-edition offerings, including rare Guatemalan coffees, as well as sampler flights of three for the heady drinkers out there.

Many purported authorities in specialty coffee consider blends less desirable than single-origin coffees, similar to how light roasts are compared to dark roasts or arabica coffees to robusta. But there are historical and geographical reasons why biases in craft coffee are unfair and often harmful. Ultimately, Wahlberg and Alameda-Reddel want to make coffee drinkers feel at ease, no matter their specific level of knowledge or interest. “There’s so much good coffee in Portland, it’s incredible,” Alameda-Reddell says. “But the people who don’t roast their own coffee tend to stick to the main roasters. So we’re trying to make good coffee approachable to anyone interested without being condescending.”

Dear Francis’s coffees are delivery-only outside of the pop-ups held at numerous partners, including Eater Award-winner Xiao Ye on March 17, made to cater to the boom of homebrewers born in 2020. Wahlberg and Alameda-Reddel say that the pandemic changed the game for many coffee drinkers: Consumers are geared toward home brewing, and in the last two years, visiting coffee pop-ups has become a trendy way for them to sip outside of their neighborhood coffee shop. Dear Francis, in a sense, is evolving to reflect that new era of consumption; it’s not discarding what Third Wave built, but expanding it — leaning into subscriptions and hosting pop-ups at neighbors’ shops, like a residency at Dogwood Wine & Flowers Shop, to meet the market more intimately while avoiding high rent costs. The pair also got their first grocery store account at World Foods in March 2024.

When the couple moved to Portland in 2020, police were tear-gassing protestors and wildfires tore through Southern Oregon. As the coffee industry has to address its political history and impacts on various Indigenous groups and agricultural communities, it also has to respond to modern consumer trends, including taking that quality into folks’ homes and familiar locations. In the end, Dear Francis wants Portlanders to know it’s okay to drink high-quality coffees — even blends — that they can enjoy simply. “If you like drinking coffee, we’ll make you coffee,” Wahlberg says. “The trend for a long time was to say no or to educate customers. But you don’t have to be a coffee snob to enjoy coffee.”