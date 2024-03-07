Dana Frank’s Natural Wine Spot Bar Norman Closes Next Month

Bar Norman, celebrated sommelier Dana Frank’s natural wine bar, is closing on April 6. The bar has been a neighborhood destination since opening on Southeast Clinton Street in 2018, writing its daily wine list on a chalkboard, which regularly boasts a couple dozen selections.

“I don’t need to share how difficult the past few years have been, and I really don’t want to be mired in the what-ifs and whys anymore,” Frank writes in a closing announcement. “I’m immensely proud of the work our team has done in welcoming in and contributing to this vibrant community we live in. We’ve put each other first every single day of Bar Norman’s life, brought humor and love to painful situations, and wrapped our arms around our patrons since we opened. I cannot think of a better way to run a business.”

Bar Norman became beloved by expert and novice drinkers alike; both could count on soliciting guidance from Frank and her versed staff to pinpoint selections like a Georgian kakhuri mtsvivani or lambrusco hailing from Emilia-Romagna. At the restaurant-dense crossroads of Southeast Clinton Street and Southeast 26th Avenue, the wine bar’s elegant-yet-casual ambience made it an ideal stop pre- or post-dinner or Clinton Street Theater screening.

In the evenings, 20- and 30-somethings spill out from the bar’s rustic-chic space and out onto the front patio, clinking glasses of pét-nat and skin contact wines and snacking on tinned fish or cheeses from Cowbell by candlelight. The bar’s retail shelves are stocked with bottles from small producers, waiting to be plucked off the wall by Portlanders for their next dinner party or celebration. As a community hub, Bar Norman’s robust calendar of events included hosting cookbook authors on book tours, wine and cheese tastings, bar takeovers, pop-ups, and wine education classes.

Frank’s wine career started serendipitously when she joined the front-of-house staff of Bend’s progressive fine dining restaurant Merenda. In Portland, Frank has served as the wine director at Ava Gene’s, helped open Dame, and ran the wine program at Holdfast Dining. Along the way, she garnered national recognition, including being named a Food & Wine sommelier of the year and a sommelier to watch by Bon Appétit in 2015. Within the same year as Bar Norman’s opening, Frank co-authored Wine Food: New Adventures in Drinking and Cooking. Frank also co-founded the winery Bow & Arrow Wines with her husband Scott Frank and founded the Wild Bunch, an annual natural wine fair, in 2020.

“My goal with every table, every single night, is for everyone to have a great time,” she told Bon Appétit in 2015. “There’s not a single wine on my list that’s not awesome, that I don’t stand behind. So I approach every table with a huge smile and warm greeting and go from there.”