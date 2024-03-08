Sicilian Deli Sebastiano’s Has Moved to Sellwood

Dan and Elise Gold have moved their Sicilian deli Sebastiano’s from Montavilla to Sellwood. The couple opened Sebastiano’s in June 2020, slinging muffuletta sandwiches and slices of olive oil cake from their cheerful storefront.

The new Sellwood space is triple the size of the original 690-square-foot deli, with 40 indoor seats and a courtyard patio. Also newly expanded are the deli’s hours — with daytime service running from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., they’ve doubled. In the mornings, breakfast dishes including strata, ricotta and marmelatta toast, and egg and cheese on focaccia will be available until 11 a.m. Afternoon “aperitivo” hours will offer amari, negronis, and spritzes with antipasti and hot Silician doughnuts. A small market area stocks the brand’s olive oils, marmalades, and more. Sebastiano’s is open at 8235 SE 13th Avenue, Unit 7.

The Good Food Awards is opening its tasting event to the public for the first time

The Good Food Awards, the craft food competition which relocated from San Francisco to Portland last year, will held from April 27 to 29 this year. For the first time, the event will open its trade show, the Good Food Mercantile, to the public thanks to support from Prosper Portland. The tasting and market will happen on April 28 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., featuring 150 food crafters from around the country. Tickets are on sale now.

No Saint is adding daytime service next week

The Northeast Killingsworth Street wood-fired pizza restaurant No Saint is extending its hours to include daytime service. Starting next week, Caffe No Saint will serve Italian pastries, coffee, and sandwiches on house-made focaccia from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursdays through Sundays. Like the restaurant’s dinner menu, owners Anthony Siccardi and Gabriella Casabianca will keep their lunch dishes seasonal and rotating.