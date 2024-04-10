Eater Award-Winning Barbecue Cart Bark City Will Return to Portland This Spring

In 2022, pitmaster Michael Keskin closed his Eater Award-winning Portland barbecue cart, Bark City, and moved to Flagstaff, Arizona with his family. His intent, at the time, was to start serving barbecue in Arizona; when he hit a few speed bumps in the reopening process, he focused on recipe development, experimenting in his new home with pickles, high-elevation smoking, and his barbecue sauce. “I wasn’t working the whole time, so it was a nice break,” Keskin says. “I like my barbecue sauce so much more now.”

Soon, he’ll debut these new recipes, but not in Arizona. Keskin has moved back to Portland, and will reopen Bark City on Northeast Alberta later this spring.

During its initial run, Bark City developed a loyal set of regulars for its eclectic range of barbecue: Texas-style brisket, smoked for 16 hours using Oregon oak; pulled pork tossed with Carolina vinegar and mustard barbecue sauces; Memphis-ish ribs, dry-rubbed and available wet or dry. Over time, Keskin continued to tweak things, introducing specials like the brisket-packed Barky Burger.

At the new Bark City, devotees will still find many of the classics from the original cart — prime smoked brisket, three-day cured and smoked sausages, Carolina-style pulled pork, pickled avocados — as well as a lineup of new sandwiches and weekly specials. The sandwich menu does include standbys like pulled pork and brisket, as well as a “double brisket” with both slabs of fatty brisket and chopped brisket; however, Keskin also wanted to get creative. The Homer pairs slow-smoked salt and pepper turkey and a hot link, all on a bun slathered with pimento cheese. His smoked bologna sandwich comes with a combination of BBQ mayo and mustard vinegar, plus melted American, crispy jalapeños, and softened onions. The chef also offers a play on a McRib, with house-made pickles and onions.

“I’m not knocking anyone’s menus at all, but I wanted to do some sandwiches that were more fun than the typical bun with meat and barbecue sauce on it,” he says.

In a similar vein, the weekly specials will return with the arrival of Bark City. Keskin is excited about the Sunday barbecue spaghetti, his take on the Memphis favorite. The chef will source pasta from Killingsworth neighborhood restaurant Dame, tossing it in a tomato-barbecue sauce with tallow-caramelized onions and fire-roasted peppers. The pasta is sort of the Southern answer to a Sunday gravy, loaded with fatty brisket, pulled pork, and hot links. “You gotta have different flavors in there,” he says. “We all love our ribs and brisket, but something unique is fun.”

Keskin hopes to open the cart in late May or early June at 2231 NE Alberta Street.