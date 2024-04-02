Pacific Northwestern Produce Meets Rich Southern Flavors at This New Portland Tavern

Kevin Jones has encountered the cuisines of the Southern United States in several ways throughout his life. His mother is from Florida, and he spent his early childhood in Atlanta. When his parents divorced, his father moved to rural Alabama, where Jones lived part-time. And as a professional chef, he worked at Portland Southern restaurants like the now-closed Yonder. At Moonshot Tavern, the yet-to-open Southeast Ankeny bar where he’ll serve as executive chef, he wants to explore all of those regional cuisines — how they overlap and differ.

Moonshot Tavern opens this month within the former Goose space, and the menu reflects Jones’ generalist approach. Starters like hush puppies and barbecue prawns precede iceberg salads with pickled onions and Cascadia Creamery blue cheese. Fried chicken sandwiches could arrive alongside cornbread doused in hot honey, or a bacon-braised cabbage dish inspired by a recipe from Southern culinary legend Edna Lewis. “I don’t want to limit myself regionally,” he says. “I love Creole and Cajun cooking, but I also love Virginia and North Carolina’s cuisines.”

Some dishes are more personal to Jones. A pot roast is an homage to his Floridian mother’s version, which the chef first tweaked at Maya Lovelace’s now-closed restaurant Yonder. At Moonshot, he braises the pot roast with thyme, sage, garlic, and Pablo Munoz carrots, serving the pot roast over a bowl of grits cooked with plenty of butter and bay leaves. The more casual sandwiches on the menu — burgers, fried chicken sandwiches — are almost a nod to the post-shift meals Jones has eaten over his career in restaurants, working for places like Seattle’s Sitka & Spruce and Portland’s Xico. “I really want industry folks, after their shift, to be able to go get a main and hang out at the bar,” he says.

Other dishes allude to regional culinary specialities: Jones loves making pastas in-house, as well as the Cajun and Creole pastas found in Louisiana. Moonshot will rotate pastas in and out seasonally, though the first arrives with andouille sausage and tiger prawns in a heavily spiced Parmesan cream sauce.

A major culinary through line will come from the produce of the Pacific Northwest. The restaurant’s grits come from Ayers Creek, and seasonal fruit and vegetables come from farms like Pablo Munoz. The current seasonal salad on the menu — joined by a permanent fixture, an iceberg lettuce salad — uses Oregon hazelnuts and Crooked Furrow Farm greens. In the summers, seasonal Oregon fruits will go in weekly rotating desserts like berry cobbler with house-made ice cream, strawberry shortcake, or peach slump; Jones is passionate about pastry and desserts, formerly baking at Mexican bakery and cafe Matutina. “Marrying these Oregon products with these southern techniques feels very special to me,” he says.

Seasonal and local touches will appear in the beverage side of the business as well. Bartenders Josh Love and Sean McGurn have talked about introducing things like smoky watermelon margaritas during melon season, and the tap lists are loaded up with beers from places like Baerlic and Double Mountain. Generally, the beverage menu is meant to be “approachable and fun,” in Jones’s words; that same attitude applies to the space itself, which includes a game room full of pinball machines and outdoor seating for nice days.

Moonshot will open in early April at 2725 SE Ankeny Street.