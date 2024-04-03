Here Are Oregon’s 2024 James Beard Award Finalists

The James Beard Foundation named its nominees for its 2024 awards ceremony on Wednesday, April 3. Portland and the surrounding area did quite well, with Portland restaurants, chefs, and bakeries all moving to the finalists round. (A few Oregon players outside of the city moved ahead, too.) Portland and Pacific Northwest semifinalists were announced on January 24.

McMinnville’s Hayward is a finalist for the Best New Restaurant Award, moving Oregon’s only submission to the next round of judging. For the Best Chef: Northwest and Pacific Award, Gregory Gourdet of Kann and Josh Dorcak of Ashland’s MÄS moved forward for Oregon. Jinju Patisserie also moved ahead in the Outstanding Bakery category. Thai tasting menu restaurant Langbaan, which was a semifinalist for Best New Restaurant in 2015, advanced for the Outstanding Restaurant Award, as did Oregon’s submission to the Outstanding Chef category, Sarah Minnick of Lovely’s Fifty Fifty.

The James Beard Foundation is ringing in its third year since extensive changes to the storied organization’s practices. An exhaustive audit in 2021 paused the awards ceremony as judges and the industry itself evaluated how biases related to race, country of origin, and gender had impacted the “Oscars of the food world” and its history. A bevy of changes followed that internal investigation — past winners no longer automatically included in the voting body, for instance, and an emerging chef award without an age cutoff — which came on the heels of a 2020 skip entirely amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Restaurant and chef award winners will be announced at a gala ceremony in Chicago on Monday, June 10. The full list of 2024 James Beard Award finalists is also available.

2024 James Beard Foundation Awards Restaurant and Chef Award Portland Finalists

Outstanding Restaurant

Langbaan

Outstanding Bakery

Jinju Patisserie

Best Chef: Northwest and Pacific

Gregory Gourdet, Kann

Oregon finalists outside Portland:

Best New Restaurant

Hayward, McMinnville, OR

Best Chef: Northwest and Pacific

Josh Dorcak, MÄS, Ashland, OR

Disclosure: Some Vox Media staff members are part of the voting body for the James Beard Awards. All editorial content, including this post, is produced independently of the James Beard Foundation.