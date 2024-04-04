Tarot, Music Pairings, and “Foie-rerro Rocher”: Inside Portland’s Wild New Tasting Menu Restaurant

Each year, when the first rain arrives after the cherry blossoms bloom, Portland’s streets and sidewalks become coated with little white and pink flowers, soggy and wilted petals like snow. It’s a phenomenon chef Ryley Eckersley, best known in Portland for his tenure at Quaintrelle, wants to evoke at his incoming restaurant, Äniks: He steeps a chawanmushi-style custard with toasted hazelnut shells, topping it with fresh crab and little medallions of squash like flowers; he drowns it all in hazelnut dashi. “All these small, delicate items,” Eckersley says. “Some things last for a week and a half, and then they’re gone.”

Äniks, opening this April within the former Opal 28 space on Northeast 28th, is Eckersley’s most ambitious project yet. The London-raised chef became a Portland name after years at DOC and Quaintrelle, known for bold, artistic dishes often incorporating Oregon produce and seafood: “foie-rerro rochers”; monochromatic dishes exploring various shades of orange or green; miso butter-laden uni congee, made with large Pacific Northwestern urchin, served in its shell. At Äniks, he wants to enter the most avant-garde stage of his career, serving an ambitious tasting menu built around custom tarot cards. “I don’t want anybody to eat a dish and go, ‘I’ve had something like that before,’” he says. “I want people to go, ‘Well, that’s weird, but holy shit, that’s delicious.’”

When Eckersley talks about inspirations, he generally doesn’t mention chefs. He talks about Rothko, or Banksy, or the anti-conformist artistic and rebellious energy of the 1980s and 1990s. When he does talk about a chef, he talks about Gaggan Anand, the chef behind Bangkok’s internationally celebrated restaurant of the same name. The term Anand often uses to describe his approach is “food theatre.”

“He was a drummer in a band, he loves music, and he does these fun dishes where the lights are off and then he comes out and sets a bunch of shit on fire,” Eckersley says. “That’s something Gaggan does really well, and what I want to do. Everyone makes good food, there’s tons of good food; I’m trying to create an experience.”

Äniks is modeled similarly: The 16-seat restaurant is meant to be intimate, and Eckersley wants to incorporate other facets of performance into how dinner works. The dessert course will be plated directly on the acetate-treated tables, and music will play a role in service — think musical pairings for specific courses, which may even involve live opera accompaniment.

Menus will shift constantly, to the point where Eckersley is hesitant to explain specific dishes. Instead, he will use a set of specific, custom, tarot-like cards throughout the meal, both to introduce courses and as personal inspiration. For example, The Seaside will likely involve seafood and shellfish like butter clams, while The Mountain could incorporate a pairing of morels and red curry. Quaintrelle devotees may see some familiar dishes, like his caviar egg or the foie-rerro rocher with sparkling grape sorbet; he’ll follow up a similar version of the duck he served at Quaintrelle with what he calls a “foie gras mousse situation.” While some dishes will be very bold, he knows he wants to end his meal with a classic cheese course — “hella Europe,” in his words.

The $215 tasting menu has a range of optional pairings for those who visit, including a wine pairing, a cocktail pairing, and an eclectic beverage pairing that incorporates things like sake and kombucha. For Eckersley, the role of beverage pairings can be super crucial in a culinary experience, because he sees it as another component in the overall dish. “Everything on my menu is very well placed for a reason, but I don’t stray away from chile and heat,” he says. “If something is meant to be spicy, it’s going to be spicy, but I’m going to have the sexiest riesling to go with it. Go off the deep end in terms of flavors, but you can hone it back in wine-wise.”

That’s the thing about Äniks: Eckersley wants the restaurant to unapologetically itself, where people can be boisterous and dance while he cooks as loudly as he wants. The name is, in certain ways, a nod to that: The phonetic spelling of onyx, the name is an allusion to a black wolf, how he envisions himself — a wild, nomadic pack animal. “Being older, I’m more confident in my specific style,” he says. “It’s Ryley from the name up, you know what I mean?”

Äniks opens April 17 at 510 NE 28th Avenue. Reservations are now available online.