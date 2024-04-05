A new food tour wants to highlight the sheer variety of Filipino fare across Oregon. Sobrang Sarap is a brand new tour of 16 Filipino food businesses in the Portland metro area, Beaverton, Gresham, and Troutdale. In an email, the three minds behind the project — marketing company ALIST owner Amanda Mailey, artist Beatriz Lugt, and Baon Kainan food cart co-owner Geri Leung — say the crawl will last all of April.

Here’s how it works: As of April 1, food outlets feature at least one dish on their menu based on one key Filipino ingredient. Ask for the “chef challenge” at any participating location; week one is ube, week two adobo, week three calamansi, and week four pancit. The participants include James Beard Award 2022 finalist for Best Chef: Northwest and Pacific Carlo Lamagna’s Magna Kusina, Magna Kubo, Grind Wit Tryz, Chik and Chuck’s Coffee, and Sun Rice .The event ends with a bang on Sunday, April 28, at Kolectivo at 959 SE Division Street from 3 to 7 p.m. for a ticketed, family-friendly celebration.

Tillamook CEO to step down

Tillamook County Creamery Association CEO Patrick Criteser will hang his hat after 14 years in the leadership role, with Portland Business Times reporting that Executive Vice President of Brand Growth and Commercialization David Booth will step into the role. The transition will be immediate though no date was given for the change. “I have accomplished what I hoped to achieve for the farmer-owners of this amazing cooperative, so I’ve decided that the time is right for this transition,” Criteser wrote in a statement.

Sourdough pizza comes to big-time brewery

As of Wednesday, May 1, guests at Great Notion Brewing will no longer have to leave the premises to get a pizza. In an email, Pizza Thief and GNB announced a partnership at the NW 28th Avenue location with a full menu of pizzas, salads, and sandwiches. The much-acclaimed pies will be available noon to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and noon to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. New menu items will be available at the GNB outfit, though there’s no delivery.

Viennoiserie pop-up hits North Portland

Kalesa Coffee, one of Portland’s go-to cafes for fourth wave flavors from the Asian American and Pacific Islander diaspora, will play host Lamina Pastry on Saturday, April 6. Pulling on French and Cuban inspiration, Lamina owner Luis Lujan will serve pastelitos, financiers, kouign amann and more from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.