At New Portland Shop Bardo, Tea Is Treated as Seriously as Wine

On Saturday mornings, Veronika Vogler stands at the entrance to Bardo Tea on Killingsworth and greets her visitors. They take off their shoes and hang up their coats, working their way to a room toward the back of the teahouse. A ring of meditation cushions surrounds a station with three small teapots, plus glossy ceramic vessels bumpy with the thumbprints of their potter. As their guests take their seats, folding feet over thighs to sit in the lotus position, Vogler begins to make tea, a pu’erh that has the almost damp, floral funk of an April backyard, daffodils and grass and earth.

Vogler’s visitors meditate with their eyes closed, relying on other senses to notice when a new cup of tea is in front of them: The sound of the water as Vogler pours, the feel of the steam when she leans over and places a cup in front of them. As visitors take their first sips, the flavor lingers, and when Vogler talks about the tea, they talk about where it lives in the body, sitting in the chest as its warmth spreads through the shoulders, limbs, fingertips. “In meditation, we use mantra to return to the present, we use breath,” she says. “Here, we use tea.”

Vogler has worked as a mindfulness teacher for more than two decades, but her professional career in the tea world is more limited. The intricacies of tea knowledge are the domain of their partner, Ravi Kroesen, a seasoned tea curator best known in Portland as Smith Teamaker’s former Vice President of Tea Production. Together, they started Bardo Tea in January 2023, selling tea online before opening Bardo Tea’s Killingsworth tea shop earlier this year. In that time, Bardo has become a cult favorite tea shop among Portland’s culinary world: Star bartenders like Jim Meehan are customers and collaborators, and Willamette Valley destination restaurant Okta serves cups of Bardo tea following its intricate tasting menus. Kroesen and Vogler talk about teas with the seriousness of sommeliers, discussing the growing regions, terroir, season, and producers behind each tea. However, they also give their customers the tools to interact with their tea intuitively, teaching the unfamiliar how to use a gaiwan and encouraging them to slow down, to not just taste and smell their teas, but feel them.

Kroesen’s relationship to tea started young, though in a fraught context. He grew up in the 3HO organization, which some experts consider a cult, founded by the late Yogi Bhajan; Bhajan, who has been accused of repeated sexual violence and physical abuse, was known for popularizing kundalini yoga and founding the tea brand Yogi Tea. While Kroesen left 3HO decades ago, his relationship to tea and yoga remains. “After Sadhana in the morning, we were given a big cup of Yogi Tea,” he says. “That was my introduction to tea, through chai.”

His brother helped him get his first job in tea, setting up a Tao of Tea warehouse; while working there, he encountered the revered Phoenix Oolong honey orchid fragrance. “It blew my mind,” he says. “Nectarine and peach and honey — I was blown away that a tea could have all those flavors with nothing else added to it. It was such a beautiful, mind-expanding experience where my whole life was changed.”

After years working as a tea buyer, traveling the world tasting and learning about teas, he met Vogler in one of their yoga classes. He was drawn to her esoteric approach to yoga, which reminded him of the better parts of his childhood.

Vogler left the Soviet Union when she was five years old as a political refugee, moving to New York with her family. Her family had its own cultural connection to tea, as a pastime and social ritual; as she became more interested in mindfulness, she encountered tea again and again, often as a tool for spiritual practice. “Tea can really bring you back, as meditation does, to memories lying locked in the body, and provide release,” she says.

The two started working on Bardo back in 2022. Their approach to finding teas is multifaceted: Obviously, they look for the delicious and nuanced; they consider the terroir and cultivars, the farming practices, and also the drinking experience — flavor notes, how they emerge on the palate, and how they linger. Beyond that, however, Vogler and Kroesen also try to seek out teas that have a story behind them, meaningful characters and places. “How it sits in the body, how it feels sensorily, that matters to us, but also we’re trying to tell stories about tea that aren’t being told,” Kroesen says.

Yu-Fang Tseng, for instance, is a fourth-generation tea master who makes Bardo’s Eastern Beauty oolong, which starts with Qing Xin grown in Miaoli County along Taiwan’s western coastline. Tseng oxidizes her oolong to 75 percent — higher than most modern oolongs, which often live between 20 and 60 percent oxidization; it’s representative of an older style that has started to disappear in the region. Or Fu Chen, a third-generation Taiwanese tea farmer and tea master who makes Bardo’s Jade Mountain tea with her daughters; a longtime Buddhist practitioner, Chen uses the tenets of her religion in her approach to teamaking.

Vogler and Kroesen sell these single origin teas in the shop for onsite drinking, setting visitors up with the vehicles for a typical gongfu tea service; others pop in for cups of takeout tea, or loose leaf or pu’erh cakes to bring home. Some stay for the shop’s blends, pots of earl grey scented with double fold vanilla or jasmine-oolong blends with sarsaparilla and rose.

After Saturday’s morning tea meditation, Vogler and Kroesen begin welcoming more customers into the space, who settle into the shop’s various social tea rooms; many are regulars, who — even if they aren’t meditating — treat their Saturday trip to Bardo as a weekly ritual.

Before her tea meditation, Vogler talks about the vulnerability and openness it requires to let yourself be served. “There is something so powerful about letting go, being vulnerable,” they say. “What a rare moment that is.”

Bardo Tea is now open at 2926 NE Killingsworth Street.