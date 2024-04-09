This New Hillsboro Cocktail Bar Pairs Mezcal-Braised Barbacoa With Draft M&M Shots

Smoked and braised cochinita pibil, chocolate mole cake, and orange blossom margaritas have arrived at a new Mexican cocktail bar in Hillsboro. The High Ground, from Portland restaurateur Sanjay Chandrasekaran and chef Bryan Veal, opened this March, and will soon start serving slushies and sangria on a rooftop patio.

Chandrasekaran, known for his Indian-Southwestern restaurant the Sudra, generally specializes in vegan spots: He started his career with a food cart Sonny Bowl, going on to open places like XO Bar in North Portland and pasta restaurant Lilla in Southeast. The High Ground is the restaurateur’s first foray into the world of non-vegan restaurants and cocktail bars, and to pull that off, he decided to collaborate with Veal, who owns the cart Beez Neez. “We were in the same cart pod,” Chandrasekaran says. “When we talked about this concept, I knew he’d be perfect to partner with, because of his background. I knew him as a very talented chef and a strong work ethic I trusted.”

Beez Neez is a reindeer sausage cart that explores the food culture of Alaska, where Veal spent a good chunk of his childhood. But the chef spent the other portion of his youth in Mexico, and has traveled through the country extensively. “When Sanjay brought it up, I thought I could approach it with my own ideas, use what I’ve learned living in Mexico City, trying street food, cooking with my aunts,” he says.

At the High Ground, Veal serves tacos on house-made flour or corn tortillas, filled with things like jackfruit carnitas with salsa verde or grilled chicken adobado topped with grilled pineapple. The restaurant’s barbacoa uses a combination of chuck and beef cheek for the right balance of fattiness, seared and braised with chiles and mezcal for a hint of smokiness. Smoke is a common “ingredient” in many of Veal’s dishes; to replicate the flavor of a píib — a Yucatecan earth oven used to make cochinita pibil — the chef smokes the pork first, then braising it with a blend of citrus and chiles, wrapped in banana leaves. “Imparting that smoke flavor felt crucial to me,” Veal says. “[In the US], I wasn’t finding the smokiness like when you travel through the Yucatán.”

Veal is also serious about his spice blends and chiles, which appear in countless dishes. The bar’s tacos all come with a number of different house salsas and chile-laced sauces, like the salsa macha crema on a fish taco or the habanero salsa on the cochinita pibil. Even the High Ground’s chocolate cake, layered with chocolate rum pudding, gets a little dose of mole chocolate sauce.

Trevor Thorpe, the High Ground’s bar manager, is often inspired by Veal’s use of smoke, spice, and acidity, and designed the cocktail menu to match it. Many drinks incorporate chiles, like the bar’s habanero-spiked Diablo, and mezcal makes several appearances for a little touch of smokiness. Thorpe keeps M&M — Montenegro and mezcal, a popular shift drink among bartenders — on draft for shots.

Thorpe recently worked at the Chefstable Tex-Mex spot Toreados, so he knows his way around agave spirits. The margarita list includes passionfruit versions topped with salty vanilla foam and guava margs with orange blossom and aloe. One margarita uses a verdita as a jumping off point; verdita — a blend of pineapple and lime juice, herbs, and jalapeño used as a chaser for tequila shots — becomes the base for the cocktail, but he uses pandan for sweetness and habanero in lieu of jalapeño.

Outside the world of agave, the High Ground serves a good selection of nonalcoholic cocktails, low-proof drinks, and highballs. One of the highballs, the Wisconsin Cocktail, is a play on a Wisconsin brandy Old Fashioned; instead of muddling maraschino cherries and orange, he uses Maraschino liqueur and dry Curacao. In May, the High Ground will open its rooftop, the Higher Ground; because it will have its own dedicated bar, Thorpe will create a separate menu for the Higher Ground, including things like slushies, aguas frescas, and sangria.

Last year, Chandrasekaran opened his first cocktail bar in the suburbs, the stylish June in Beaverton; when his landlord reached out about opening something in another building, he was excited to get involved. “The community is really supportive, and the government out there is really supportive,” Chandrasekaran says. “You open something in Portland, and it just doesn’t have the reaction you get of opening something in the suburbs.”

The High Ground is now open at 112 SE 2nd Avenue in Hillsboro.