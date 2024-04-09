If you buy something from an Eater link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics policy .

Chef TJ Cruz’s Favorite Restaurants and Food Carts in Portland and Beyond

Sun Rice chef and co-owner TJ Cruz’s passion for silogs — garlic rice topped with sunny-side up eggs, a popular Filipino breakfast dish — started as a hobby. After a while, it grew into a farmer’s market booth, a residency at cocktail bar Deadshot, and its current iteration, a Filipino food stall he co-owns with Ken Tran at downtown Portland’s Moxy Hotel. The Moxy stall opened last October, and despite the small working space and unusual concept, being tucked inside a hotel lobby, Cruz feels he’s exactly where he needs to be.

“I’m pretty happy with this decision,” says Cruz. “It’s low risk, I can keep things tight and dial everything in. It takes a lot of organization and finesse, but it’s important for me to keep quality consistent, for people to come back and still have it taste the same way it did before.”

Unlike, say, many food cart pods, the hotel provides amenities like accessible bathrooms, dishwashers, and a prep room. On the flip side, Cruz doesn’t have the full service and menu responsibilities of a restaurant, meaning he is free to continue perfecting his rice and richly-flavored proteins like chicken adobo and barbecue pork belly. It also allows him flexibility to work with Portland’s new Filipino food collective Kolectivo and be a part of events like this month’s Sobrang Sarap, a month-long celebration of Filipino Food Month across sixteen Portland restaurants, food carts, pop-ups, and shops.

We sat with Cruz to chat about his favorite Portland and suburban eats, from Hawaiian soul food to breakfast sandwiches and the one rice bowl he can’t quit.

Eater: Are there any places you like to go to because you see yourself in the food? Or a reflection of how you like to cook?

TJ Cruz: Magna Kusina. Not just because it’s Fil-Am food, but because I’ve been following Carlo (Lamagna) since he was at Clyde Common, putting lumpia and calamansi on the menu. He’s moving Filipino food forward and putting it out there in the way I want to, too. I have to eat the sisig and grilled skewers every time I go to Magna. I used to breakdance with one of his chefs —

Hold on, you used to break dance?

I still do when the moment or setting is there, but I don’t practice or battle like I used to.

Where would you eat after breakdancing?

My all-time favorite place is Khao Moo Dang. It’s counter service, you go at your own pace, you can’t really go wrong with anything on the menu. I get the number 2.1 (garlic rice, sliced pork loin, crispy pork belly, Chinese sausage, soft boiled egg, and pork broth), and add spicy vinegar and jalapenos. It’s good, sweet garlic rice, and it just keeps getting better. Last time I went it was even better than the time before that.

Where do you go in your neighborhood?

I live in Beaverton, and there are some hidden gems. I’ll start with a place that’s actually in Tigard on Highway 99 called Sanchez Taqueria Y Panderia.

There’s a Hawaiian food cart in Forest Grove called Kuli Kuli. I like his food a lot, it’s so good and soulful. He has this dish called Pork Tomato Onion — it’s like lechon kawali stir-fried in tomato and onion — that’s so us! Also, the teriyaki beef, and he puts tuna in his mac salad!

Yuzu, this tiny little Japanese Izakaya in Beaverton, is the epitome of simplicity. I love it.

What about coffee?

There’s a coffee shop in Beaverton called Ki Coffee; the drinks and breakfast sandwiches are great. Sausage, egg, and cheese with avocado and pesto. Really great on the go before work.

How about places in Portland proper?

Ruthie’s. Street Disco. Champs Burger. Sure Shot Burger. Anthony (Siccardi) and Gabby (Casabianca) at No Saint. Chubby Bunny and Norah for vegan stuff. I never look for vegan stuff, but I crave Norah.

I love Kim Jong Grillin, he makes the best Korean food in town. I always get the spicy chicken. I try to order other things, but I just love that chicken; it’s tender and has a lot of flavor, just the right amount of spice, just so good. Makes me not want to get anything else.

I personally think Joel Stocks at L’Orange is the best chef in Portland. He’s so humble and how he cooks is top notch.

For brunch, Cafe Rowan. Spencer (Ivankoe) puts out good food and showcases a lot of small businesses, too.

For lunch, En Vida PDX. They have an octopus hot dog, a pulpo dog, it’s like a tentacle in the bun!

Morchella, if you ever wanna do a coursed dinner on a budget.

Zilla Sake, my favorite sushi place on Northeast Alberta. You can get the omakase, which is always good, or the rolls with scallops and the lobster kara-age.

Do you have a sweet tooth at all?

I love Gabby’s desserts at Libre – you can’t get those type of desserts out here.

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.