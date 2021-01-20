A Running List of Portland’s Restaurant, Bar, and Food Cart Closures

Since the beginning of the novel coronavirus outbreak in Oregon, an ominous weight on the food and beverage world has been the potential for permanent closures: Which restaurants will be unable to hold out until the community settled back into normalcy? Which bars will succumb to the overwhelming debt of unpaid rent?

Now, more and more business owners are coming forward, announcing that they will not be opening their doors to customers again. From Southeast Portland breakfast cafes to North Portland watering holes, these are the restaurants that will permanently close as a result of the coronavirus crisis.

Roe

This prix fixe seafood restaurant closed indefinitely on March 2020, but now, the former kitchen team has taken over the restaurant, turning it into the new, less-seafood-specific Tercet. Roe has had a few stops and starts over the years: closing in its original location to move downtown, losing its opening chef and co-owner.

Alley Mezza

It’s unclear if this rising star Arab cart will reopen, but the cart has closed indefinitely after a conflict with one of its neighbors. “I’m afraid I’m even beginning to doubt that there is space for me in this town,” owner Khaled Alshehab wrote in an Instagram post. “For my mental health & wellbeing and until I can carve a tiny space for me again alley mezza will be closed.” Read the full story here.

Sisters Gourmet Deli

This Williams neighborhood deli will close on December 17. Sisters Gourmet Deli is currently selling its sandwiches, smoothies, and desserts as usual on North Williams, but a September Instagram post from owner Michaela McVetty indicated that she would be moving back to Maine. Until then, customers are encouraged to keep frequenting the business. “We love ya, we just can’t keep doing this,” the September Instagram post reads.

November 2021

Paley’s Place

Paley’s Place, the legendary restaurant that was instrumental in spearheading the farm-to-table movement in Portland, closed on November 27. “The face of hospitality has changed, and I don’t know if I want to be a part of it anymore,” Vitaly Paley says. “Physically and emotionally, we just need to look after ourselves a little bit more.” Read more about the closure here.

October 2021

Holy Trinity Barbecue

One of Portland’s finest Texas barbecue carts closed this month after a brief-but-mighty tenure in Southeast Portland. “Theres no foreseeable future where we make it through the winter,” he wrote in an Instagram post. The cart’s last day was October 23. Read more about the closure here.

Brass Tacks

Brass Tacks closed after 10 years in North Portland, according to a post on the restaurant’s Instagram. The shop’s last day was October 9. “After a decade of countless sandwiches, we’re ready to move on to something different,” the post reads. “Ten years is a long time to do anything in one place, but we’ve worked hard and have been lucky to weather all kinds of changes.” Read more about the closure here.

DarSalam Pearl District and Hawthorne

The small chain of Iraqi restaurants has decided to close half of its restaurants, focusing exclusively on its first two locations: Alberta and downtown. That means that the Pearl and Hawthorne locations of DarSalam have closed permanently. “The family has really struggled with coming to an agreement but after looking at the numbers we just can’t keep going,” the Instagram announcement reads.

Circa 33

Circa 33, the speakeasy-themed bar on Belmont, has permanently closed after a decade. The bar’s lease ended at the end of September, and restaurant group Independent Restaurant Concepts chose not to renew. Read more about the closure here.

Biba Chamoru Kitchen

The Guamanian restaurant within Oakshire Beer Hall closed October 2 after two years. “The reality is that we’ve been struggling since the pandemic began,” a statement from the restaurant reads. In that statement, the business says that the team attempted to pay full rent — including a rent increase — during the pandemic. However, it’s likely that Biba will return to Portland in some form. “We look forward to the future and being of service to all of you once again,” the post reads. “You haven’t seen the last of us... we just need some time.”

September 2021

Ned Ludd

One of Portland’s leaders in the hyper-local movement, Ned Ludd officially announced its closure in September. “Bittersweet to say goodbye to the last 13 years of wood fired fun, farm driven fare and all the culinary adventures this little space on MLK brought me,” owner and chef Jason French wrote in an Instagram post. “I’m the man I want to be, the husband and father I’ve imagined since my youth and the chef I’ve dreamed of since 1986.”

Ruby Jewel

In June, Ruby Jewel, the ice cream sandwich and former scoop shop, closed its Mississippi location after more than 10 years on Mississippi. The lease ended, and owner Lisa Herlinger nudged Katelyn Williams, the owner of Kate’s Ice Cream, toward taking over the space. In September, the rest of Ruby Jewels’ in-person locations closed, sticking exclusively to retail ice cream sandwiches.

Cafe Reina

Erica Escalante’s exciting Alberta cafe, home to several pop-ups and a menu of cheekily named coffee drinks, closed in late September. In the closing announcement, Escalante says she “decided to move to Los Angeles to be closer to family.” The cafe had recently rebranded from its original name, the Arrow, and went through a new remodel. Cafe Reina remains open as a pop-up space.

Biga Pizza

The team behind Pizzicato opened a pizzeria in the Killingsworth neighborhood last year meant to be a departure from the original restaurant concept. But it seems Biga has closed just a few weeks past its first anniversary. “As we all know, the last several months have been challenging and unpredictable,” Biga says. “Although things did not work out as planned, we will treasure our time making pizza for you all.”

Sungari Pearl

This Northwest Portland Chinese American restaurant, known for its upscale seafood dishes, has permanently closed, according to its website. The restaurant’s last social media post, from December 2020, said that it would temporarily close in January, but didn’t make a clear permanent closing announcement. The restaurant has been open since 1999.

Aviv

Owner Tal Caspi has decided to close all three Aviv locations by the end of the month. So far, the Killingsworth and Madison locations have both closed, and the Pearl District restaurant will close before the month ends. The vegan Middle Eastern restaurants have existed in one form or another for almost 10 years. Read more about the closure here.

Brunch Box

Brunch Box, the food-cart-turned-restaurant known for its burgers with grilled cheese buns, has permanently closed, according to owner Derek Coughlin. “We’ve been holding on for dear life since the world turned upside down, but unfortunately, we just can’t hold on any longer,” a closing announcement on the restaurant’s Instagram reads. Brunch Box has served burgers in Portland for 12 years, starting as a downtown cart before opening brick-and-mortars on both sides of the river.

Random Order Pie Bar

For around a year, Eater Portland has been trying to determine whether Random Order Pie Bar, the Alberta Street coffee shop and bakery, would reopen at its original location. In May 2020, a representative from Random Order told Eater Portland that the team planned to reopen; however, there has been no public statement on the bakery’s Instagram since March 2020. However, it looks like Random Order will not reopen at its Alberta Street location, if at all: Bagel shop Ben & Esther’s will open a new location in the former Random Order space, according to an Instagram post. Random Order has not responded to multiple requests for comment.

Alter Ego Cider

Alter Ego Cider closed its tasting room Saturday, September 4, just three years after moving in to the production facility. Alter Ego shares the space with Helioterra, and has been operating its tasting room out of the facility since June 2019. Soon, Helioterra will take over the tasting room space entirely.

August 2021

Falafel House

This St. Johns falafel cart closed on August 28, after six years open. “Details about the next chapter aren’t yet clear enough to share, but this isn’t the end,” the Instagram announcement reads. Falafel House appears on Eater Portland’s list of restaurants and food carts to visit in St. Johns, and Willamette Week called Falafel House one of “Portland’s best vegetarian shawarma carts.”

Wolf & Bear’s

After 12 years selling falafel and sabich, Wolf & Bear’s is closing both its North Portland and Southeast Portland carts. The owners attributed the closure to drifting interests: Jeremy Garb is pursuing a PhD in molecular microbiology, and owner Tanna TenHoopen Dolinsky is now a practicing social worker. “Cooking is part of what makes us who we are but we might reserve it for our homes & friends for a while,” an Instagram post announcing the closure reads. “We have always considered ourselves part of what makes Portland special. We hope you remember us as such.”

July 2021

Jas Kitchen

The Hainanese chicken cart Jas Kitchen has closed, according to an Instagram post. The decision doesn’t seem to be related to the pandemic; the post says the closure was due to “internal issues.” Co-owner Andy Kou says he should be working on something else soon, and said those interested in his next move should follow his personal Instagram account, @dobiedaddy.

Chicken & Guns at CORE

Chicken & Guns, the old-guard chicken-and-potato food cart at Cartopia, opened a second spot at the new Collective Oregon Eateries pod (CORE) less than a year ago. However, Chicken & Guns is closing its second spot, citing hiring difficulties. “We just can’t find the employees to run two locations at once at this time,” an Instagram post announcing the closure reads. “ We wish all of our friends at the 82nd pod the best as it is full of some of the most wonderful owners I’ve ever had the pleasure of working with.” The original location remains open.

Dinger’s Deli

Dinger’s Deli — the vegan sandwich cart known for its garlic-fennel veggie meatball subs, faux meat cheesesteaks, and reubens — closed July 8 after quickly selling out of its inventory. “I put a lot of heart and soul into the place, especially after the last year, it was really taking an emotional toll on my body,” owner Brian Steadham told Eater Portland. “It’s a long overdue break, to take a deep breath.” Read more about the closure here.

Bijou Cafe

Bijou’s potential closing had been on our radar for weeks, but the Oregonian got the confirmation: After more than 40 years in downtown Portland, Bijou Cafe has closed permanently, making way for Creole cart PoBoyz’s brick and mortar. Owner Kathleen Hagberg told the O that the lack of tourist traffic downtown, combined with a lingering desire to retire and the fact many breakfast foods don’t translate particularly well as takeout, made it so she felt she needed to close the cafe. Bijou — known for its omelets, egg-topped hashes, and hardcore biscuits and gravy — first opened in 1978.

Century

The sports-bar-meets-nightclub Century will not reopen at its current location; Jackie’s, a cocktail bar and restaurant, will take over the space later this summer, according to the bar’s owner. It’s possible Century will reopen in a new location — the bar’s Instagram account’s bio still reads, “Temporarily closed. Back when it’s time.”

June 2021

PieVino

This Sellwood-Moreland pizzeria and restaurant closed “indefinitely” in June, announced in a now-deleted Instagram post. Now, a new restaurant is preparing to open in that space. It’s still listed on Google as temporarily closed.

Communion Bakehouse

The Sellwood-Moreland bakery and restaurant from two San Fransisco pastry vets, Katharine Zacher (Bar Tartine) and Ryan Ostler (Jook Joint), will not reopen, according to an Instagram post. In it, Zacher explains that the emotional burden of both the pandemic and the industry as a whole eventually pushed them out of the industry. “Communion had just been open for a year and was finally finding some footing when the pandemic hit. We had already struggled mightily to get it off the ground, the timing couldn’t have been worse for the business,” she writes in the closing announcement. “We held on as long as we could through all of the shut-downs and service changes and our own emotional turmoil. We hoped a winter break would restore us, but it just crystallized our feeling that this industry is so broken, so out of step with the rest of the economy, so harmful to many of the people in it that have love and integrity to share. We are out of juice.” A new gluten-free and soy-free restaurant, Bastion, is moving into the space.

May 2021

Tiffin Asha

At the very least, we know this South Indian cart-turned-restaurant will not reopen at its NE Killingsworth location. In May, Tiffin Asha’s Instagram account posted an anniversary post, saying that “the Tiffin Asha you have come to know will no longer be,” and that owners Sheila Bommakanti and Elizabeth Golay would be “beginning a new chapter” with their business. Eater Portland reached out clarification at the time, and the owners did not respond. In July, however, the two posted an advertisement for the restaurant space. It’s unclear how — and if — Tiffin Asha will return.

Jackknife

The hotel bar and restaurant within the Sentinel hotel has closed temporarily to “re-imagine,” according to its Instagram bio, but it looks like the change will likely be permanent. Jackknife’s Instagram page has added a link in its bio to a Poached job listing, advertising for positions at Fortune; the address listed is Jackknife’s.

Heim

This charming, German-adjacent bakery with breakfast boxes and serious challah closed at the end of May. The shop offered weekly baked goods through the month before its departure, while pastry chef Rebecca Powazek slowly moved in. “I am humbled and honored by your continued support, before and after the pandemic, and I really couldn’t have survived this last year without you,” writes owner Jennifer Plitzko in an Instagram post. “I am so very grateful to have created a community in the Roseway neighborhood and I am happy that I got to share my craft with you.”

Persian House

After 30 years in downtown Portland, Persian House closed its doors in May. Owner Shahryar Houranpay attributed the decision to close to the financial strain of the pandemic, as well as vandalization and looting of the restaurant in the last year. “The past 30 years were filled with great memories with our customers and friends but also some amounts of pain,” he wrote on a Facebook post. “It is no secret that the last year’s looting and vandalizing, in addition to the pandemic, really took a toll on all small businesses, including us.” Read more about the closure here.

April 2021

Tonari

While Nodoguro looks around for a new space, chef and restaurateur Ryan Roadhouse has announced that the fine dining omakase spot’s sibling, Tonari, will not reopen. Tonari opened in the midst of the pandemic after a pricy remodel, and its tongue-katsu sandwiches and saba caesar salad couldn’t keep the space afloat. Read more about the closure here.

Ataula

The iconic Spanish restaurant from chefs José Chesa and Cristina Baez has permanently closed after a lengthy hiatus. “On top of COVID19, recent serious personal health complications made us take the toughest decision of closing permanently our doors,” a social media post from the restaurant reads. The restaurant group had announced the closure of its sibling restaurant, Masia, the month before. Read more about the closure here.

March 2021

Ciao Vito

This longstanding Mediterranean restaurant on NE Alberta has closed in its current location, after posting an Instagram announcement in March. The restaurant was a neighborhood favorite, also known as the place chef José Chesa’s introduced himself to Portland. “2004-2021,” owner Vito DiLullo writes in the closing post. “Thank you for being part of the show.”

Masia

After just a little more than a year open, the Spanish restaurant within the Hyatt Centric has closed permanently. José Chesa, Cristina Baez, and Emily Metivier — known for their other restaurant, Ataula — decided to walk away from the restaurant after multiple temporary closures and a tumultuous year. “It’s been a really rough several months for us and it seems like things are not going to return to the expectations or the vision we had planned for the space,” Metivier wrote in an email to staff. Read more about the closure here.

Delores

Delores, the Polish restaurant from chef BJ Smith, has turned into a vegetable-centric cafe and smoothie bar called Dirty Habit. Delores opened as an homage to Smith’s mother, with things like pierogi filled with truffles or foie gras.

Kachinka

Although it has been on hiatus since the fall of 2019, Bonnie and Israel Morales confirmed that this Slavic bar has permanently closed in March. The bar was meant to be closed for just a few months due to rain damage repairs, but when the COVID-19 pandemic began, the couple decided to let go of the lease and focus on Kachka and its sibling deli and market, Lavka. Read more about the closure here.

Grilled Cheese Grill

The NE Alberta food cart Grilled Cheese Grill, which once operated three carts around Portland, has announced its permanent closure after a year-long hiatus. Owner Matt Breslow attributes the closure to COVID-19, but also to a number of factors, including work-life balance and the potential development on that land. Read more about the closure here.

February 2021

L’unico

A promising Italian cart in the Williams pod Cartside, L’unico opened in March of 2020 with a menu of Italian snacks and sandwiches. When it introduced its pastas, however, it began to turn the heads of diners across the city. Unfortunately, the couple at the heart of the business has decided to “take two different paths,” and the cart closed without warning after service on February 27. Read more about the closure here.

Bailey’s Taproom

One of the city’s best beer bars, Bailey’s Taproom and The Upper Lip will not reopen after the coronavirus pandemic ends, Brewpublic reports. The taproom went on hiatus in the fall, and owner Geoff Phillips put the building on the market. Phillips has found a buyer for the building, and the Bailey’s team will move out within the next few weeks.

January 2021

Cruzroom

It’s unclear when Cruzroom announced its closure, but the Alberta Street bar has packed up its things and left the neighborhood. Its Instagram and Facebook pages have disappeared, and a “for lease” sign now hangs in its window. However, the website still says that the bar is just closed “during COVID restrictions.”

Burrasca

A beloved Tuscan cart-turned-restaurant, Burrasca closed its doors for good on January 15. The restaurant has been a favorite among chefs in Portland like Cathy Whims, who found the restaurant reminiscent of old-school trattorias in Italy. “Certainly the past year has been challenging, but your love and incredible support have kept us on our legs, and you helped provide jobs and income for our staff through many months,” the closing announcement reads. “With our lease at an end, we felt this presented an opportunity for change: time for more focus on well-being and family; time to consider new and inspiring projects.” Read more about the closure here.

Eatery at the Grant House

An historic restaurant in Vancouver, Eatery at the Grant House will not reopen. In a January 10 social media post, the owners explained that the events of 2020 made it untenable to remain open on Officers Row at Fort Vancouver. “2020 was not only an interesting year, it was devastating to many businesses large and small,” the post reads. “At some point emotions need to be put aside and one must look at situations with a logical mind.” It’s possible the space will reopen with a new concept under new ownership, however, according to a follow-up social media post: “We hope that the Grant House will open again for someone with a new vision and a new dream that respects the history of the beautiful building and the stories it holds secret to it’s heart.”

Cheese Bar

A Tabor neighborhood standby for cheese boards, snacks, and pantry staples, Cheese Bar announced that it would close in January 2021. Cheesemonger Steve Jones attributed the closure to the pandemic, and sold its last slabs of cheese on January 15, 2021. Read more about the closure here.

E-San Thai Downtown

This local Thai chain’s downtown location closed in early 2021. “We want to thank our past crew members and especially our loyal customers for supporting E-San in our 22 years of being open,” the Instagram announcement, posted January 9, reads. “We are devastated to see it go, but also extremely grateful for the connections and experiences it has brought us as a family business.”

Red Star Tavern

It appears Red Star Tavern, the downtown Portland hotel restaurant, has closed permanently. Its Facebook page has disappeared, Kimpton has removed it from its website, and both Yelp and Google are reporting the restaurant as permanently closed. It appears Hotel Monaco transitioned into a Royal Sonesta in the beginning of 2021, and the restaurant didn’t survive the flip. The restaurant recently appeared as a filming location for the new, Portland-based season of Top Chef.

2020

The Waiting Room

The Waiting Room never announced a formal closure, on the website or on Instagram. However, a dispensary has opened in the space. The Oregon Weedery moved into the former Waiting Room in September, and Google is reporting the Waiting Room is permanently closed.

Hobo’s

It seems very likely that the longstanding Jazz bar and lounge, Hobo’s, has closed for good. Both Google and Yelp are reporting the business as permanently closed, the website is down, the phone number has been disconnected, and the last Facebook post is from January 2020. Here’s hoping we’re wrong.

Tap & Table on 23rd

It appears Tap & Table on 23rd, also known as Avenue 23 Tap & Table, has closed permanently. Google is reporting that the taproom and bar has permanently closed, and Willamette Week reports Killer Burger will open its 13th location within the space this summer. The taproom and bar was decently short-lived, taking over the former Lompoc Tavern space in late 2018. Its sibling, Ankeny Tap & Table, seems to be running smoothly in its corner of the city.

Daily Cafe in the Pearl

Consider this one new-to-us: After relative silence over the fate of its Northwest Portland cafe, another restaurant has claimed the space: Jojo will move in sometime this spring or summer. Its cafe near the Tram continues to operate.

La Panza Cafe

New Mexican restaurant La Panza closed for good in 2020 with little to no announcement. The restaurant last posted in November, but an Oregonian story about an opening in its place indicates that the restaurant closed over the summer.

Sidecar 11

North Mississippi cocktail bar Sidecar shut down on December 23 after years selling barrel-aged cocktails and whiskey flights. The bar hinted at potentially reopening in a new location down the line via Instagram,

Monk’s Deli

This sandwich cart, known for its legit and heavy-duty Philly cheesesteaks, shut down for good on December 19. “It’s been a wonderful experience to serve everyone throughout the years and I’m filled with gratitude to have had the opportunity to live a dream I had years ago,” the closing announcement reads. The cart does hint at the possibility of coming back in the form of a pop-up.

Hak

It appears Hak, the Broadway Korean restaurant, has closed without announcement. The restaurant’s phone has been disconnected, as well as its website; the Instagram account for the restaurant doesn’t note the closure. The team has not responded to requests for comment.

Bar King

Despite its many pivots to different takeout models and a brief period of on-premise dining, the high-end steakhouse and bar Bar King was unable to weather the ongoing financial strain of operating during the pandemic. The restaurant has served its last meal, and the bakery closed January 2. Read more about the closure here.

Rocking Frog

An institution on SE Belmont Street for more than a decade, Rocking Frog was well loved for its library-like space and house-made doughnuts. The independent cafe closed its doors permanently in early December, but could not be reached for statement as the to the official reason for closing.

Meridian 7

The Cuban restaurant and bar opened in March of 2019, and closed for good in early December of 2020. However, those looking to enjoy the chef’s approach to Cuban cuisine can still find his food cart, Que Bola, at the Portland Mercado.

Ristretto Roasters

To attribute the closure of longstanding coffee roaster and cafe chain Ristretto to the COVID-19 pandemic would be overly simplistic: At least two of the brand’s cafes had closed in 2019, and the team hasn’t served their own coffee in a cafe for at least six months. But Ristretto announced that it would fold altogether in December 2020, roasting its last batch December 15. Read more about the closure here.

Poke Mon

This Hawthorne poke restaurant closed after service on November 25, according to executive chef Steven Woerdehoff. “Our lease was up,” the chef says, attributing the closure also to a drop in business related to the pandemic. Poke Mon opened in 2016 with chef Colin Yoshimoto, who went on to join the team at Eem; the shop called itself the city’s “first stand-alone poke restaurant,” with a menu of composed poke and customizable poke bowls. Yoshimoto left in 2018, which caused some conflict within the shop; still, the restaurant’s reliance on sustainable and wild fish and serious sake collection kept its devotees coming back.

Bridges Cafe

MLK breakfast cafe Bridges has permanently closed after 18 years in Northeast Portland. The cafe, a neighborhood favorite, used to be a casual and quaint haunt for bowls of grits and eggs Benedict. “Thank you to all of you who graced us with your business over the years, and to all of you that made our catering business thrive (back in the days when that was possible),” the closing announcement reads. “Good luck and stay safe.”

Kargi Gogo

This singular Georgian restaurant on Northeast Alberta closed for good November 22. One of Portland’s only places to find khachapuri and khinkali, the restaurant is selling frozen dumplings and take-and-bake bread boats online, for those looking to stock up.

Muu-Muu’s

The Northwest Portland cocktail bar Muu-Muu’s has shut down for good. In the words of the website’s closing announcement, the bar was “eaten by the COVID monster” after more than 20 years open. The cocktail bar was known as a neighborhood mainstay and a place to debrief movies after showings at Cinema 21 next door, over cocktails and world-pantry-style snacks.

Headwaters and Rosa Rosa

In case you missed it, Vitaly Paley is down to a single restaurant. After announcing the closures of Imperial and The Crown, Paley went on to close his seafood restaurant Headwaters and his most recent opening, a Mediterranean restaurant called Rosa Rosa. All of these restaurants were attached to hotels, and the COVID-related drop in tourism and traffic downtown impacted his business.

All Pok Pok Locations in Oregon

Ever-popular Thai chain Pok Pok dramatically downsized in June, shrinking down to just the original Pok Pok location and potentially the Southeast Pok Pok Wing. However, by October, every Pok Pok location in the state had permanently closed. Pok Pok owner Andy Ricker opened the original location in 2005, garnering national attention for his take on Northern Thai food and menu standouts like Ike’s Vietnamese Fish Sauce Wings.

Cardinal Club

This NE 28th bar closed quietly, making way for the soon-to-open Nightingale, a Mexican restaurant and cocktail bar. The bar chose to skip the big closing announcement post, simply writing “Going soon” in the bio of its Instagram and “Closed” on the website.

Quickfish (SW Stark or Harvey Milk)

The poke restaurant from the Bamboo Sushi brand has closed permanently without announcement, now that Micah Camden’s next venture — a French dip restaurant — has announced its impending opening in that space.

Cacao

The owners have decided to close this influential chocolate shop in downtown Portland, specializing in ethical and methodically sourced chocolate from around the world. Known for its drinking chocolate, Cacao was a leader in the local chocolate movement before bean-to-bar chocolatiers started to gain ground in Portland.

Uno Mas Taquiza

This West Burnside taqueria served its last moronga taco Saturday, announcing its decision to close on Instagram. The statement attributes the choice to the dearth of Timbers and Thorns fans at the nearby Providence Park, in addition to the difficulty running a business during the COVID-19 pandemic. “Without Providence Park’s sporting events, inside seating at less than half our capacity, no covered and heated patio this winter and a sky rocketing rent, our business is no longer sustainable,” the post reads. The Glisan location has also closed, taken over by the new cocktail bar Tropicale. The restaurant has set up a GoFundMe to help support its newly unemployed staff.

Tube

Bar owner Eric Bowler has slowly closed several of his bars, including this club in the Old Town district. “As 2020 grinds on, there is no way for us to re-open,” the closing announcement reads. “With the end of the commercial eviction moratorium and inaction in DC, we have no other choice.” His only remaining bar, Century, is still open with outdoor seating.

OurBar

This beloved Washougal spot known for its breakfasts closed on October 31 after seven years open. Owner Alexandra Yost wrote an announcement on Instagram, saying that the restaurant would be “taking a bow (with no encore) on Halloween.” “Breakfast and lunch spot OurBar is one of Washougal’s finest dining options,” Kara Stokes wrote in Eater’s guide to the Columbia River Gorge. “With its warm color palette (think light yellow walls, wooden furniture, big windows), OurBar is a perfect pitstop for a quick coffee or a meal with friends before continuing to a secret river swimming hole.”

Untapped

This North Interstate beer bar closed at the end of October. “We feel incredibly fortunate to have had such a wonderfully supportive community of friends share our space, honestly it feels more like you’ve all become family,” the closure announcement reads.

Beast

It’s unclear if Beast will reopen in some other form or location down the line, but chef and owner Naomi Pomeroy has confirmed that the legendary fine dining restaurant will not reopen in its current space. Instead, a neighborhood market has opened in its place. Read more about the closure here.

Holdfast Dining

Pseudo-modernist, pop-up-turned-fine-dining-spot Holdfast Dining will not reopen in its SE 11th digs. “It just seemed to make more sense to move on with things,” says co-owner Joel Stocks. “That style of dining in general, I have no idea when that will come back... Who knows when people will be sitting for 2 ½ hours dining again, you know?” Read more about that closure here.

Hopworks Williams

This brewery has closed its North Williams pub, its second location. “Small spaces like Williams are particularly susceptible to Covid occupancy limitations and cannot easily break even,” Hopworks owner Christian Ettinger told New School Beer. “We are focusing all our energy on our 2 brewpubs and growing our wholesale business.”

Beech Street Parlor

A neighborhood standby tucked off MLK, Beech Street Parlor closed in late September. The two-story-house-turned-bar first opened in 2011, and felt like one of those truly Portland-y spaces, where regulars would drink cocktails and eat chile verde on the porch. “Sorry it had to be this way,” the closing announcement reads. “Thanks for everything.”

Tasty n Alder

After a tumultuous year, the future of the Toro Bravo restaurant group — namely, Tasty n Alder, Toro Bravo, and Tasty n Daughters — was up in the air. Co-owner Renee Gorham told the Oregonian that the three restaurants would not reopen in early July, and then told Willamette Week that she was actually unsure of her plans the next day. Well, we at least know that Tasty n Alder won’t reopen in its current location: Han Oak owners Peter Cho and Sun Young Park are taking over the space to open Toki in November.

Toro Bravo

Like Tasty n Alder, Spanish restaurant Toro Bravo’s future was uncertain, specifically because of how Gorham walked back her initial statement that her restaurants would close. However, there’s now a sandwich shop open in the former Toro Bravo space, so it seems extremely likely that the restaurant will not reopen; at the very least, Toro Bravo will not reopen in that location.

Brew Dr. Tea

Brew Dr. closed all of its Oregon tea shops in October. The company started with its Mississippi and Division locations; Alberta and Eugene followed on Oct. 18, with Bend closing on Oct. 31. Once known as Townshend’s, Brew Dr. has focused more seriously on kombucha in recent years, and the additional strain of the pandemic made the tea shops too hard to keep open.

Bunk Alberta

The Bunk Sandwiches location on Alberta Street has closed permanently, though it was never really announced; however, Hawaiian food cart GrindWitTryz just announced it will be opening a restaurant where the Bunk Alberta location is located. For now, it looks like Bunk’s Water Ave location is still going strong, and the brand recently opened a location in Bridgeport Village.

Saucebox

Restaurateur Bruce Carey’s downtown cocktail bar Saucebox has closed after 25 years of service. The late night spot was marked with controversy in August when a former server filed a lawsuit against the business, co-owner, and certain employees for alleged racial discrimination and harassment. Carey has not responded to requests for comments on the closure. Read more about the closure here.

Imperial and the Crown

Chef Vitaly Paley’s lauded steakhouse Imperial has closed permanently. The restaurant’s website simply stated that it was closed and that its adjacent pizzeria, the Crown, would be closing as well on October 8. Chef Paley declined speaking to the reasons at the moment. Read more about the closure here.

Crackerjacks Pub

A beloved dive bar and pizzeria in the Alphabet District for more than 30 years, Crackerjacks closed its doors permanently on September 27. “We are deeply saddened and sorry to say...Crackerjacks is no more.” a Facebook post reads. “...but you just never know what will happen in this weird world, CJ’s might pop up again somewhere!?!?”

Corbett Fish House

It appears to Corbett Fish House has closed, as reported by Portland Food & Drink and Yelp. The restaurant’s Facebook page has not reported its closure, but the phone line has been disconnected. This is also true of the Hawthorne Fish House.

Rogue Pearl

This Oregon brewery’s Pearl District pub has closed permanently after 20 years open. “This was a very difficult decision, but unfortunately challenges from the pandemic and rising costs have made it apparent that our only option is to close the Pearl Public House,” the public statement announcing the closure reads.

Beetroot Market & Deli

This Jewish deli — one of the city’s only Jewish delis — opened in 2019, and was one of the first to temporarily close to dine-in customers when COVID-19 appeared in Oregon. Beetroot permanently closed just a few weeks after its first birthday, finishing out some Rosh Hashanah orders and donating the rest of her inventory.

Maxwell

Another Old Town bar owned by Eric Bowler, Maxwell closed soon after Fortune. The bar had been temporarily closed for months; Bowler also closed Revelry, the restaurant and bar he co-owned with Seattle’s prominent Relay restaurant group.

Fortune

This DJ-centric bar in Old Town has closed after the owners’ years of legal battles with their landlord. “It’s hard to pay lawyers when you haven’t made any money in 7 months,” the closing announcement reads.

Giorgio’s

This Pearl District Italian restaurant closed quietly, deleting its website and reporting the closure on Google. The restaurant was known for its pastas.

Tea Bar Killingsworth

One of the locations of Portland’s hip, minimalist tea shop chain, Tea Bar’s Killingsworth location has closed permanently, making way for the incoming juice bar Drink Mamey. A few Tea Bar drinks may end up landing on the menu at Drink Mamey, however.

Ford Food & Drink

This casual Southeast Portland cafe has closed permanently, bad news for many of the community’s artists, comedians, and musicians who would perform in the Ford Building space. “We had a good run. Thanks for everything, Portland,” the Instagram post announcing the closure reads. “We love all y’all. Be kind to yourselves and to each other.”

Aviary

A celebrated Alberta restaurant, Aviary has closed after almost 10 years in the neighborhood. The restaurant was known for its crispy pig ears and lobster rolls, as well as its bar program. Read more about the closure here.

Grixen Brewing

This SE Division brewpub has closed its taproom, hoping to “give it another shot” down the line. The group attributed the closure to “complications, much like those of many others in the community.”

Thirsty Monk

The Portland outpost of this North-Carolina-based brewery has closed. The brewery was known for its Belgian-style ales.

No Bones Beach Club

This vegan restaurant — known for its beach-y decor and shark shots — has closed its North Mississippi location. The restaurant’s locations in Seattle and Chicago will remain open.

Neat

This Hawthorne whiskey bar has closed after four years, bartender Robert Volz confirmed today. Volz said that the layout of the bar didn’t allow for easy social distancing, between Neat’s long bar and the pool table. “I still respect Kate Brown a hell of a lot,” Volz says. “But I had to close.”

Toffee Club

This soccer-themed Hawthorne pub has decided to close up shop August 23. Since its opening in 2016, the Toffee Club has been the place to be for full English breakfasts, pies, beer, and soccer games. “This has been the most difficult decision we’ve ever had to make, but the Toffee Club relies on us filling our space with a lot of happy, cheering fans and that currently just isn’t possible,” the Instagram announcement reads.

Canton Grill

A restaurant self-described as the first Chinese restaurant on 82nd, Canton Grill closed in August after more than 75 years open. The restaurant’s third-generation owner, Cindy Louis, temporarily closed the restaurant in March, and after six months, decided to call it quits altogether.

Stella Taco

A taco shop lauded for its Austin-style tacos and its margaritas, Stella Taco closed shop for good on July 19. Co-owner Becky Atkins said the minimal amount of seating outside just wasn’t sustainable in the long term, and they wanted to make room for other restaurants to survive the pandemic.

Back to Eden

This beloved Alberta vegan cafe has closed its restaurant and bakery after 13 years. The company is currently selling its bake mixes online and at New Seasons, and the closing announcement on the website alludes to a potential cookbook and “video content.” Supernova Vegan has opened a cafe in its place.

Alma Chocolate

Alma, the 14-year-old chocolate and candy company known for its bonbons and salted caramel sauce, ceased operations in July. Founder Sara Hart sold the company to Moonstruck Chocolate in 2018, moving the main candy-making production to Moonstruck’s St. Johns facility. For now, there are still Alma products available on the company’s website.

Boxer Ramen Westmoreland

The Bybee location of Boxer Ramen, the chain of Portland ramen shops perhaps known more for its okonomiyaki tots, has closed, transforming into a Baes Chicken. Both brands are owned by Micah Camden, who is known for his chickpea-centric dessert brand Little Chickpea and his fast food chain Super Deluxe.

Shift Drinks

Industry hangout and beloved cocktail bar Shift Drinks will not reopen after the coronavirus crisis ends. The ownership team says the bar’s reliance on industry workers and large groups made the concept of reopening unsustainable.

Bluehour

After almost 20 years in the Pearl District, restaurateur Bruce Carey has announced the closure of Bluehour, one of his celebration restaurants. The restaurant was known as a place to spot celebrities, and was once considered one of the city’s most-high-end dining rooms.

Mi Mero Mole

This Mexican restaurant from internet personality Nick Zukin closed on July 3 in Old Town. In an announcement post, Zukin says the restaurant could not survive the economic impact of COVID-19: “The restaurant business has been hit especially hard by this pandemic, as everyone knows,” he writes. “We rely on office workers, tourists, concert goers, and the like in Chinatown. We don’t expect any of those customers to return until this pandemic is over.”

Sanborn’s

Southeast Portland breakfast holdout Sanborn’s will not reopen, after 15 years serving German pancakes and corned beef hash. “It is with the most profound grief that our family is announcing the permanent closure of Sanborn’s restaurant,” a Facebook post, written by Rebecca Sanborn, reads. “That grief is inseparable from an overwhelming gratitude to everyone who has made the past fifteen years and counting a time of immeasurable magic.”

Bistro Montage

This longstanding Southern-Cajun restaurant under the Morrison Bridge has permanently closed after 27 years in business. The restaurant was primarily known for its eccentric waiters, late hours, and elaborate tinfoil takeout sculptures.

Portland Seafood Company

A seafood restaurant in Mall 205, Portland Seafood Company has permanently closed “due to unforeseen business downturn related to the COVID-19 pandemic,” according to a statement on the website. Portland Seafood Company opened in 2011 in Restaurants Unlimited’s portfolio, which also owns restaurants like Portland City Grill and Stanford’s. The company closed a number of restaurants in the Pacific Northwest after filing for bankruptcy last year.

Ristretto North Williams

The Ristretto location on North Williams appears to have closed — its phone line has been disconnected, and the storefront has been cleared out. Over the last few years, Ristretto has closed the majority of its cafes; it looks like the roaster is still selling beans on its website.

Jones Bar

Jones Bar, the Old Town nightclub known for its ‘70s-’80s-retro vibes, has permanently closed, attributing the closure to COVID-19 in an Instagram post. “Jones Bar was a female owned nightclub,” says owner Nikki Jones. “I feel there are very few female owners in this hospitality space.”

Lapellah and Three Sixty Kitchen

These two Vancouver restaurants opened by restaurateur Brad Root have closed for good, after around 15 years in the city. Root left the businesses in 2012, but Lapellah’s wood-fired cooking made it a destination for Portlanders and others throughout Southwestern Washington.

The Bomber

This historic Milwaukie gas station and restaurant that once served as the perch for a Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress Bomber has closed permanently, after more than 70 years in business. The restaurant may return as a catering company down the line.

Revelry

The Portland outpost of celebrated Seattle restaurant group Relay, Revelry will not reopen after the coronavirus crisis ends. Chef de cuisine Diane Lam has moved to Mississippi cocktail bar Psychic, where she will revive her pop-up Sunshine Noodles through the end of the year.

Trinket

A cozy, vintage cafe with duck eggs Benedict and savory waffles, Trinket decided against takeout or delivery back in March, and won’t reopen its doors again. The space is too small for social distancing rules, and takeout just doesn’t work for its food, owner Gina Helvie told Eater. Trinket opened in 2013.

Irving Street Kitchen

The casual Southern restaurant in the Pearl district has permanently closed its doors due to COVID-19 and an impasse on lease discussions with the building’s landlords. Luckily, fans of the place can look forward to Cooperativa, an Italian market and food hall from Sarah Schafer and Anna Caporael, the partners behind Irving Street Kitchen.

The Hairy Lobster

An inventive and eccentrically named restaurant, the Hairy Lobster has served its last themed dinner. The Facebook post announcing the closure did not give a reason, but the restaurant has been closed since the dining room shutdown in mid-March.

The Nerd Out

This Southeast Portland bar known for its trivia nights, themed drinks, and tabletop games has permanently closed. The closing statement was, of course, littered with references to Marvel movies, Star Wars, and Bill & Ted, and the team said the bar’s social channels will stay alive with memes and, down the line, event postings.

David Machado’s Restaurants

On May 22, restaurateur David Machado announced that he would close all of his restaurants: Altabira City Tavern, Citizen Baker, Nel Centro, Pullman Wine Bar and Merchant, and Tanner Creek Tavern. Read the full story here.

Wong’s King

It seems very likely that longstanding dim sum restaurant Wong’s King has closed for good: The restaurant’s Facebook page and website have both disappeared, and a family friend of chef Fulai Wong told the Oregonian that the restaurant would not reopen. Wong’s King has been open for about 15 years.

Giraffe

Kana Hinohara Hanson and Gabe Rosen have said goodbye to their tiny Japanese convenience store, Giraffe. Only open for a little over a year, Giraffe quickly became a favorite for its Instagram-popular egg salad sandwiches, similar to the famous version from Los Angeles’s Konbi. The deli also served as a Japanese grocery and bakery.

Blackheart

The dive-bar-meets-breakfast-spot has closed its SE Belmont shop, though co-owner Justin King is looking for a new place to reopen. King says that the closure has to do with frustrations with the space, especially related to the potential guidelines associated with phase one reopening.

Noraneko

Gabe Rosen, the former owner of influential izakaya Biwa, has closed yet another restaurant. The Southeast Portland ramen shop Noraneko will not reopen after the restaurant ban is lifted, though Rosen didn’t tie the decision to close directly to coronavirus.

Joe’s Crab Shack

The Vancouver waterfront location of this seafood chain has permanently closed; the COO of parent company Landry’s said the inability to serve dine-in customers made it difficult to remain open. Joe’s joins other Vancouver closures like Sweet Tomatoes in east Vancouver and Low Bar downtown.

Off the Waffle

This Eugene-based waffle shop closed its SE Clinton cafe during the coronavirus shutdown, switching to frozen waffle deliveries on the weekend. While the SE Clinton cafe is gone, however, the owners hope to reopen some sort of Portland shop elsewhere, by the end of the winter in 2021.

Arleta Library Bakery & Cafe

One of Southeast Portland’s best spots for biscuits and gravy, Arleta Library Bakery & Cafe will close permanently after 15 years, says chef and owner Nick Iannarone. “New COVID-19 distancing restrictions will be burdensome or costly for some small restaurants, or simply impossible to achieve for others, as is the case for Arleta Library,” reads a press release from the restaurant. The cafe once appeared on Guy Fieri’s Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives. For those who want to help out the cafe’s staff as it prepares to close, the cafe has a GoFundMe page for its employees and owner.

Blue Star Northwest, Downtown, Multnomah Village, and Progress Ridge

Blue Star has shut down four of its doughnut shops permanently: The NW 23rd location, the brand’s fourth store, permanently closed in early May, followed by the downtown, Multnomah Village, and Progress Ridge locations a month later. The doughnut brand is known for its brioche base doughnuts and posh flavors like passionfruit cacao nib. The company still retains four locations in the Portland area.

Sushi Ichidai

An understated sushi bar in the Foster-Powell neighborhood, Sushi Ichidai had been open for more than a decade when it closed its doors due to the coronavirus outbreak. Owner Akihiro Hirakiuchi wrote on the restaurant’s website that it would permanently close, but may return in another form or location sometime in the future.

Ladd Taphouse

This Ladd’s Addition sports bar closed with little announcement. It has since become a brewpub and pizzeria.

Helser’s

One of the earlier additions to the Alberta Arts restaurant boom, Helser’s opened 16 years ago serving breakfast and lunch in a bright and cheery space. However, on April 29, the cafe announced on various social media platforms that it would not be reopening its doors ever again. “This was a very hard decision for us to come to and we hope that you understand that we are heartbroken to be leaving,” the post reads.

Liberty Glass

Liberty Glass, a North Portland fixture of a bar in a converted, multi-story Victorian home, announced its closure on April 16 via Instagram. The bar had been open for more than a decade, focusing on homey comfort food and affordable cocktails, and was a regular haunt for neighborhood residents.

Tanker Bar

A dive bar fixture at the top of SE Hawthorne Boulevard, the Tanker Bar spent the last decade serving cheap well drinks and airing Blazer games. The Oregonian first reported that the bar announced on Instagram on March 17 that it would not be reopening. “We will miss the hell out of everyone,” the caption to the post reads.

Sparrows Coffeehouse

As first reported by the Oregonian, this Westmoreland cafe announced it would close on Facebook on April 14. “Due to many financial strains placed on the business we won’t be able to reopen our doors after the dust settles,” the post reads. “This was a challenging decision to make but feel it is the right one.”

Prosperity Pie Shoppe

Also caught by the Oregonian, Prosperity Pie Shoppe — a cafe and financial education center — has decided to close completely. The company organized a GoFundMe to pay off its final debts and payroll, and the cafe’s Facebook page is now listed as permanently closed.

Correction: This story has been corrected to show that Brad Root is no longer connected to Lapellah and Three Sixty Kitchen. Lance Killian, George Killian and Bob Lewis are the current owners. Robert Volz is no longer an owner at Neat. The team at Masia own Ataula.