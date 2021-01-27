A Guide to Portland’s Bar, Restaurant, and Food Cart Openings

Let’s be real: With the coronavirus pandemic raging on, this a terrifying time to open a new restaurant. However, a handful of chefs and restaurateurs are going ahead, opening new brick-and-mortars for takeout, delivery, and onsite dining. Take a look below, but know that generally we’re looking at brick-and-mortars here. Know of a new restaurant in town? Let us know via our tipline.
November
Ben & Esther’s Alberta
What it is: The second Portland location of the vegan Jewish deli, with salt-roasted carrot “lox” and matzo ball soup
When it opened: November 20
Where it is: 1800 NE Alberta Street
Learn more: Portland’s Own Ben & Esther’s Wants to Make Vegan Jewish Delis Ubiquitous [EPDX]
MidCity Smash Burger
What it is: The new location of the celebrated smashburger cart known for its $5 cheeseburgers and milkshakes
When it opened: November 20
Where it is: Within the Cartside pod, 1825 N Williams Avenue
Learn more: Mid City Smash Burger Opens a Second Food Cart [EPDX]
Baerlic Brewing Beer Garden
What it is: The third location of the beloved Portland brewery, with a spacious patio, eight taps of Baerlic beers, and nearby food carts.
When it opened: November 16
Where it is: 2223 NE Alberta Street
Learn more: Baerlic Brewing opens taproom and beer garden on NE Alberta Street [O]
Loyal Legion Beaverton
What it is: The Beaverton location of the Southeast Portland beer bar.
When it opened: November 16
Where it is: 4500 SW Watson Avenue in Beaverton
Learn more: Loyal Legion’s New Taproom Opens in Beaverton Tomorrow [EPDX]
The Moon Room
What it is: A satellite taproom from Ecliptic Brewing, serving a wide array of draft beers as well as sandwiches from a food cart on its patio.
When it opened: November 6
Where it is: 930 SE Oak Street
Learn more: Ecliptic Brewing Opens a New Taproom in Southeast Portland [EPDX]
Wild Thing
What it is: A grain and vegetable bowl counter-service restaurant from wine expert Kelsey Glasser and chef Sam Smith.
When it opened: November 5
Where it is: 1483 NE Alberta Street
Learn more: Wild Thing Is Now Serving Vegetable and Grain Bowls on NE Alberta [EPDX]
Pizzeria Stellina
What it is: Slow fermented pizzas in the Sellwood-Moreland area from an experienced Italian-American chef.
When it opened: Early November
Where it is: 8000 SE 13th Avenue
Learn more: A Slow-Fermented Pizzeria Is Coming to Sellwood-Moreland [EPDX]
October
Ramen Ryoma Portland
What it is: The downtown Portland location of the Beaverton ramen shop, which was designed to serve as a yakitori shop. At the moment, this location is sticking to ramen.
When it opened: October 29
Where it is: 1037 SW Morrison Street
Learn more: Popular Ramen Chain Ramen Ryoma Will Open a New Yakitori Restaurant Downtown [EPDX]
Pacific Crust Pizza
What it is: Briefly a takeout-only restaurant on Alberta, Pacific Crust Pizza has moved into permanent digs downtown. The space and pizzas are homage to Pacific Northwestern outdoors activities.
When it opened: October 29
Where it is: 400 SW Broadway
Learn more: Downtown’s Newest Pizzeria Is an Homage to Pacific Northwest Camping [EPDX]
Pleasure Burger
What it is: A new burger spot specializing in Smash Burgers
When it opened: October 28
Where it is: Within Pine Street Market, 126 SW 2nd Avenue
Learn more: Pleasure Burger [Yelp]
Lawless BBQ
What it is: Formerly a ghost kitchen barbecue restaurant, Lawless BBQ now serves Kansas City style pork, barbecue sides, and Texas brisket at Little Beast Brewing.
When it opened: October 26
Where it is: Little Beast Brewing, 3412 SE Division Street
Learn more: An Up-and-Coming Kansas City Barbecue Business Has Taken Over the Kitchen at Little Beast Brewing [EPDX]
Meta Pizza
What it is: A takeout-only pizzeria and wine shop, Meta Pizza incorporates Italian, New York, and local pizza styles. It’s led by veteran Portland chef Anthony Cafiero.
When it opened: October 26
Where it is: 3541 SE Milwaukie Avenue
Learn more: A Longstanding Portland Industry Vet Will Serve Lamb-Topped Pizzas in the Brooklyn Neighborhood
Morchella
What it is: A new restaurant from chef Cameron Dunlap specializing in wild and foraged foods.
When it opened: October 19
Where it is: 1315 NE Fremont Street
Learn more: Chef Cameron Lee Dunlap Will Open a Restaurant Dedicated to Foraged and Wild Foods [EPDX]
Level Three
What it is: The newest taproom from the Portland brewery Level Beer, with 20 taps and arcade games.
When it opened: October 16
Where it is: 1447 NE Sandy Boulevard
Learn more: Level Beer Holds Grand Opening for a Buckman-Kerns Location [WWeek]
Unicorn Creationz Food Hall
What it is: The food hall formerly known as the Alameda Hop, now home to cocktail bar Bourbon Street and dessert shop Karnival Korner. UC Food Hall is from the team behind Nacheaux, which is also based in the space.
When it opened: Mid-October
Where it is: 4765 NE Fremont Street
Learn more: The Team Behind Nacheaux Is Developing a Full-Blown Food Hall [EPDX]
Little Beast Clackamas
What it is: The new brewery taproom location for the Southeast Portland mixed-fermentation brewery.
When it opened: October 9
Where it is: 11517 SE Highway 212, Clackamas
Learn more: One of Portland’s Best Breweries, Little Beast, Will Open a New Taproom in Clackamas [EPDX]
Norr Kitchen
What it is: A marketing and production company’s new restaurant, run by former Rosa Rosa chef Matt Hobbs.
When it opened: October 6
Where it is: 920 NE Glisan Street
Learn more: Local Marketing Company Norr Agency Turns Its Production Studio Into a Takeout and Delivery Restaurant [WWeek]
Hungry Hero
What it is: The Portland location of the Sherwood cafe, known for its colorful desserts and gooey butter bars.
When it opened: October 2
Where it is: 433 NW 10th Avenue
Learn more: ‘Sugar Rush’ Winner Alex Wilson Is Opening a Bakery in Portland’s Pearl District [EPDX]
Zuckercreme
What it is: A bakery, market, and cafe with themed seasonal events like Pumpkin Spice Fest.
When it opened: October 1
Where it is: 414 SE 81st Avenue
Learn more: A Collaborative Marketplace, Pop-Up Incubator, and Bakery Cafe Is Coming to Montavilla [EPDX]
September
Brazakaya
What it is: A delivery-only blend of Brazilian and Izakaya cuisines from a Momofuku alumnus.
When it opened: Mid-September
Learn more: A Momofuku Alum Is Blending Brazilian Flavors With Izakaya Fare at a New Ghost Kitchen Restaurant [EPDX]
Katak
What it is: A ghost kitchen specializing in Southeast Asian varieties of fried chicken, ranging from fish sauce wings to Hat Yai-style fried chicken.
When it opened: September 15
Where it is: 1125 SE Grand Avenue
Learn more: Katak [Instagram]
Pizza Kat
What it is: A pizzeria from the family behind Crown Paella, serving naturally leavened pizzas made with Pacific Northwestern flour.
When it opened: September 15
Where it is: 2174 West Burnside Street
Learn more: The Couple Behind Crown Paella Will Open a Pizzeria on West Burnside This Month [EPDX]
Cultured Kindness
What it is: A vegan cheese market and cafe selling mac and cheese and ube cheesecakes.
When it opened: September 11
Where it is: 1217 SE Stark Street
Learn more: Portland Vegan Cheese Shop Cultured Kindness Wants to Make Dairy Irrelevant [EPDX]
Boy Howdy
What it is: A food cart specializing in spiedies, a sandwich originating in Binghamton, New York that involves cubed, skewered, and grilled meats
When it opened: September 2
Where it is: 3423 SE Belmont Street.
Learn more: This New Portland Food Cart Wants People to Fall in Love With Spiedies [EPDX]
August
Metropolitan Tavern
What it is: Italian restaurant with a large rooftop patio at the Hotel Eastlund in the Lloyd District.
When it opened: Late August
Learn more: Afuri Will Open a Restaurant and ‘Ramen Lab’ in Slabtown [EPDX]
Poboyz Cajun Creole Kitchen
What it is: A Southern food-cart-turned-restaurant serving dishes like jambalaya, shrimp and grits, shrimp po’boys, and more.
When it opened: Late August
Where it is: 132 SW 3rd Avenue
Learn more: Poboyz [Facebook]
Mole Mole
What it is: A new Alberta Street Mexican cart with an assortment of mole dishes, multi-meat burritos, and a number of vegan tacos.
When it opened: Late August
Where it is: 2231 NE Alberta Street
Learn more: Mole Mole [Yelp]
Burma Joy
What it is: The latest noodle shop from the team behind Top Burmese, specifically focusing on noodles and tropical cocktails.
When it opened: August 27
Where it is: 1305 NW 23rd Avenue
Learn more: Top Burmese Opens Burma Joy Noodle House in Northwest Portland [WWeek]
Feel Good
What it is: The new grain bowl restaurant from Top Chef alum and restaurateur Gabriel Pascuzzi.
When it opened: August 26
Where it is: 1120 SE Belmont Street
Learn more: Chef Gabriel Pascuzzi’s Grain and Vegetable Bowl Restaurant Lands on Belmont [EPDX]
Thom Portland
What it is: A new Vietnamese restaurant specializing in pho, including a vegan version.
When it opened: August 19
Where it is: 3039 NE Alberta Street
Learn more: Next-Gen Vietnamese American Noodle Shop Thơm Opens Soon [PoMo]
Precious Pizza
What it is: A nonna pizza cart that started as a Salem-based pop-up
When it opened: August 19
Where it is: Within the Barley Pod, 6035 NE Halsey Street
Learn more: A Burrasca Alum With a Buzzy Salem Pop-Up Will Open a Nonna Pizza Cart in Portland [EPDX]
Holler Treats
What it is: A dessert shop from the team behind Holler, serving things like ice cream, cakes, cookies, and morning beverages like coffee
When it opened: August 10
Where it is: Next door to Holler, 7119 SE Milwaukie Avenue
Learn more: Holler Treats [Instagram]
Baon Kainan
What it is: A Filipino food cart from two Seattle expats, serving dishes like coconut panna cotta, kare kare fries, and chicken or mushroom adobo.
When it opened: August 7
Where it is: Within the Metalworks Salvage lot, 4311 NE Prescott Street
Learn more: Seattle Filipino Pop-Up Baon Kainan Will Open a Portland Food Cart August 7 [EPDX]
Cicoria
What it is: A square-cut pizza parlor from Submarine Hospitality.
When it opened: August 4
Where it is: 3377 SE Division Street
Learn more: Seasonality-Obsessed Chef Joshua McFadden Is Opening a Family-Friendly Pizzeria [EPDX]
Bellwether Bar
What it is: A new cocktail bar from a Free House alum.
When it opened: August 1
Where it is: 6031 SE Stark Street
Learn more: Bellwether Bar, Taking Over the Former Caldera Space, Is Meant to Be an Accessible Neighborhood Haunt [EPDX]
July
Obon Shokudo
What it is: It started as a farmers market stall; then it was a food hall stand. Now, Obon Shokudo — the vegan Japanese restaurant serving umeboshi onigiri and and Ota tofu katsu — has opened its own restaurant on Grand.
When it opened: July 23
Where it is: 720 SE Grand Avenue
Learn more: Vegan Standby Obon Will Open a Full-Blown Restaurant Serving Japanese Curry, Onigiri, and Kenchinjiru [EPDX]
Steeplejack
What it is: A brewpub housed in a renovated church, with tables and chairs made with wood from pews and stained glass windows lighting brewing equipment.
When it opened: July 23
Where it is: 2400 NE Broadway
Learn more: Look Inside Steeplejack, the Friendly Pub-Style Brewery in a Stunning, 111-Year-Old Church [EPDX]
Fortune
What it is: The revival of the closed Old Town club, Fortune has now taken over the former Jackknife space, leaning more into a lounge vibe with Plant Based Papi handling the food menu.
When it opened: July 22
Where it is: 614 SW 11th Avenue
Learn more: Plant Based Papi Will Join Fortune When the Nightclub Reopens in the Former Jackknife Space [EPDX]
Nico’s Ice Cream
What it is: A New Zealand-style soft-serve ice cream cart in Prost Marketplace.
When it opened: July 15
Where it is: 4233 North Mississippi Avenue
Learn more: An Incoming Ice Cream Cart Will Swirl Willamette Valley Fruit Soft-Serve to Order [EPDX]
Jackie’s
What it is: A cocktail lounge and restaurant from the people behind Two Wrongs, now open in the former Century space.
When it opened: July 16
Where it is: 930 SE Sandy Blvd
Learn more: Jackie’s, From the Team Behind Two Wrongs, Will Open in the Old Century Space [EPDX]
Lac St. Jack
What it is: The Lake Oswego outpost of the esteemed Portland French restaurant, which has opened in the new Mercato Grove development.
When it opened: Early July
Where it is: 4055 Mercantile Drive in Lake Oswego
Learn more: A Guide to the Chefstable Restaurant Row at Lake Oswego’s Mercato Grove [EPDX]
Fills Lake Grove
What it is: The doughnut, burger, and soft serve shop in Lake Oswego’s Mercato Grove development, serving sundaes topped with cherry pie filling, cheeseburgers built on brioche doughnut buns, and Berliners filled with butterscotch pastry cream.
When it opened: July 4
Where it is: 4055 Mercantile Drive in Lake Oswego
Learn more: A Guide to the Chefstable Restaurant Row at Lake Oswego’s Mercato Grove [EPDX]
The Yard at Montavilla
What it is: A new food cart home to a number of exciting new carts and standbys like Taquiza Vegana, E-San Thai Cuisine, and Bobablastic. Some of the pod’s carts are still in the process of opening, but within the next two weeks, visitors will be able to find everything from Philly cheesesteaks to vegan Ethiopian food.
When it opened: July 2
Where it is: 8220 NE Davis Street
Learn more: A New Food Cart Pod Is Coming to Montavilla [EPDX]
Cutiee Buys
What it is: A vegan market next door to Coffee Beer, with Ice Queen pops, Creole Me Up pikliz (“pickleez”, as the company spells it), snacks, drinks, and more
When it opened: July 1
Where it is: 4138 SE 42nd Avenue
Learn more: This Week In Portland Food News: A Vegan Convenience Store Opens, Bijou Cafe Closes, and Portland Is Named the “Best Pizza City in America” [EO]
Irving Street Tapas
What it is: An inexpensive global small plate restaurant in the Pearl District, with cocktails and dishes like sambusas bravas.
When it opened: July 1
Where it is: 701 NW 13th Avenue
Learn more: Irving Street Tapas Wants to Become Portland’s Most Affordable Small Plates Spot [EPDX]
Tasty
What it is: The revival of the North Williams brunch spot, which has reopened under new ownership in the new Mercato Grove development in Lake Oswego.
When it opened: July 1
Where it is: 4055 Mercantile Drive in Lake Oswego
Learn more: The ‘Tasty’ Restaurant Group is Coming Back, Opening a New Location in Lake Oswego [EPDX]
June
Lua
What it is: A new Vietnamese restaurant on Williams, serving banh mi, fresh passionfruit juice, and house-made boba.
When it opened: June 30
Where it is: 3971 N Williams Avenue, Suite 103
Learn more: A Vietnamese Restaurant Serving House-Made Noodles Is Coming to North Portland [EPDX]
Lil’ Shalom
What it is: The new casual counterpart to Sesame Collective’s Shalom Y’all, with low-proof cocktails, hummus bowls, and falafel.
When it opened: June 30
Where it is: 1128 SW Alder Street
Learn more: Shalom Y’all Shuts Down to Reopen as the Takeout-Friendly Lil’ Shalom [EPDX]
YaYa
What it is: A Cantonese barbecue spot on NE Alberta, complete with roast duck, char siu, and wontons in chile oil.
When it opened: June 23
Where it is: 1451 NE Alberta Street
Learn more: With YaYa, Steven Chin Will Bring Cantonese Barbecue to Northeast Portland [EPDX]
Sula Juicery
What it is: A cold-pressed juice brand, known for its work at Plant Based Papi, just opened its own location on NE MLK.
When it opened: June 19
Where it is: 3905 NE Martin Luther King Jr Blvd
Learn more: This Week In Portland Food News [EO]
Derby 2.0
What it is: The second-coming of the Kenton spot, serving things like mini macadamia nut waffles, smash burgers, pandesal, and banana-coconut-cream slushies.
When it opened: June 18
Where it is: 8220 N Denver Avenue
Learn more: Derby Kenton 2.0 Unleashes Tropical Cocktails, Smash Burgers, and Filipino-Inspired Brunch [PoMo]
Lolo Pass
What it is: A new hostel-style hotel with a rooftop bar, build-your-own snack boards, fried artichokes, and spritzy low-proof cocktails.
When it opened: June 12
Where it is: 1616 East Burnside
Learn more: Lolo Pass Is Portland’s Latest Hostel-Hotel Hybrid Now Open on East Burnside Street [WWeek]
The Midnight Society
What it is: Formerly known as Bar Midnight, the Midnight Society is a new cocktail bar on SE Belmont from Portland cocktail vet Estanislado Orona.
When it opened: June 12
Where it is: 3341 SE Belmont Street
Learn more: A Sultry, Wine-Centric Cocktail Bar Will Open on SE Belmont This Year [EPDX]
Soul Lift Cacao
What it is: A cacao cafe in Northeast Portland, specializing in ceremonial cacao, drinking chocolates, and cacao teas.
When it opened: June 9
Where it is: 2601 NE Martin Luther King Blvd
Learn more: A Forthcoming Northeast Portland Cafe Wants to Show Off the Nuance of Ceremonial Cacao [EPDX]
Mitate
What it is: The inventive vegan sushi pop-up’s new Southeast Portland food cart.
When it opened: June 9
Where it is: Within the CORE food cart pod, 3612 SE 82nd Avenue
Learn more: Vegan Sushi Pop-Up Mitate Is Opening a Food Cart [EPDX]
Brasa Haya
What it is: A new Spanish restaurant taking over the former Beech Street Parlor space, with spot prawns, gin and tonics, and celery sorbet with verjus soda.
When it opened: June 9
Where it is: 412 NE Beech Street
Learn more: New Spanish Restaurant Brasa Haya Will Serve Uni Bocadillos When it Opens June 9 [EPDX]
Mi Sazon
What it is: A Southeast Portland food cart that specializes in tostadas and aguas frescas.
When it opened: June 5
Where it is: 7445 SE 72nd Avenue
Learn more: Mi Sazon [Instagram]
Pizza Thief
What it is: A new New-York-style pizzeria in Slabtown.
When it opened: June 4
Where it is: 2610 Northwest Vaughn Street
Learn more: Pizza Thief [Instagram]
Friendship Kitchen
What it is: A new Vietnamese cafe with bún bò Huế and bún thịt nướng served alongside lychee and kumquat cocktails.
When it opened: June 1 for soft-opening, reservations required
Where it is: 2333 NE Glisan Street
Learn more: This Incoming Vietnamese Restaurant Will Serve Bún Bò Huế with Lychee Whiskey Cocktails [EPDX]
May
Kanji Fusion
What it is: A Japanese and Chinese restaurant with dishes like wontons in chile oil, cumin beef, and various varieties of sushi.
When it opened: Late May
Where it is: 3113 SE Division
Learn more: Kanji Fusion [Official]
Jerusalem Rose
What it is: A market with imported goods from Southwestern Asia and Northern Africa, house-made hummus, and produce from local farms.
When it opened: May 29
Where it is: 2948 NE MLK
Learn more: Forthcoming Market Jerusalem Rose Aims to Celebrate Palestinian Culture Through Food [EPDX]
Smith Teamaker’s Northwest Portland Cafe
What it is: The new Northwest Portland cafe with pastries, vegetarian toasts, and breakfast fare made with the shop’s teas.
When it opened: May 29
Where it is: 500 NW 23rd Avenue
Learn more: Tea Finds Its Way Into Almost Every Dish at the New Smith Teamaker Cafe [EPDX]
Monster Tea House
What it is: A boba tea shop serving smoothies, milk teas, and mangonadas.
When it opened: May 22
Where it is: 3962 SE Hawthorne Blvd #D
Learn more: Monster Tea House [Instagram]
Oma’s Hideaway
What it is: The newest restaurant from Thomas and Mariah Pisha-Duffly, selling ornate burgers, lacquered and charcoal-roasted meats, and durian tiramisu.
When it opened: May 22
Where it is: 3131 SE Division Street
Learn more: At Oma’s Hideaway, Chinese Barbecue Pops Against a Backdrop of Black Light Posters [EPDX]
JJ’s Caffe
What it is: An old-school diner in Multnomah Village with burgers, crepes, and omelets.
When it opened: May 20
Where it is: 9111 SW Barbur Blvd
Learn more: JJ’s Cafe [Yelp]
Takibi
What it is: A Japanese restaurant from the brand Snow Peak and restaurant group Submarine Hospitality, serving things like albacore tuna tataki, sukiyaki hotpot, and soba.
When it opened: May 18
Where it is: 2275 NW Flanders Street
Learn more: Portland Is Getting a ‘Mountain Izakaya’ With a Michelin-Starred Restaurant Alum [EPDX]
Jerry’s Pizza
What it is: The wildly popular Chicago-style pizza pop-up’s new restaurant-within-a-bar, at the Bear Paw Inn.
When it opened: May 17
Where it is: 3237 SE Milwaukie Avenue
Learn more: Instagram’s Tavern-Style Pizza Sensation, Jerry’s, Opens in the Bear Paw Inn May 17 [EPDX]
Raven’s Manor
What it is: A spooky bar within Old Town, serving cocktails in beakers.
When it opened: May 14
Where it is: 235 SW 1st Avenue
Learn more: Raven’s Manor, a haunted-themed cocktail bar, opens in downtown Portland [O]
Screen Door Pearl District
What it is: The long-awaited second location of the celebrated Southern restaurant.
When it opened: May 12
Where it is: 1131 NW Couch Street
Learn more: Tourist Favorite Screen Door Will Open Its Second Location May 12 [EPDX]
Grand Stark Deli
What it is: A Submarine Hospitality deli within the new Hotel Grand Stark, with breakfast sandwiches, Reubens, and wines made specifically for the deli.
When it opened: May 4
Where it is: 509 SE Grand Avenue
Learn more: Grand Stark Deli [Instagram]
Meals 4 Heels Cafe
What it is: The late-night meal delivery service for strippers and sex workers now has a new daytime walk-up cafe, serving fritters, bowls, and house sodas.
When it opened: May 3
Where it is: 831 SE Salmon Street.
Learn more: Sex Worker-Centric Food Delivery Service, Meals 4 Heels, Lands in a New Restaurant Space [EPDX]
Poutine Palace
What it is: A new poutine food cart topping fries with everything from chopped carne asada to Canadian bacon and pineapple.
When it opened: May 1
Where it is: 4515 SE 41st Avenue
Learn more: Poutine Palace [Instagram]
April
Dave’s Hot Chicken
What it is: The first Oregon location of the rapidly growing hot chicken chain out of California, which started in a Los Angeles parking lot. It appears the shop has opened in advance of its scheduled opening date.
When it opened: Late April
Where it is: 7715 SW Nyberg Street, Tualatin
Learn more: Inside Oregon’s First Dave’s Hot Chicken Location [EPDX]
Lardo Lake Oswego
What it is: The Lake Oswego location of the famed sandwich shop from Rick Gencarelli. This location is currently only available for takeout and delivery through apps like Caviar, opening onsite later this year.
When it opened: April 28
Where it is: 4025 Mercantile Drive, Suite 125, Lake Oswego
Learn more: St. Jack and Five Other Portland Restaurants Will Open in Lake Oswego [EPDX]
Grassa Lake Oswego
What it is: The Lake Oswego location of the casual Portland pasta chain also from Rick Gencarelli. This location is currently only available for takeout or delivery through apps like Caviar, opening onsite later this year.
When it opened: April 28
Where it is: 4055 Mercantile Drive, Suite 130, Lake Oswego
Learn more: Fills Donuts, Others Heading to a New Development in Lake Oswego [EPDX]
Portland Cà Phê
What it is: A Vietnamese coffee and banh mi shop from a local roaster specializing in Vietnamese coffee beans.
When it opened: April 23 at 8 a.m.
Where it is: 2815 Southeast Holgate Boulevard
Learn more: A Cafe Specializing in Vietnamese Coffee Is Opening in Southeast Portland [EPDX]
Chimking
What it is: The Hollywood District location of the Korean fried chicken chain.
When it opened: April 22
Where it is: 4118 NE Sandy Blvd
Learn more: Chimking [Instagram]
Da Pine Grinds
What it is: An offshoot of Sugarpine Drive-In, Da Pine Grinds is the first of a rotating group of concepts at Sugarpine’s new nearby food truck.
When it opened: April 22
Where it is: 1208 E Historic Columbia River Hwy, Troutdale, OR
Learn more: Sugarpine Drive-In Has Opened a Hawaiian Food Truck [EPDX]
Sou’s
What it is: A food cart that specializes in salt-and-pepper squid, with an assortment of chicken wings thrown in for good measure.
When it opened: April 15
Where it is: Within the CORE food cart pod, 3612 SE 82nd Avenue
Learn more: A Guide to the Killer Carts at the New Food Cart Pod Collective Oregon Eateries [EPDX]
Texicano PDX
What it is: A Tex-Mex food cart with wings, tacos, bowls, and sandwiches within the Hawthorne Asylum pod.
When it opened: April 9
Where it is: 1080 SE Madison Street
Learn more: Texicano [Yelp]
Moore Food & Co.
What it is: A Philly food cart with outdoor seating, beer, and Bill-Oakley-approved cheesesteaks.
When it opened: April 3
Where it is: 3576B SE Division Street
Learn more: Moore Food & Co. [Instagram]
Breakside Beer Cart
What it is: Portland’s reigning brewery king’s new cart within the CORE food cart pod.
When it opened: April 8 at 3 p.m.
Where it is: Within the CORE food cart pod, 3612 SE 82nd Avenue
Learn more: Breakside Brewing Plans Three New Locations Across the Greater Portland Area [EPDX]
Nicholas Restaurant on Madison
What it is: The new location of Portland’s longstanding local Lebanese brand.
When it opened: April 1
Where it is: 1109 SE Madison Street
Learn more: Portland Lebanese Institution Nicholas Restaurant Has Opened in a New, Larger Space [WWeek]
March
Wild North
What it is: An ambitious food cart’s new restaurant after a year-long hiatus, serving chicken hand pies, seasonal soups in sourdough bread bowls, and smoked chocolate ice cream.
When it opened: March
Where it is: 1411 NE Broadway
Learn more: Hyper-Local Food Cart Wild North Has Opened a Restaurant on Broadway [EPDX]
Everybody Eats Pearl District
What it is: The new location of a catering company and restaurant known for its seafood-loaded mac and cheese, po’boys, and next-level chicken and waffles.
When it opened: March 23
Where it is: 138 NW 10th Avenue
Learn more: Portland’s Most Anticipated Restaurant, Bar, and Pod Openings, Spring 2021 [EPDX]
Jalapeño & Rocoto Pepper PDX
What it is: The Portland location of the Sherwood Mexican restaurant, serving dishes like enchiladas de mole and fajitas.
When it opened: March 21
Where it is: 2529 NE Alberta Street
Learn more: Jalapeño & Rocoto Pepper PDX [Official]
Dirty Habit
What it is: A new vegetable-heavy cafe from Brian Han and BJ Smith, with dishes like bibimbap with fermented Brussels sprouts, yuzu-avocado toasts, and smoothies.
When it opened: March 18
Where it is: 1401 SE Morrison #117
Learn more: Dirty Habit [Instagram]
LoRell’s Chicken Shack
What it is: A food cart specializing in fried chicken wings and fries within the Carts on Foster.
When it opened: March 13
Where it is: 5205 SE Foster Road
Learn more: LoRell’s Chicken Shack [Yelp]
Harlow
What it is: The gluten-free and vegan-friendly cafe’s newest location on the west side.
When it opened: March 12
Where it is: 505 NW 23rd
Learn more: Gluten-Free Cafe Harlow Opened a New Location This Month [EPDX]
Shark’s Cove
What it is: A vegan cart serving dishes like pineapple-topped Beyond burgers, vegan loco moco, and jackfruit sandwiches.
When it opened: March 12
Where it is: Within the CORE food cart pod, 3612 SE 82nd Avenue
Learn more: This Incoming Tropical Vegan Cart Wants to Raise Awareness for Ocean Conservation [EPDX]
Nakhon Sawan
What it is: A new family-owned Thai restaurant on Division with dishes like tom yum made with butterfly pea flower noodles, barbecue duck noodle soup, and more.
When it opened: March 11
Where it is: 4147 SE Division Street
Learn more: Nakhon Sawan [Instagram]
Migration Brewing Williams
What it is: The new taproom from one of Portland’s favorite breweries.
When it opened: March 8
Where it is: 3947 N Williams Ave
Learn more: Migration Brewing Will Open Another Taproom on North Williams [EPDX]
Nacheaux
What it is: The restaurant from the team behind the blockbuster food cart, housed within Blind Ox.
When it opened: March 5
Where it is: 4765 NE Fremont Street
Learn more: Breakout Food Cart Star Nacheaux Will Soon Open a Restaurant [EPDX]
Bit House Collective
What it is: A new collaborative bar within the Bit House space, from bartender Natasha Mesa, the team behind Magna, and Pono Brewing.
When it opened: March 3
Where it is: 727 SE Grand Avenue
Learn more: A Deadshot Bartender and Celebrated Filipino Chef Will Take Over the Former Bit House Space [EPDX]
Principe Maya
What it is: A new Yucatecan cart in the Portland Mercado, serving dishes like crunchy kibis and relleno negro.
When it opened: March 1
Where it is: Portland Mercado, 7238 SE Foster Road
Learn more: New Food Cart Principe Maya Serves Excellent Yucatecan Cuisine at the Portland Mercado [PoMo]
T4
What it is: A Taiwanese chain of boba shops, which also sells brands of chicken.
When it opened: March 1
Where it is: 526 NW 23rd Ave Portland
Learn more: T4 [Facebook]
The Momo Master
What it is: A momo cart in NE Alberta’s Bantu Island food cart pod
When it opened: Early March
Where it is: Within the Bantu Island food cart pod, 1533 NE Alberta Street
Learn more: The Momo Master [Instagram]
Mamma Khouri’s
What it is: A new Middle Eastern restaurant on North Williams serving dishes like kibbeh, smoothies with pine nuts, and kabob.
When it opened: Early March
Where it is: 3808 N Williams Avenue, #123
Learn more: Mamma Khouri’s [Instagram]
Stoic
What it is: An American restaurant and bar in Northwest Portland that’s currently temporarily closed.
When it opened: Early March
Where it is: 612 Northwest 21st Avenue
Learn more: Stoic [Instagram]
Birrieria Pepe Chile
What it is: A new birria cart on North Williams from the team behind Fremont’s Pepe Chile food cart
When it opened: Early March
Where it is: 4038 N Williams Avenue
Learn more: Birrieria Pepe Chile [Instagram]
February
Birrieria Jalisco
What it is: A birria cart in Southeast Portland with dishes like birria grilled cheese, tacos, and vampiros
When it opened: February 27
Where it is: 7474 SE 72nd Avenue
Learn more: Birrieria Jalisco [Facebook]
Yokai Musubi
What it is: A cafe specializing in musubi, made with everything from salmon to tofu
When it opened: February 27
Where it is: 2190 West Burnside St
Learn more: Yokai Musubi [Instagram]
SxNW
What it is: A vegan restaurant specializing in Southern comfort food
When it opened: February 27
Where it is: 3928 N Mississippi Avenue
Learn more: Cycle Dogs Brings Tex-Mex Flavors to Portland With New Vegan Restaurant [Instagram]
Bull Run Pizza
What it is: A food cart’s new brick-and-mortar pizzeria on NE 28th
When it opened: February 26
Where it is: 108 NE 28th Avenue
Learn more: Food cart favorite Bull Run Pizza is opening a restaurant in a prime NE Portland location [Oregonian]
Kai’s Stir Fry
What it is: A stir-fry cart serving a wide array of Chinese American dishes, from honey walnut prawns to General Tso’s
When it opened: February 26
Where it is: Within the CORE food cart pod, 3612 SE 82nd Avenue
Learn more: Kai’s Stir Fry [Instagram]
Kracked Crab
What it is: A seafood boil cart in Happy Valley
When it opened: Mid-February
Where it is: Within Happy Valley Station, at 13551 SE 145th Avenue
Learn more: Kracked Crab [Yelp]
Lawless Barbecue
What it is: A takeout and delivery-only barbecue spot specializing in Kansas-City-style smoked meats
When it opened: February 19
Where it is: 1135 SE Grand Avenue
Learn more: Lawless Barbecue [Official]
Jas Kitchen
What it is: A Hainanese chicken cart, newly open at the Collective Oregon Eateries pod, also known as CORE
When it opened: February 17
Where it is: 3612 SE 82nd Avenue
Learn more: Jas Kitchen [Instagram]
Mezcaluna
What it is: A mezcal bar and Mexican restaurant in Clackamas Town Center
When it opened: February 11
Where it is: 12000 SE 82nd Avenue
Learn more: Mezcaluna [Instagram]
Kashiwagi
What it is: Think of it as the return of Sushi Takahashi 2, the beloved conveyor belt sushi spot in Southwest Portland
When it opened: February 11
Where it is: 2425 SE 26th Avenue
Learn more: Portland’s favorite conveyor belt sushi chef is back with new bento spot, Kashiwagi [Oregonian]
Monster Smash
What it is: A smash burger cart in Belmont Station’s food cart pod
When it opened: February 6
Where it is: 4500 SE Stark Street
Learn more: Two New Smash Burger Food Carts Open [EverOut]
The Drip’n Crab
What it is: A pop-up-turned cart specializing in seafood boils and pasta, within CORE
When it opened: February 6
Where it is: 3612 SE 82nd Avenue
Learn more: Drip’n Crab [Instagram]
Hina’s Island Grindz
What it is: A new Beaverton Hawaiian cart serving everything from hamburger steak to musubi
When it opened: February 5
Where it is: 4830 SW Western Avenue, Beaverton
Learn more: Hina’s Island Grindz [Facebook]
Papi Sal’s
What it is: A Puerto-Rican-meets-Philly sandwich cart, serving sandwiches loaded with lechon. This cart is also in the CORE pod.
When it opened: February 4
Where it is: 3612 SE 82nd Avenue
Learn more: Papi Sal’s [Instagram]
Piccone’s Corner
What it is: A butcher shop and restaurant specializing in heritage pork from a Sandy farm
When it opened: February 4
Where it is: 3434 NE Sandy Blvd
Learn more: Butcher Shop and Restaurant Piccone’s Corner Has Finally Opened [EPDX]
Summit Shack
What it is: A sandwich cart serving piles of fried chicken, salami, and more on Ken’s Artisan bread
When it opened: February 1
Where it is: Within the CORE food cart pod at 3612 SE 82nd Avenue
Learn more: Summit Shack [Instagram]
January
Yang Kee BBQ Noodle House
What it is: A Cantonese barbecue spot in the former home of So Good Taste Noodle House, with a lengthy selection of noodle dishes and congee
When it opened: Late January
Where it is: 8220 SE Harrison Street
Learn more: Yang Kee BBQ Noodle House [Yelp]
Parts and Service
What it is: A motorcycle-themed bar with a Matt’s BBQ alum in the kitchen
When it opened: January 30
Where it is: 2940 NE Alberta Street
Learn more: A Motorcycle-Themed Bar Is Coming to Alberta Street [EPDX]
Hop Capital Brewing
What it is: The Portland taproom location of a Yakima-area brewery
When it opened: January 29
Where it is: 6500 S Virginia Avenue
Learn more: Hop Capital Brewing, Based in Yakima, Will Open a Taproom in South Portland [EPDX]
Whiz
What it is: A Philly cheesesteak cart from the team behind Gabagool
When it opened: January 26
Where it is: 2623 SE Belmont Street
Learn more: A New Cart Is Slinging Philly Cheesesteaks With Grass-Fed Beef On Belmont [EPDX]
Eatin’ Alive
What it is: A vegan and gluten-free cafe from a farmers market standby
When it opened: January 26
Where it is: 8237 N Denver Avenue
Learn more: Eatin’ Alive [Instagram]
Thicc Boi
What it is: A fried chicken and wing cart on Alberta Street
When it opened: January 16
Where it is: 1533 NE Alberta Street
Learn more: ThiccBoi [Instagram]
Fair Weather
What it is: Fair Weather is the temporary brunch cafe that has taken over seafood spot Jacqueline
When it opened: January 16
Where it is: 2039 SE Clinton Street
Learn more: SE Clinton’s Jacqueline Will Reopen as a Brunch Spot This Month [EPDX]
Mid City Smash Burger
What it is: A smash burger cart with New Orleans roots
When it opened: January 15
Where it is: 1015 SE Stark Street
Learn more: Mid-City Smash Burger Is Portland’s New Orleans–Born Burger Cart [PoMo]
Poppyseed
What it is: A Killingsworth food cart owned by alumni of Le Pigeon and Baker & Spice, serving dishes like duck pate and brisket sandwiches
When it opened: Mid-January
Where it is: 1331 N Killingsworth Street
Learn more: A New Food Cart from a Le Pigeon Alum Serves Duck Pate Along With Grilled PB&Js [WWeek]
Toki
What it is: A Korean restaurant from the team behind Han Oak
When it opened: January 15
Where it is: 580 SW 12th Avenue
Learn more: The Han Oak Team’s New Downtown Restaurant Opens Today [EPDX]
Aviv Killingsworth
What it is: The new, mini-location of the popular Middle Eastern vegan restaurant
When it opened: January 11
Where it is: 1640 NE Killingsworth Street
Learn more: Aviv Killingsworth opening announcement [Instagram]
Tea Chai Tė Mississippi
What it is: The North Portland location of this local tea chain
When it opened: January 8
Where it is: 3917 North Mississippi Avenue
Learn more: Portland Tea Brand Tea Chai Té Is Opening a New Tea Shop on North Mississippi [EPDX]
Aviv Pearl District
What it is: The Pearl District location of the popular Middle Eastern vegan restaurant
When it opened: January 8
Where it is: 100 NW 10th Avenue
Learn more: Aviv Pearl opening post [Instagram]