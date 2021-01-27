A Guide to Portland’s Bar, Restaurant, and Food Cart Openings

Let’s be real: With the coronavirus pandemic raging on, this a terrifying time to open a new restaurant. However, a handful of chefs and restaurateurs are going ahead, opening new brick-and-mortars for takeout, delivery, and onsite dining. Take a look below, but know that generally we’re looking at brick-and-mortars here. Know of a new restaurant in town? Let us know via our tipline.

November

What it is: The second Portland location of the vegan Jewish deli, with salt-roasted carrot “lox” and matzo ball soup

When it opened: November 20

Where it is: 1800 NE Alberta Street

Learn more: Portland’s Own Ben & Esther’s Wants to Make Vegan Jewish Delis Ubiquitous [EPDX]

What it is: The new location of the celebrated smashburger cart known for its $5 cheeseburgers and milkshakes

When it opened: November 20

Where it is: Within the Cartside pod, 1825 N Williams Avenue

Learn more: Mid City Smash Burger Opens a Second Food Cart [EPDX]

What it is: The third location of the beloved Portland brewery, with a spacious patio, eight taps of Baerlic beers, and nearby food carts.

When it opened: November 16

Where it is: 2223 NE Alberta Street

Learn more: Baerlic Brewing opens taproom and beer garden on NE Alberta Street [O]

What it is: The Beaverton location of the Southeast Portland beer bar.

When it opened: November 16

Where it is: 4500 SW Watson Avenue in Beaverton

Learn more: Loyal Legion’s New Taproom Opens in Beaverton Tomorrow [EPDX]

What it is: A satellite taproom from Ecliptic Brewing, serving a wide array of draft beers as well as sandwiches from a food cart on its patio.

When it opened: November 6

Where it is: 930 SE Oak Street

Learn more: Ecliptic Brewing Opens a New Taproom in Southeast Portland [EPDX]

What it is: A grain and vegetable bowl counter-service restaurant from wine expert Kelsey Glasser and chef Sam Smith.

When it opened: November 5

Where it is: 1483 NE Alberta Street

Learn more: Wild Thing Is Now Serving Vegetable and Grain Bowls on NE Alberta [EPDX]

What it is: Slow fermented pizzas in the Sellwood-Moreland area from an experienced Italian-American chef.

When it opened: Early November

Where it is: 8000 SE 13th Avenue

Learn more: A Slow-Fermented Pizzeria Is Coming to Sellwood-Moreland [EPDX]

October

What it is: The downtown Portland location of the Beaverton ramen shop, which was designed to serve as a yakitori shop. At the moment, this location is sticking to ramen.

When it opened: October 29

Where it is: 1037 SW Morrison Street

Learn more: Popular Ramen Chain Ramen Ryoma Will Open a New Yakitori Restaurant Downtown [EPDX]

What it is: Briefly a takeout-only restaurant on Alberta, Pacific Crust Pizza has moved into permanent digs downtown. The space and pizzas are homage to Pacific Northwestern outdoors activities.

When it opened: October 29

Where it is: 400 SW Broadway

Learn more: Downtown’s Newest Pizzeria Is an Homage to Pacific Northwest Camping [EPDX]

What it is: A new burger spot specializing in Smash Burgers

When it opened: October 28

Where it is: Within Pine Street Market, 126 SW 2nd Avenue

Learn more: Pleasure Burger [Yelp]

What it is: Formerly a ghost kitchen barbecue restaurant, Lawless BBQ now serves Kansas City style pork, barbecue sides, and Texas brisket at Little Beast Brewing.

When it opened: October 26

Where it is: Little Beast Brewing, 3412 SE Division Street

Learn more: An Up-and-Coming Kansas City Barbecue Business Has Taken Over the Kitchen at Little Beast Brewing [EPDX]

What it is: A takeout-only pizzeria and wine shop, Meta Pizza incorporates Italian, New York, and local pizza styles. It’s led by veteran Portland chef Anthony Cafiero.

When it opened: October 26

Where it is: 3541 SE Milwaukie Avenue

Learn more: A Longstanding Portland Industry Vet Will Serve Lamb-Topped Pizzas in the Brooklyn Neighborhood

What it is: A new restaurant from chef Cameron Dunlap specializing in wild and foraged foods.

When it opened: October 19

Where it is: 1315 NE Fremont Street

Learn more: Chef Cameron Lee Dunlap Will Open a Restaurant Dedicated to Foraged and Wild Foods [EPDX]

What it is: The newest taproom from the Portland brewery Level Beer, with 20 taps and arcade games.

When it opened: October 16

Where it is: 1447 NE Sandy Boulevard

Learn more: Level Beer Holds Grand Opening for a Buckman-Kerns Location [WWeek]

What it is: The food hall formerly known as the Alameda Hop, now home to cocktail bar Bourbon Street and dessert shop Karnival Korner. UC Food Hall is from the team behind Nacheaux, which is also based in the space.

When it opened: Mid-October

Where it is: 4765 NE Fremont Street

Learn more: The Team Behind Nacheaux Is Developing a Full-Blown Food Hall [EPDX]

What it is: The new brewery taproom location for the Southeast Portland mixed-fermentation brewery.

When it opened: October 9

Where it is: 11517 SE Highway 212, Clackamas

Learn more: One of Portland’s Best Breweries, Little Beast, Will Open a New Taproom in Clackamas [EPDX]

What it is: A marketing and production company’s new restaurant, run by former Rosa Rosa chef Matt Hobbs.

When it opened: October 6

Where it is: 920 NE Glisan Street

Learn more: Local Marketing Company Norr Agency Turns Its Production Studio Into a Takeout and Delivery Restaurant [WWeek]

What it is: The Portland location of the Sherwood cafe, known for its colorful desserts and gooey butter bars.

When it opened: October 2

Where it is: 433 NW 10th Avenue

Learn more: ‘Sugar Rush’ Winner Alex Wilson Is Opening a Bakery in Portland’s Pearl District [EPDX]

What it is: A bakery, market, and cafe with themed seasonal events like Pumpkin Spice Fest.

When it opened: October 1

Where it is: 414 SE 81st Avenue

Learn more: A Collaborative Marketplace, Pop-Up Incubator, and Bakery Cafe Is Coming to Montavilla [EPDX]

September

What it is: A delivery-only blend of Brazilian and Izakaya cuisines from a Momofuku alumnus.

When it opened: Mid-September

Learn more: A Momofuku Alum Is Blending Brazilian Flavors With Izakaya Fare at a New Ghost Kitchen Restaurant [EPDX]

What it is: A ghost kitchen specializing in Southeast Asian varieties of fried chicken, ranging from fish sauce wings to Hat Yai-style fried chicken.

When it opened: September 15

Where it is: 1125 SE Grand Avenue

Learn more: Katak [Instagram]

What it is: A pizzeria from the family behind Crown Paella, serving naturally leavened pizzas made with Pacific Northwestern flour.

When it opened: September 15

Where it is: 2174 West Burnside Street

Learn more: The Couple Behind Crown Paella Will Open a Pizzeria on West Burnside This Month [EPDX]

What it is: A vegan cheese market and cafe selling mac and cheese and ube cheesecakes.

When it opened: September 11

Where it is: 1217 SE Stark Street

Learn more: Portland Vegan Cheese Shop Cultured Kindness Wants to Make Dairy Irrelevant [EPDX]

What it is: A food cart specializing in spiedies, a sandwich originating in Binghamton, New York that involves cubed, skewered, and grilled meats

When it opened: September 2

Where it is: 3423 SE Belmont Street.

Learn more: This New Portland Food Cart Wants People to Fall in Love With Spiedies [EPDX]

August

What it is: Italian restaurant with a large rooftop patio at the Hotel Eastlund in the Lloyd District.

When it opened: Late August

Learn more: Afuri Will Open a Restaurant and ‘Ramen Lab’ in Slabtown [EPDX]

What it is: A Southern food-cart-turned-restaurant serving dishes like jambalaya, shrimp and grits, shrimp po’boys, and more.

When it opened: Late August

Where it is: 132 SW 3rd Avenue

Learn more: Poboyz [Facebook]

Mole Mole

What it is: A new Alberta Street Mexican cart with an assortment of mole dishes, multi-meat burritos, and a number of vegan tacos.

When it opened: Late August

Where it is: 2231 NE Alberta Street

Learn more: Mole Mole [Yelp]

What it is: The latest noodle shop from the team behind Top Burmese, specifically focusing on noodles and tropical cocktails.

When it opened: August 27

Where it is: 1305 NW 23rd Avenue

Learn more: Top Burmese Opens Burma Joy Noodle House in Northwest Portland [WWeek]

What it is: The new grain bowl restaurant from Top Chef alum and restaurateur Gabriel Pascuzzi.

When it opened: August 26

Where it is: 1120 SE Belmont Street

Learn more: Chef Gabriel Pascuzzi’s Grain and Vegetable Bowl Restaurant Lands on Belmont [EPDX]

What it is: A new Vietnamese restaurant specializing in pho, including a vegan version.

When it opened: August 19

Where it is: 3039 NE Alberta Street

Learn more: Next-Gen Vietnamese American Noodle Shop Thơm Opens Soon [PoMo]

What it is: A nonna pizza cart that started as a Salem-based pop-up

When it opened: August 19

Where it is: Within the Barley Pod, 6035 NE Halsey Street

Learn more: A Burrasca Alum With a Buzzy Salem Pop-Up Will Open a Nonna Pizza Cart in Portland [EPDX]

What it is: A dessert shop from the team behind Holler, serving things like ice cream, cakes, cookies, and morning beverages like coffee

When it opened: August 10

Where it is: Next door to Holler, 7119 SE Milwaukie Avenue

Learn more: Holler Treats [Instagram]

What it is: A Filipino food cart from two Seattle expats, serving dishes like coconut panna cotta, kare kare fries, and chicken or mushroom adobo.

When it opened: August 7

Where it is: Within the Metalworks Salvage lot, 4311 NE Prescott Street

Learn more: Seattle Filipino Pop-Up Baon Kainan Will Open a Portland Food Cart August 7 [EPDX]

What it is: A square-cut pizza parlor from Submarine Hospitality.

When it opened: August 4

Where it is: 3377 SE Division Street

Learn more: Seasonality-Obsessed Chef Joshua McFadden Is Opening a Family-Friendly Pizzeria [EPDX]

What it is: A new cocktail bar from a Free House alum.

When it opened: August 1

Where it is: 6031 SE Stark Street

Learn more: Bellwether Bar, Taking Over the Former Caldera Space, Is Meant to Be an Accessible Neighborhood Haunt [EPDX]

July

What it is: It started as a farmers market stall; then it was a food hall stand. Now, Obon Shokudo — the vegan Japanese restaurant serving umeboshi onigiri and and Ota tofu katsu — has opened its own restaurant on Grand.

When it opened: July 23

Where it is: 720 SE Grand Avenue

Learn more: Vegan Standby Obon Will Open a Full-Blown Restaurant Serving Japanese Curry, Onigiri, and Kenchinjiru [EPDX]

What it is: A brewpub housed in a renovated church, with tables and chairs made with wood from pews and stained glass windows lighting brewing equipment.

When it opened: July 23

Where it is: 2400 NE Broadway

Learn more: Look Inside Steeplejack, the Friendly Pub-Style Brewery in a Stunning, 111-Year-Old Church [EPDX]

What it is: The revival of the closed Old Town club, Fortune has now taken over the former Jackknife space, leaning more into a lounge vibe with Plant Based Papi handling the food menu.

When it opened: July 22

Where it is: 614 SW 11th Avenue

Learn more: Plant Based Papi Will Join Fortune When the Nightclub Reopens in the Former Jackknife Space [EPDX]

What it is: A New Zealand-style soft-serve ice cream cart in Prost Marketplace.

When it opened: July 15

Where it is: 4233 North Mississippi Avenue

Learn more: An Incoming Ice Cream Cart Will Swirl Willamette Valley Fruit Soft-Serve to Order [EPDX]

What it is: A cocktail lounge and restaurant from the people behind Two Wrongs, now open in the former Century space.

When it opened: July 16

Where it is: 930 SE Sandy Blvd

Learn more: Jackie’s, From the Team Behind Two Wrongs, Will Open in the Old Century Space [EPDX]

What it is: The Lake Oswego outpost of the esteemed Portland French restaurant, which has opened in the new Mercato Grove development.

When it opened: Early July

Where it is: 4055 Mercantile Drive in Lake Oswego

Learn more: A Guide to the Chefstable Restaurant Row at Lake Oswego’s Mercato Grove [EPDX]

What it is: The doughnut, burger, and soft serve shop in Lake Oswego’s Mercato Grove development, serving sundaes topped with cherry pie filling, cheeseburgers built on brioche doughnut buns, and Berliners filled with butterscotch pastry cream.

When it opened: July 4

Where it is: 4055 Mercantile Drive in Lake Oswego

Learn more: A Guide to the Chefstable Restaurant Row at Lake Oswego’s Mercato Grove [EPDX]

What it is: A new food cart home to a number of exciting new carts and standbys like Taquiza Vegana, E-San Thai Cuisine, and Bobablastic. Some of the pod’s carts are still in the process of opening, but within the next two weeks, visitors will be able to find everything from Philly cheesesteaks to vegan Ethiopian food.

When it opened: July 2

Where it is: 8220 NE Davis Street

Learn more: A New Food Cart Pod Is Coming to Montavilla [EPDX]

What it is: A vegan market next door to Coffee Beer, with Ice Queen pops, Creole Me Up pikliz (“pickleez”, as the company spells it), snacks, drinks, and more

When it opened: July 1

Where it is: 4138 SE 42nd Avenue

Learn more: This Week In Portland Food News: A Vegan Convenience Store Opens, Bijou Cafe Closes, and Portland Is Named the “Best Pizza City in America” [EO]

What it is: An inexpensive global small plate restaurant in the Pearl District, with cocktails and dishes like sambusas bravas.

When it opened: July 1

Where it is: 701 NW 13th Avenue

Learn more: Irving Street Tapas Wants to Become Portland’s Most Affordable Small Plates Spot [EPDX]

What it is: The revival of the North Williams brunch spot, which has reopened under new ownership in the new Mercato Grove development in Lake Oswego.

When it opened: July 1

Where it is: 4055 Mercantile Drive in Lake Oswego

Learn more: The ‘Tasty’ Restaurant Group is Coming Back, Opening a New Location in Lake Oswego [EPDX]

June

What it is: A new Vietnamese restaurant on Williams, serving banh mi, fresh passionfruit juice, and house-made boba.

When it opened: June 30

Where it is: 3971 N Williams Avenue, Suite 103

Learn more: A Vietnamese Restaurant Serving House-Made Noodles Is Coming to North Portland [EPDX]

What it is: The new casual counterpart to Sesame Collective’s Shalom Y’all, with low-proof cocktails, hummus bowls, and falafel.

When it opened: June 30

Where it is: 1128 SW Alder Street

Learn more: Shalom Y’all Shuts Down to Reopen as the Takeout-Friendly Lil’ Shalom [EPDX]

What it is: A Cantonese barbecue spot on NE Alberta, complete with roast duck, char siu, and wontons in chile oil.

When it opened: June 23

Where it is: 1451 NE Alberta Street

Learn more: With YaYa, Steven Chin Will Bring Cantonese Barbecue to Northeast Portland [EPDX]

What it is: A cold-pressed juice brand, known for its work at Plant Based Papi, just opened its own location on NE MLK.

When it opened: June 19

Where it is: 3905 NE Martin Luther King Jr Blvd

Learn more: This Week In Portland Food News [EO]

What it is: The second-coming of the Kenton spot, serving things like mini macadamia nut waffles, smash burgers, pandesal, and banana-coconut-cream slushies.

When it opened: June 18

Where it is: 8220 N Denver Avenue

Learn more: Derby Kenton 2.0 Unleashes Tropical Cocktails, Smash Burgers, and Filipino-Inspired Brunch [PoMo]

What it is: A new hostel-style hotel with a rooftop bar, build-your-own snack boards, fried artichokes, and spritzy low-proof cocktails.

When it opened: June 12

Where it is: 1616 East Burnside

Learn more: Lolo Pass Is Portland’s Latest Hostel-Hotel Hybrid Now Open on East Burnside Street [WWeek]

What it is: Formerly known as Bar Midnight, the Midnight Society is a new cocktail bar on SE Belmont from Portland cocktail vet Estanislado Orona.

When it opened: June 12

Where it is: 3341 SE Belmont Street

Learn more: A Sultry, Wine-Centric Cocktail Bar Will Open on SE Belmont This Year [EPDX]

What it is: A cacao cafe in Northeast Portland, specializing in ceremonial cacao, drinking chocolates, and cacao teas.

When it opened: June 9

Where it is: 2601 NE Martin Luther King Blvd

Learn more: A Forthcoming Northeast Portland Cafe Wants to Show Off the Nuance of Ceremonial Cacao [EPDX]

What it is: The inventive vegan sushi pop-up’s new Southeast Portland food cart.

When it opened: June 9

Where it is: Within the CORE food cart pod, 3612 SE 82nd Avenue

Learn more: Vegan Sushi Pop-Up Mitate Is Opening a Food Cart [EPDX]

What it is: A new Spanish restaurant taking over the former Beech Street Parlor space, with spot prawns, gin and tonics, and celery sorbet with verjus soda.

When it opened: June 9

Where it is: 412 NE Beech Street

Learn more: New Spanish Restaurant Brasa Haya Will Serve Uni Bocadillos When it Opens June 9 [EPDX]

What it is: A Southeast Portland food cart that specializes in tostadas and aguas frescas.

When it opened: June 5

Where it is: 7445 SE 72nd Avenue

Learn more: Mi Sazon [Instagram]

What it is: A new New-York-style pizzeria in Slabtown.

When it opened: June 4

Where it is: 2610 Northwest Vaughn Street

Learn more: Pizza Thief [Instagram]

What it is: A new Vietnamese cafe with bún bò Huế and bún thịt nướng served alongside lychee and kumquat cocktails.

When it opened: June 1 for soft-opening, reservations required

Where it is: 2333 NE Glisan Street

Learn more: This Incoming Vietnamese Restaurant Will Serve Bún Bò Huế with Lychee Whiskey Cocktails [EPDX]

May

What it is: A Japanese and Chinese restaurant with dishes like wontons in chile oil, cumin beef, and various varieties of sushi.

When it opened: Late May

Where it is: 3113 SE Division

Learn more: Kanji Fusion [Official]

What it is: A market with imported goods from Southwestern Asia and Northern Africa, house-made hummus, and produce from local farms.

When it opened: May 29

Where it is: 2948 NE MLK

Learn more: Forthcoming Market Jerusalem Rose Aims to Celebrate Palestinian Culture Through Food [EPDX]

What it is: The new Northwest Portland cafe with pastries, vegetarian toasts, and breakfast fare made with the shop’s teas.

When it opened: May 29

Where it is: 500 NW 23rd Avenue

Learn more: Tea Finds Its Way Into Almost Every Dish at the New Smith Teamaker Cafe [EPDX]

What it is: A boba tea shop serving smoothies, milk teas, and mangonadas.

When it opened: May 22

Where it is: 3962 SE Hawthorne Blvd #D

Learn more: Monster Tea House [Instagram]

What it is: The newest restaurant from Thomas and Mariah Pisha-Duffly, selling ornate burgers, lacquered and charcoal-roasted meats, and durian tiramisu.

When it opened: May 22

Where it is: 3131 SE Division Street

Learn more: At Oma’s Hideaway, Chinese Barbecue Pops Against a Backdrop of Black Light Posters [EPDX]

What it is: An old-school diner in Multnomah Village with burgers, crepes, and omelets.

When it opened: May 20

Where it is: 9111 SW Barbur Blvd

Learn more: JJ’s Cafe [Yelp]

What it is: A Japanese restaurant from the brand Snow Peak and restaurant group Submarine Hospitality, serving things like albacore tuna tataki, sukiyaki hotpot, and soba.

When it opened: May 18

Where it is: 2275 NW Flanders Street

Learn more: Portland Is Getting a ‘Mountain Izakaya’ With a Michelin-Starred Restaurant Alum [EPDX]

What it is: The wildly popular Chicago-style pizza pop-up’s new restaurant-within-a-bar, at the Bear Paw Inn.

When it opened: May 17

Where it is: 3237 SE Milwaukie Avenue

Learn more: Instagram’s Tavern-Style Pizza Sensation, Jerry’s, Opens in the Bear Paw Inn May 17 [EPDX]

What it is: A spooky bar within Old Town, serving cocktails in beakers.

When it opened: May 14

Where it is: 235 SW 1st Avenue

Learn more: Raven’s Manor, a haunted-themed cocktail bar, opens in downtown Portland [O]

What it is: The long-awaited second location of the celebrated Southern restaurant.

When it opened: May 12

Where it is: 1131 NW Couch Street

Learn more: Tourist Favorite Screen Door Will Open Its Second Location May 12 [EPDX]

What it is: A Submarine Hospitality deli within the new Hotel Grand Stark, with breakfast sandwiches, Reubens, and wines made specifically for the deli.

When it opened: May 4

Where it is: 509 SE Grand Avenue

Learn more: Grand Stark Deli [Instagram]

What it is: The late-night meal delivery service for strippers and sex workers now has a new daytime walk-up cafe, serving fritters, bowls, and house sodas.

When it opened: May 3

Where it is: 831 SE Salmon Street.

Learn more: Sex Worker-Centric Food Delivery Service, Meals 4 Heels, Lands in a New Restaurant Space [EPDX]

What it is: A new poutine food cart topping fries with everything from chopped carne asada to Canadian bacon and pineapple.

When it opened: May 1

Where it is: 4515 SE 41st Avenue

Learn more: Poutine Palace [Instagram]

April

What it is: The first Oregon location of the rapidly growing hot chicken chain out of California, which started in a Los Angeles parking lot. It appears the shop has opened in advance of its scheduled opening date.

When it opened: Late April

Where it is: 7715 SW Nyberg Street, Tualatin

Learn more: Inside Oregon’s First Dave’s Hot Chicken Location [EPDX]

What it is: The Lake Oswego location of the famed sandwich shop from Rick Gencarelli. This location is currently only available for takeout and delivery through apps like Caviar, opening onsite later this year.

When it opened: April 28

Where it is: 4025 Mercantile Drive, Suite 125, Lake Oswego

Learn more: St. Jack and Five Other Portland Restaurants Will Open in Lake Oswego [EPDX]

What it is: The Lake Oswego location of the casual Portland pasta chain also from Rick Gencarelli. This location is currently only available for takeout or delivery through apps like Caviar, opening onsite later this year.

When it opened: April 28

Where it is: 4055 Mercantile Drive, Suite 130, Lake Oswego

Learn more: Fills Donuts, Others Heading to a New Development in Lake Oswego [EPDX]

What it is: A Vietnamese coffee and banh mi shop from a local roaster specializing in Vietnamese coffee beans.

When it opened: April 23 at 8 a.m.

Where it is: 2815 Southeast Holgate Boulevard

Learn more: A Cafe Specializing in Vietnamese Coffee Is Opening in Southeast Portland [EPDX]

What it is: The Hollywood District location of the Korean fried chicken chain.

When it opened: April 22

Where it is: 4118 NE Sandy Blvd

Learn more: Chimking [Instagram]

What it is: An offshoot of Sugarpine Drive-In, Da Pine Grinds is the first of a rotating group of concepts at Sugarpine’s new nearby food truck.

When it opened: April 22

Where it is: 1208 E Historic Columbia River Hwy, Troutdale, OR

Learn more: Sugarpine Drive-In Has Opened a Hawaiian Food Truck [EPDX]

What it is: A food cart that specializes in salt-and-pepper squid, with an assortment of chicken wings thrown in for good measure.

When it opened: April 15

Where it is: Within the CORE food cart pod, 3612 SE 82nd Avenue

Learn more: A Guide to the Killer Carts at the New Food Cart Pod Collective Oregon Eateries [EPDX]

What it is: A Tex-Mex food cart with wings, tacos, bowls, and sandwiches within the Hawthorne Asylum pod.

When it opened: April 9

Where it is: 1080 SE Madison Street

Learn more: Texicano [Yelp]

What it is: A Philly food cart with outdoor seating, beer, and Bill-Oakley-approved cheesesteaks.

When it opened: April 3

Where it is: 3576B SE Division Street

Learn more: Moore Food & Co. [Instagram]

What it is: Portland’s reigning brewery king’s new cart within the CORE food cart pod.

When it opened: April 8 at 3 p.m.

Where it is: Within the CORE food cart pod, 3612 SE 82nd Avenue

Learn more: Breakside Brewing Plans Three New Locations Across the Greater Portland Area [EPDX]

What it is: The new location of Portland’s longstanding local Lebanese brand.

When it opened: April 1

Where it is: 1109 SE Madison Street

Learn more: Portland Lebanese Institution Nicholas Restaurant Has Opened in a New, Larger Space [WWeek]

March

What it is: An ambitious food cart’s new restaurant after a year-long hiatus, serving chicken hand pies, seasonal soups in sourdough bread bowls, and smoked chocolate ice cream.

When it opened: March

Where it is: 1411 NE Broadway

Learn more: Hyper-Local Food Cart Wild North Has Opened a Restaurant on Broadway [EPDX]

What it is: The new location of a catering company and restaurant known for its seafood-loaded mac and cheese, po’boys, and next-level chicken and waffles.

When it opened: March 23

Where it is: 138 NW 10th Avenue

Learn more: Portland’s Most Anticipated Restaurant, Bar, and Pod Openings, Spring 2021 [EPDX]

What it is: The Portland location of the Sherwood Mexican restaurant, serving dishes like enchiladas de mole and fajitas.

When it opened: March 21

Where it is: 2529 NE Alberta Street

Learn more: Jalapeño & Rocoto Pepper PDX [Official]

What it is: A new vegetable-heavy cafe from Brian Han and BJ Smith, with dishes like bibimbap with fermented Brussels sprouts, yuzu-avocado toasts, and smoothies.

When it opened: March 18

Where it is: 1401 SE Morrison #117

Learn more: Dirty Habit [Instagram]

LoRell’s Chicken Shack

What it is: A food cart specializing in fried chicken wings and fries within the Carts on Foster.

When it opened: March 13

Where it is: 5205 SE Foster Road

Learn more: LoRell’s Chicken Shack [Yelp]

What it is: The gluten-free and vegan-friendly cafe’s newest location on the west side.

When it opened: March 12

Where it is: 505 NW 23rd

Learn more: Gluten-Free Cafe Harlow Opened a New Location This Month [EPDX]

What it is: A vegan cart serving dishes like pineapple-topped Beyond burgers, vegan loco moco, and jackfruit sandwiches.

When it opened: March 12

Where it is: Within the CORE food cart pod, 3612 SE 82nd Avenue

Learn more: This Incoming Tropical Vegan Cart Wants to Raise Awareness for Ocean Conservation [EPDX]

What it is: A new family-owned Thai restaurant on Division with dishes like tom yum made with butterfly pea flower noodles, barbecue duck noodle soup, and more.

When it opened: March 11

Where it is: 4147 SE Division Street

Learn more: Nakhon Sawan [Instagram]

What it is: The new taproom from one of Portland’s favorite breweries.

When it opened: March 8

Where it is: 3947 N Williams Ave

Learn more: Migration Brewing Will Open Another Taproom on North Williams [EPDX]

What it is: The restaurant from the team behind the blockbuster food cart, housed within Blind Ox.

When it opened: March 5

Where it is: 4765 NE Fremont Street

Learn more: Breakout Food Cart Star Nacheaux Will Soon Open a Restaurant [EPDX]

What it is: A new collaborative bar within the Bit House space, from bartender Natasha Mesa, the team behind Magna, and Pono Brewing.

When it opened: March 3

Where it is: 727 SE Grand Avenue

Learn more: A Deadshot Bartender and Celebrated Filipino Chef Will Take Over the Former Bit House Space [EPDX]

What it is: A new Yucatecan cart in the Portland Mercado, serving dishes like crunchy kibis and relleno negro.

When it opened: March 1

Where it is: Portland Mercado, 7238 SE Foster Road

Learn more: New Food Cart Principe Maya Serves Excellent Yucatecan Cuisine at the Portland Mercado [PoMo]

What it is: A Taiwanese chain of boba shops, which also sells brands of chicken.

When it opened: March 1

Where it is: 526 NW 23rd Ave Portland

Learn more: T4 [Facebook]

What it is: A momo cart in NE Alberta’s Bantu Island food cart pod

When it opened: Early March

Where it is: Within the Bantu Island food cart pod, 1533 NE Alberta Street

Learn more: The Momo Master [Instagram]

What it is: A new Middle Eastern restaurant on North Williams serving dishes like kibbeh, smoothies with pine nuts, and kabob.

When it opened: Early March

Where it is: 3808 N Williams Avenue, #123

Learn more: Mamma Khouri’s [Instagram]

What it is: An American restaurant and bar in Northwest Portland that’s currently temporarily closed.

When it opened: Early March

Where it is: 612 Northwest 21st Avenue

Learn more: Stoic [Instagram]

What it is: A new birria cart on North Williams from the team behind Fremont’s Pepe Chile food cart

When it opened: Early March

Where it is: 4038 N Williams Avenue

Learn more: Birrieria Pepe Chile [Instagram]

February

Birrieria Jalisco

What it is: A birria cart in Southeast Portland with dishes like birria grilled cheese, tacos, and vampiros

When it opened: February 27

Where it is: 7474 SE 72nd Avenue

Learn more: Birrieria Jalisco [Facebook]

What it is: A cafe specializing in musubi, made with everything from salmon to tofu

When it opened: February 27

Where it is: 2190 West Burnside St

Learn more: Yokai Musubi [Instagram]

What it is: A vegan restaurant specializing in Southern comfort food

When it opened: February 27

Where it is: 3928 N Mississippi Avenue

Learn more: Cycle Dogs Brings Tex-Mex Flavors to Portland With New Vegan Restaurant [Instagram]

What it is: A food cart’s new brick-and-mortar pizzeria on NE 28th

When it opened: February 26

Where it is: 108 NE 28th Avenue

Learn more: Food cart favorite Bull Run Pizza is opening a restaurant in a prime NE Portland location [Oregonian]

What it is: A stir-fry cart serving a wide array of Chinese American dishes, from honey walnut prawns to General Tso’s

When it opened: February 26

Where it is: Within the CORE food cart pod, 3612 SE 82nd Avenue

Learn more: Kai’s Stir Fry [Instagram]

What it is: A seafood boil cart in Happy Valley

When it opened: Mid-February

Where it is: Within Happy Valley Station, at 13551 SE 145th Avenue

Learn more: Kracked Crab [Yelp]

What it is: A takeout and delivery-only barbecue spot specializing in Kansas-City-style smoked meats

When it opened: February 19

Where it is: 1135 SE Grand Avenue

Learn more: Lawless Barbecue [Official]

What it is: A Hainanese chicken cart, newly open at the Collective Oregon Eateries pod, also known as CORE

When it opened: February 17

Where it is: 3612 SE 82nd Avenue

Learn more: Jas Kitchen [Instagram]

What it is: A mezcal bar and Mexican restaurant in Clackamas Town Center

When it opened: February 11

Where it is: 12000 SE 82nd Avenue

Learn more: Mezcaluna [Instagram]

What it is: Think of it as the return of Sushi Takahashi 2, the beloved conveyor belt sushi spot in Southwest Portland

When it opened: February 11

Where it is: 2425 SE 26th Avenue

Learn more: Portland’s favorite conveyor belt sushi chef is back with new bento spot, Kashiwagi [Oregonian]

What it is: A smash burger cart in Belmont Station’s food cart pod

When it opened: February 6

Where it is: 4500 SE Stark Street

Learn more: Two New Smash Burger Food Carts Open [EverOut]

What it is: A pop-up-turned cart specializing in seafood boils and pasta, within CORE

When it opened: February 6

Where it is: 3612 SE 82nd Avenue

Learn more: Drip’n Crab [Instagram]

What it is: A new Beaverton Hawaiian cart serving everything from hamburger steak to musubi

When it opened: February 5

Where it is: 4830 SW Western Avenue, Beaverton

Learn more: Hina’s Island Grindz [Facebook]

What it is: A Puerto-Rican-meets-Philly sandwich cart, serving sandwiches loaded with lechon. This cart is also in the CORE pod.

When it opened: February 4

Where it is: 3612 SE 82nd Avenue

Learn more: Papi Sal’s [Instagram]

What it is: A butcher shop and restaurant specializing in heritage pork from a Sandy farm

When it opened: February 4

Where it is: 3434 NE Sandy Blvd

Learn more: Butcher Shop and Restaurant Piccone’s Corner Has Finally Opened [EPDX]

What it is: A sandwich cart serving piles of fried chicken, salami, and more on Ken’s Artisan bread

When it opened: February 1

Where it is: Within the CORE food cart pod at 3612 SE 82nd Avenue

Learn more: Summit Shack [Instagram]

January

Yang Kee BBQ Noodle House

What it is: A Cantonese barbecue spot in the former home of So Good Taste Noodle House, with a lengthy selection of noodle dishes and congee

When it opened: Late January

Where it is: 8220 SE Harrison Street

Learn more: Yang Kee BBQ Noodle House [Yelp]

What it is: A motorcycle-themed bar with a Matt’s BBQ alum in the kitchen

When it opened: January 30

Where it is: 2940 NE Alberta Street

Learn more: A Motorcycle-Themed Bar Is Coming to Alberta Street [EPDX]

What it is: The Portland taproom location of a Yakima-area brewery

When it opened: January 29

Where it is: 6500 S Virginia Avenue

Learn more: Hop Capital Brewing, Based in Yakima, Will Open a Taproom in South Portland [EPDX]

What it is: A Philly cheesesteak cart from the team behind Gabagool

When it opened: January 26

Where it is: 2623 SE Belmont Street

Learn more: A New Cart Is Slinging Philly Cheesesteaks With Grass-Fed Beef On Belmont [EPDX]

What it is: A vegan and gluten-free cafe from a farmers market standby

When it opened: January 26

Where it is: 8237 N Denver Avenue

Learn more: Eatin’ Alive [Instagram]

What it is: A fried chicken and wing cart on Alberta Street

When it opened: January 16

Where it is: 1533 NE Alberta Street

Learn more: ThiccBoi [Instagram]

What it is: Fair Weather is the temporary brunch cafe that has taken over seafood spot Jacqueline

When it opened: January 16

Where it is: 2039 SE Clinton Street

Learn more: SE Clinton’s Jacqueline Will Reopen as a Brunch Spot This Month [EPDX]

What it is: A smash burger cart with New Orleans roots

When it opened: January 15

Where it is: 1015 SE Stark Street

Learn more: Mid-City Smash Burger Is Portland’s New Orleans–Born Burger Cart [PoMo]

What it is: A Killingsworth food cart owned by alumni of Le Pigeon and Baker & Spice, serving dishes like duck pate and brisket sandwiches

When it opened: Mid-January

Where it is: 1331 N Killingsworth Street

Learn more: A New Food Cart from a Le Pigeon Alum Serves Duck Pate Along With Grilled PB&Js [WWeek]

What it is: A Korean restaurant from the team behind Han Oak

When it opened: January 15

Where it is: 580 SW 12th Avenue

Learn more: The Han Oak Team’s New Downtown Restaurant Opens Today [EPDX]

What it is: The new, mini-location of the popular Middle Eastern vegan restaurant

When it opened: January 11

Where it is: 1640 NE Killingsworth Street

Learn more: Aviv Killingsworth opening announcement [Instagram]

What it is: The North Portland location of this local tea chain

When it opened: January 8

Where it is: 3917 North Mississippi Avenue

Learn more: Portland Tea Brand Tea Chai Té Is Opening a New Tea Shop on North Mississippi [EPDX]

What it is: The Pearl District location of the popular Middle Eastern vegan restaurant

When it opened: January 8

Where it is: 100 NW 10th Avenue

Learn more: Aviv Pearl opening post [Instagram]