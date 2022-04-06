Where to Find Passover Meals for Takeout in Portland

Considering how few Jewish delis and markets exist here, stocking up on Passover staples can be tricky in Portland — especially for those who don’t want to make their own matzo ball soup or gefilte fish. Nevertheless, a handful of restaurants, markets, and temples do serve a variety of specials for Seder dinner — below, find brisket, matzo ball soup, vegan Seder plates, and tsimmes. 2022 looks similar to the last few years, with the majority of meals being prepared for takeout and delivery, rather than seated dinners.

Lepage Food and Drink

Chef Risa Lichtman’s pop-up, takeout, and event program Lepage Food and Drink will have a special dinner for Passover. The a la carte menu includes shareable dishes like matzo ball soup, potato kugel, and cola-braised brisket with beet-cabbage slaw. There are also a variety of sides, including Seder plate fixings and orange-scented almond cake by Adrian Hale of 1000 Bites of Bread; all proceeds from cake sales go to the Jewish Community Center of Krakow to support Ukrainian refugees. Orders must be placed by Tuesday, April 12, with pickup and delivery options on Friday, April 15.

Kachka and Lavka

Slavic Portland dining gem Kachka regularly offers specials for Passover, and 2022 is no different. While the Seder dinner at Kachka is sold out, the upstairs market and takeout restaurant Lavka has added some specials to the regular takeout menu, which include brisket by the pound with jus and barbecue sauce, matzo ball soup by the quart, gefilte fish, matzo kugel, Meyer lemon macaroons, and chocolate matzo bark. Everything is available via the online market for pick up on Thursday, April 14 and Friday, April 15.

Jacob and Sons

Noah Jacob’s Jewish deli isn’t quite open yet, but the chef is ready for Passover with a few options. The full Seder dinner is $200 and serves six to eight diners, complete with a Seder plate, a choice of gefilte fish or faux chopped liver, bitter greens salad, tsimmes, Passover cookies, and four entrees. For the entrees, diners can choose from options like marinated chicken to be roasted at home, a vegetarian za’atar mushroom schnitzel, and roasted brisket with apricot sweet & sour gravy. A half-Seder dinner is also available, serving three to four guests at $125, as well as a $30 Seder plate with apple walnut charoset. Orders can be filled online and picked up on Thursday, April 14 or Friday, April 15.

Ben and Esther’s

Justin King’s vegan Jewish delis on Alberta and on SE Sandy will offer a vegan Seder plate: all the classic Seder plate components, but meat and dairy-free. There will also be chocolate matzo bark. The specials will be available for pre-order on the website starting Saturday, April 8.

Chabad of Northeast Portland

Chabad of Northeast Portland is offering a Seder to-go meal this year. The packages include matzah in a box, Haggadah with Hebrew and English text, Seder plate items, wine, and a Kiddush cup. Each costs $40, but the center will not turn anyone away for financial constraints. Orders can be placed online until Sunday, April 10, with pickup times on Thursday, April 14.

Elephants Delicatessen

A longstanding local catering and deli company with multiple cafes around town, Elephants has a few options for Passover this year, mainly as a la carte offerings. The deli has essential items like matzo balls, matzo ball soup, brisket with tsimmes, gefilte fish, latkes, and more available for preorder on its user-friendly website. Orders must be placed by 3 p.m. on Wednesday, April 13th and will be available from Friday, April 15th through Sunday, April 17th.

New Seasons Market

Portland’s own local chain of grocery stores, New Seasons is offering a variety of Passover specials this year. Items include matzo ball soup, apple and raisin or leek and ricotta kugel, carrot tsimmes, gefilte fish, chopped chicken liver, and beet salad, plus braised brisket and baked salmon with spring onions. The store also has a variety of salmon and brisket cuts to be cooked at home, plus lox and caviar specials. Everything can be ordered online or by dropping by one of the stores.