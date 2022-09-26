An Insider’s Guide to Dining at Oregon State University

If you buy something from an Eater link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics policy .

In a loose sense, Oregon State University — the centerpiece of Corvallis, Oregon — is known for its food. The university boasts one of the top agricultural programs in the world, enriched by the state’s diverse environmental landscape. The farmland surrounding the campus has enabled a farm-to-student dining hall model, with the majority of OSU’s dining hall food grown within 100 miles and many ingredients — cheeses, fruits, and vegetables — coming directly from its campus.

The cafes and restaurants bordering campus also pull inspiration from the Willamette Valley, while the large population of international students has simultaneously spurred the growth of a global cuisine scene. Among the outskirts of campus, primarily on Monroe Avenue, students can find a range of multifaceted fare, from mouth-numbing bowls of Sichuan hot pot to Hawaiian grilled meats. Walk 10 minutes off campus and you’ll reach Corvallis’s downtown food scene, with elevated comfort food, Korean barbecue tacos, and the juiciest burgers represented.

Whether it’s enjoying syrup-drenched waffles while suffering from your first big hangover, spending an afternoon studying with a cup of bubble tea in hand, or sharing a thick-crusted pizza with your dormmates, here’s a beginner’s guide to dining at and around Oregon State University.

Eating on campus

Dining halls

OSU has three dining halls — Marketplace West, McNary, and Southside Station at Arnold. When choosing your home-base dining hall, McNary is a clear winner, with restaurants like La Calle taqueria, the only on-campus restaurant serving food until midnight, and Five Four One, which serves house-made pasta and pizza made with flour from the nearby Camas Country Mill, veggies from the campus garden, and “Beaver Cheese” from OSU’s dairy farm.

Memorial Union

The student union across Weatherford Hall on Jefferson Way has a small food court on the mezzanine floor, featuring a Panda Express. Located in the east wing of the Memorial Union, North Porch Cafe is the best option, with the creamiest Thai iced tea and banh mi sandwiches stuffed with smoky-sweet meats, pickled veggies, and spicy aioli. Java Stop, a cozy cafe on the first floor, offers some of the best coffee on campus, plus knockout bagels and fresh baked goods from Corvallis’s New Morning Bakery. Filled with study tables and comfy couches, it doubles as an ideal all-day study spot. Off the Quad has solid burritos, savory bowls, and salads, but is unmissable for its flaky house-made biscuits served with sweet Willamette Valley Pie Co. jams — get there early on weekdays, because they tend to sell out fast.

Dining Dollar cafes

Restaurants, cafes, and stores located in dorms and campus buildings take “Dining Dollars,” OSU’s version of dining points; “Orange Cash,” money loaded on your OSU ID card that offers a 10 percent discount at campus dining locations; and debit/credit cards.

Located in the International Living-Learning Center, Cascadia Cafe serves strong, smooth coffee and nutty Nutella crepes ideal for an early morning. Bing’s at Weatherford Hall has the best breakfast sandwich on campus, and for late nights studying, Java II, open till 10 p.m. in the Valley Library, is crucial for a cup of coffee or chai latte.

On-campus markets

There are five small on-campus markets at OSU: Every Bean’s a Good Bean, Cascadia Market, the Main Squeeze, Bites, and the Dam. Cascadia Market is best for those wanting a wide selection of grocery items (or toiletries). It’s also the only market on campus that accepts SNAP benefits.

Dining off campus

Grocery stores

Students can walk about 10 minutes east of campus and land at a Safeway. Walk 25 minutes north, and you’ll find First Alternative Natural Foods Co-op, a grocery store with a diverse array of vegetarian and vegan options that also offers a produce discount for students on Tuesdays. The Co-op’s hot food and salad bar comes in clutch when looking for a quick bite when roaming off campus. Five minutes north of campus is Rice ‘n’ Spice, stocked with Asian ingredients like house-made kimchi and frozen tteokbokki.

Caffeine refueling stations

For early morning coffee runs, the aforementioned Java Stop, located in the heart of campus at the Memorial Union, serves the best cup of coffee on campus. For an afternoon caffeine pickup, Bobahead on Monroe Avenue is a fan favorite. While the line can get long — a testament to its popularity — it’s easily worth it for milk teas laden with chewy tapioca. The bright bubble tea shop offers a few study tables and is open until 8 p.m.

For those hoping to venture off campus, Tried & True in downtown Corvallis is a 10-minute walk away and easily makes the best cappuccino in town. The cafe sources its beans from Bespoken, a Corvallis roaster, and chai from Portland’s Tanglewood.

Also downtown is Greenhouse Coffee and Plants, a vegan cafe that doubles as a plant shop — ideal for those still decorating their dorm room. Owner Bryan Daniels uses a nitro espresso draft system for bolder, smoother, and less acidic coffee. The Flora is a must-order, an oat milk latte with chamomile, rose, and sea salt that’s gently sweet, floral, and undeniably smooth. While both Tried & True and Greenhouse Coffee and Plants are fairly small and not ideal for studying (unless you want to sit outside), the short trek to get a cup of coffee from either cafe is worth it.

Quick pre-class breakfasts

One of the best-kept secrets of Corvallis is Interzone, a vegetarian cafe on Monroe Avenue serving some of the best organic coffee and killer breakfast. The menu features items that are easy to grab on the way to class, like various pastries — notable is the strawberry-cardamom muffin — and an assortment of bagel sandwiches stacked with fresh veggies. The artsy space is also welcoming to those studying, with big tables and hours as late as 11 p.m., depending on the time of year. It’s worth checking out the Facebook page for frequent events, like open mic nights and clothing swaps.

For standout doughnuts, Death by Donutz — located on the corner of 14th and Monroe — is beloved by students for its robust selection, from old-fashioned sour cream rings and airy French crullers to specialty flavors like creme brulee and marionberry cream cheese. For those not in a doughnut mood, the shop also sells house-made biscuits and gravy. For the best selection, get there early; Death by Donutz opens at 7 a.m. and also offers gluten-friendly and vegan options.

Also located on Monroe is Pollen, a cafe primarily serving acai bowls along with smoothies, toasts — like avocado and caprese — and a few salads. The cafe’s luscious acai bowls are loaded with generous toppings of fruits, nuts, seeds, and a sprinkle of bee pollen. For drinks, visitors can grab a straightforward espresso drink or try a glass of on-tap kombucha. While it’s a nice spot to get breakfast on the go, the big, bright space filled with tables makes for a great study spot, too.

Lunch on the go

On the edge of campus sits a local favorite: Local Boyz. This relaxed, counter-service restaurant serves overflowing Hawaiian-style plate lunches composed of sticky rice, expertly marinated umami-packed meats, and peppery mac salad. Be sure to arrive with spare time, as the restaurant can get busy during peak lunch hours.

In the same building as Local Boyz is another crowd pleaser: Crystal’s King of Falafel Cuisine. This Mediterranean counter-service spot features gyros, shawarma, and other dishes well-suited to takeout. The lamb gyro packs saffron rice, juicy lamb, and a slathering of house-made tahini sauce into a warm pita, sprinkled with a generous helping of sumac. Be sure to add an order of the restaurant’s floral and nutty pistachio baklava.

For a budget-friendly, on-campus option, Trader Bing’s in Austin Hall serves velvety mac and cheese, loaded ciabatta sandwiches, veggie-packed wraps, and hot grilled cheese for less than $5. Students can also find strong coffee and fresh smoothies here for a quick afternoon pick-me-up.

Dorm dinners and meetup spots

When looking for a spot to meet up with friends, you’ll usually end up walking to Monroe. At Bombs Away Cafe, located on the west end of Monroe, you’ll catch sight of students and professors enjoying good food, live music, and a tequila bar. The Southwestern restaurant makes standout wet burritos drenched in smoky roja sauce, with occasional specials like a buttery steak with an invigorating dose of hot sauce. Plus, you can find everything from punk to hip-hop to harmonica shows here.

Also on Monroe Avenue, you’ll find the best pizza on campus: American Dream, an offshoot of the Northeast Portland pizzeria. Groups of college students and families pile into booths for colossal, thick-crusted pies with toppings like pepperoni, jerk chicken, and smoked gouda. The dough has a surprisingly tasty yeastiness not unlike that of a good beer, and it’s worth getting a side of house-made ranch for dunking your crust. American Dream offers gluten-free and vegan options.

Arguably the best Thai food in Corvallis is also found on campus — Tarntip, serving dishes like yellow curry, crispy chicken with a kick, and a range of classic Thai noodle dishes. While the restaurant has a good number of tables for patrons, the food is also nice to go for a picnic at People’s Park on campus — a small, quiet green space that’s a five-minute walk from the restaurant.

For a stacked Jucy Lucy and a heap of bacon-cheddar tots, Cheesy Stuffed Burgers is the place to go. The spot started as a food truck on the outskirts of OSU’s campus and has since become a full-blown burger restaurant between campus and downtown –– less than a 10-minute walk away. Many students say it’s the best burger near campus, thanks to barbecue-marinated, half-pound Oregon-raised beef burgers stuffed with a blend of Tillamook cheese for juicy, thick patties. A relatively well kept-secret is that it’s the only place selling fresh-made — and seriously good — lumpia in Corvallis.

All-nighter takeout

For some of the best takeout near campus, Evergreen in downtown Corvallis is unbeatable. While only open till 9 p.m, Evergreen is worth mentioning for its impressive South and North Indian dishes packed with warm masala spices. Crowd favorites include the chicken tikka masala with gorgeous charred chicken, luxurious saag paneer, sizzling tandoori chicken, and pillowy naan.

Open until midnight on Saturday (and 10 p.m. all other nights), the Beaver Hut, right on the edge of campus, is a student favorite for its $2 burgers, crispy sweet potato fries, and mountain-sized Tater Tot portions. Simply put, it’s the quintessential greasy — yet satisfying — college fare.

About half a mile from campus is Corvallis’s only 24-hour restaurant, Riva’s Taco Shop. Riva’s menu features taqueria staples like tacos, burritos, and tostadas loaded with cheese, guacamole, and sour cream; adding the complimentary salsa verde to everything is a must. Hands down the best item on the menu is the chorizo breakfast burrito, loaded with potatoes, spicy chorizo, beans, and eggs — it’s especially good at 2 a.m.

Parents-in-town restaurants

Taco Vino, on the corner of Monroe and First Street in downtown Corvallis, specializes in tacos with Pacific Northwestern ingredients and a global culinary palette. Beef bulgogi short rib tacos arrive topped with pickled veggies, and Painted Hills skirt steak tacos get a dose of radish-lime-habanero pico and avocado puree. All tacos, of course, are wrapped in warm, handmade corn tortillas and are 100 percent gluten-free. Also on the menu are on-tap sangrias made with in-season fruit and several brews from around Oregon. During peak hours, expect to spend 15 to 30 minutes waiting for a table.

Common Fields is a kid- and dog-friendly taproom and food cart pod located in downtown Corvallis, and home to four noteworthy carts. Kalamata Bistro, a Mediterranean cart stocked with Pacific Northwestern ingredients, offers dishes like falafel pressed in a waffle iron with a dollop of coconut hummus and smoky baba ganoush. Black Forest Kitchen serves comfort food inspired by German and Bavarian cuisine, including a knockout soft pretzel, served with sharp house-made cheese sauce. Salvadoran cart Pupuseria Del Valle serves earthy, rich pupusas as well as tamales, and Nai Nai’s Burmese Snack Shack serves vibrant, umami-rich curries and soups. The draft list offers 16 taps pouring lagers, stouts, IPAs, and wild and sour ales from independently owned Oregon breweries. It also hosts recurring weekly events, such as live music on Wednesdays and Thursdays. During peak hours, visitors can wait up to 15 to 30 minutes for a table.

Right on campus, you’ll find Lupes, a restaurant serving Mayan cuisine as well as broader Central and South American cuisine. Try the restaurant’s poc chuc, citrusy marinated pork served with smoky, sweet salsa, and pickled onions. Lupes’s pollo poblano is another stunner, bathing succulent chicken in a silky poblano sauce. Lupes accepts reservations by phone and can be reached at (541) 207-3120.

Hangover brunch

Almost every day of the week, you’ll find Wise Cracks in downtown Corvallis — about a 10-minute walk from campus — filled with locals eating syrupy buttermilk pancakes topped with house-made jam, chicken and waffles, and hollandaise-drenched eggs Benedict. This homey, beaver-decorated spot also offers the best bloody mary in town — a little tangy, packing a kick, and topped with a big piece of bacon.

Bellhop in downtown Corvallis whips up outstanding elevated comfort food and welcomes those in pajamas on a Sunday morning. The menu features items like thick waffles topped with fresh seasonal fruit, bright mimosas, and sweet cream sausage gravy poured over the softest, freshest biscuits. Definitely try the “pork shoulder hash” — hollandaise poured over a generous portion of home fries and topped with tender pork from the surrounding Carlton Farms and two sous vide eggs. During the rest of the week, Bellhop serves multifaceted fare, including scratch-made pasta dishes like frutti di mare squid ink tagliatelle and seafood from the Oregon coast — notably, the best fried oysters in Corvallis.

For those wanting to stay as close to campus as possible but still find a solid brunch, Downward Dog on Monroe serves cheesy breakfast burritos from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Beyond brunch, it’s one of the standout microbreweries around campus with great patio seating.

Final tips

When you have a few extra minutes for lunch, walk across Monroe Avenue to visit Tian Fu DIY Hotpot, a hidden gem serving mouth-numbing, customizable, single-serving portions of hot pot. The bowls show off fresh noodles and tender meats and are finished with a generous splash of chili oil. It’s worth spending a few minutes to sit down to truly enjoy the peppery, Sichuan-style hot pot — especially on one of Oregon’s countless rainy days.

Corvallis is known for its farmers market. Every Saturday and Wednesday during the warmer months –– typically early spring to late fall –– local farmers and vendors fill First Street in downtown Corvallis from 9 a.m. till 1 p.m. It’s definitely worth going to buy fresh produce and still-warm pastries. Be sure to stop at the Naked Crepe, serving sweet and savory crepes. For those seeking a sweeter crepe, opt for the brandy-poached pear topped with a decadent dollop of brown sugar mascarpone and toasted hazelnuts; those who hew savory in palate may prefer the smoked salmon with local greens and a garlicky dill sour cream.

Don’t be afraid to get off campus and explore Corvallis’s various events and activities that boast a wide food selection. The Fall Festival, usually held at the end of September in Corvallis’s Central Park, usually books some of the best food carts in town –– unmissable is Nick’s Soul Food for cheesy, buttery, salty shrimp and grits and sweet-yet-salty apple pie baked beans.

Another noteworthy fall activity is visiting one of the local pumpkin patches, like Davis Family Farm, just off Highway 20 –– about a 10-minute drive from campus. While the farm offers great year-round produce, there’s nothing quite like the warm sugar doughnuts and spiced apple cider available during October.