The 38 Essential Restaurants and Food Carts in Portland, Spring 2022

With its tangle of rivers, bevy of urban farms, and surplus of talented chefs, Portland is a dining city to its core. At food carts, subterranean bars, and white-tablecloth restaurants, chefs gather some of the region’s finest ingredients to transform into immaculate sushi, handmade pastas, and imaginative pintxos. For a city its size, Portland’s restaurant scene is impressively multifaceted — traditional and offbeat, casual and stylish, covering hundreds of cuisines from various countries and regions around the world. The through-line comes from the city’s collaborative nature, a desire to work with other farmers, producers, and even competitors to make something fun and new.

Each quarter, Eater Portland updates the Eater 38, a list of exceptional restaurants, food carts, and markets that define what it means to eat here. The list sticks to businesses that have been open in Portland for at least a year, and add something distinct and invaluable to the dining scene at large. In particular, the restaurants and bars that this map celebrates are those who have gone above and beyond in a period when doing the bare minimum is herculean.

This update, we brought back the newly reopened Erica’s Soul Food and Clinton’s Pacific Northwestern haven Jacqueline. Additionally, we added Vietnamese-Chinese stunner Jin Jin Deli, as well as relative newcomers Ripe Cooperative and Toki. For this update, we removed Teo, Master Kong, Duck House, Bhuna, and Maurice, while we review the new menu format. For some of the most exciting new restaurants and carts in Portland, the Eater Portland heatmap is a better fit.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.