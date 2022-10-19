 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
A close-up shot of apple cider doughnuts.
Apple cider doughnuts.
Brent Hofacker/Shutterstock

Where to Find Fresh-Fried Apple Cider Doughnuts in Oregon

The seasonal treat is a standby for those visiting pumpkin patches and apple orchards around the country. But when trying to find them near Portland, you’ll need to venture out.

by Brooke Jackson-Glidden
Apple cider doughnuts.
| Brent Hofacker/Shutterstock
by Brooke Jackson-Glidden

For those who prioritize apple picking the second they’re in season and schedule pumpkin patch visits every weekend in October, apple cider doughnuts are a crucial facet of the fall experience. Boiled down apple cider adds a nice, acidic sweetness to a spiced batter, fried into rings and coated in cinnamon sugar. In places like New England, apple cider doughnuts are inescapable — they’re found in coffee shops, grocery stores, bakeries, farm stands, pumpkin patches, and apple orchards.

In the Pacific Northwest, however, tracking down an apple cider doughnut is a little more tricky. While the fresh fry and cinnamon-sugar coating of a Pip’s doughnut is a close approximation, true apple cider doughnuts are most easily found at pumpkin patches and farms outside of Portland proper. Below, we’ve compiled a few spots to find apple cider doughnuts, warm and soft, all within a two-hour drive of Portland. For more traditional doughnuts, check out our map, and for more Halloween-specific treats, this guide may help.

Note: Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

Oregon Heritage Farms

This fourth-generation family farm in Scholls uses cider from its own pressed apples for its golden cider doughnuts, which are sold in paper bags alongside apple cider slushies. During happy hour, weekdays from 3 to 5 p.m., six doughnuts and an apple cider slushie clocks in at $5. The farm also offers a pumpkin patch, kid’s activities like an apple-shaped bounce house, and a wide variety of apples to take home.

22801 SW Scholls Ferry Rd, Hillsboro, OR 97123
(503) 628-2775
(503) 628-2775

Red Berry Barn

This Sherwood farm is known for its house-made ice cream and take-and-bake pies, but it’s also a tried-and-true spot for apple cider doughnuts, fried each morning and throughout the day during the busy season. Unlike many spots around the state, Red Berry’s apple cider doughnuts are available year-round, with a few seasonal rotating flavors available as well: Red Berry also sells cinnamon-sugar-coated pumpkin doughnuts in the fall, for instance. For those looking for something cool on an unseasonably warm day, doughnuts also top things like pumpkin milkshakes and apple cider floats.

19200 SW Chapman Rd, Sherwood, OR 97140
(503) 925-1700
(503) 925-1700

Bauman's Farm and Garden

This Gervais farm hosts one of the state’s busiest harvest festivals every year, with a corn maze, hard cider tasting, petting zoo, and an apple cannon. Bauman’s sells fresh-fried doughnuts at multiple locations throughout the festival, though those who don’t want to pay the entrance fee will also be able to find them in Bauman’s market.

12989 Howell Prairie Rd NE a, Gervais, OR 97026
(503) 792-3524
(503) 792-3524

The Pumpkin Patch on Sauvie Island

In the fall, the bridge to Sauvie Island can get clogged with Portlanders heading to this sprawling pumpkin patch, home to a corn maze, hay rides, and a produce market. The Pumpkin Patch’s various cafes and food stands sell apple cider doughnuts doused in butter and cinnamon sugar, best enjoyed alongside a Pronto Pup and a cold cider or beer.

16511 NW Gillihan Rd, Portland, OR 97231
(503) 621-3874
(503) 621-3874

Fir Point Farms

This Aurora farm attracts families for its corn maze, paintball, cow train, and hay wagon rides, but Fir Point is also a beloved spot for its apple cider doughnuts, fried to a medium brown and coated in spiced sugar. The farm’s country market sells baked goods like cinnamon rolls, cookies, and pies, as well.

14601 Arndt Rd, Aurora, OR 97002
(503) 678-2455
(503) 678-2455

Lee Farms

Tualatin locals know to pop by this seven-generation family farm for apple cider doughnuts, as well as fresh-baked pies and freezer jam. During the fall, Lee’s farm festival attracts families who stop in for hay rides and a stroll through the corn maze, but the farm market and bakery is available without paying the entry fee.

21975 SW 65th Ave, Tualatin, OR 97062
(503) 638-1869
(503) 638-1869

Bushue's Family Farm

Boring-area family farm Bushue’s sells both pumpkin and apple cider doughnuts from its food stand, alongside apple cider slushies and and hot spiced cider. They’re available by the dozen or half-dozen, including a mixed dozen with six of each.

9880 SE Revenue Rd, Boring, OR 97009
(503) 307-6074
(503) 307-6074

Mt View Orchards

This Mt. Hood orchard and vineyard sells a distinct take on an apple cider doughnut, glazed as opposed to sugar-encrusted with an old fashioned look to them. They’re a fun way to start a day of apple (or dahlia) picking, followed by wine and fondue at the onsite Grateful Vineyard tasting room.

6670 Trout Creek Ridge Rd, Mt Hood, OR 97041
(541) 352-6828
(541) 352-6828

Packer Orchards & Bakery

There are two Hood River locations where a local might find Packer Orchards apple cider doughnuts: The bakery, which also offers things like Oregon fruit empanadas and apple tasting, or the nearby “farm place,” home to Packer’s fall festival and corn maze. Doughnuts also garnish seasonal holiday drinks, and are available in plastic clamshells to take home.

3900 OR-35, Hood River, OR 97031
(541) 234-4481
(541) 234-4481

Related Maps