Where to Find Fresh-Fried Apple Cider Doughnuts in Oregon

The seasonal treat is a standby for those visiting pumpkin patches and apple orchards around the country. But when trying to find them near Portland, you’ll need to venture out.

For those who prioritize apple picking the second they’re in season and schedule pumpkin patch visits every weekend in October, apple cider doughnuts are a crucial facet of the fall experience. Boiled down apple cider adds a nice, acidic sweetness to a spiced batter, fried into rings and coated in cinnamon sugar. In places like New England, apple cider doughnuts are inescapable — they’re found in coffee shops, grocery stores, bakeries, farm stands, pumpkin patches, and apple orchards.

In the Pacific Northwest, however, tracking down an apple cider doughnut is a little more tricky. While the fresh fry and cinnamon-sugar coating of a Pip’s doughnut is a close approximation, true apple cider doughnuts are most easily found at pumpkin patches and farms outside of Portland proper. Below, we’ve compiled a few spots to find apple cider doughnuts, warm and soft, all within a two-hour drive of Portland. For more traditional doughnuts, check out our map, and for more Halloween-specific treats, this guide may help.

Note: Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.