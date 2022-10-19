Where to Find Fresh-Fried Apple Cider Doughnuts in Oregon

For those who prioritize apple picking the second they’re in season and schedule pumpkin patch visits every weekend in October, apple cider doughnuts are a crucial facet of the fall experience. Boiled down apple cider adds a nice, acidic sweetness to a spiced batter, fried into rings and coated in cinnamon sugar. In places like New England, apple cider doughnuts are inescapable — they’re found in coffee shops, grocery stores, bakeries, farm stands, pumpkin patches, and apple orchards.
In the Pacific Northwest, however, tracking down an apple cider doughnut is a little more tricky. While the fresh fry and cinnamon-sugar coating of a Pip’s doughnut is a close approximation, true apple cider doughnuts are most easily found at pumpkin patches and farms outside of Portland proper. Below, we’ve compiled a few spots to find apple cider doughnuts, warm and soft, all within a two-hour drive of Portland. For more traditional doughnuts, check out our map, and for more Halloween-specific treats, this guide may help.
