18 Standout Dining Spots to Visit in Astoria

Located at the Northwestern tip of Oregon, right at the mouth of the Columbia, Astoria is a popular tourist location for its breweries, seafood, and connection to beloved childhood movies. Its storied history includes the indigenous people of the Clatsop and Chinook tribes, Lewis and Clark, John Jacob Astor, and socialist, Scandinavian cannery workers. Today — despite events like Festival of the Dark Arts being cancelled due to the continued pandemic — its food and drink scene is booming, especially with its twin, ever-expanding breweries Buoy and Fort George. The town runs seafood heavy, thanks to its close access to the Pacific and the Columbia, but there are plenty of other options as well, including a surprisingly robust sandwich scene.

Just about every bar and restaurant in town is downtown along one strip; many are in reclaimed canneries or other industrial buildings with exposed bricks and stone floors, plus views of the Columbia. For a larger look at the Oregon Coast, one of these maps will suffice.

Note: Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.