Perched above Alameda Ridge a few blocks north of the Hollywood District is a sleepy Northeast Portland neighborhood most Portlanders only see in passing when traversing east or west on Northeast Fremont street. Until recently, the majority of the establishments in Beaumont-Wilshire have been in the neighborhood for decades, known primarily to walking distance regulars. Today, as the city’s cultural center of gravity continues to shift east, the word is out and newer spots like Red Sauce Pizza and Dirty Lettuce have become city-wide draws. Below, find our guide to this charming Portland neighborhood, from morning bagels to evening martinis. (Note: Before any pearl-clutching commences, Pip’s is technically not in Beaumont-Wilshire — if you’re nearby, however, it’s worth the few steps outside the neighborhood boundary for mini-doughnuts.)Read More
11 Spectacular Restaurants, Cafes, and Bars in Beaumont-Wilshire
Explore the gems of northeast’s Beaumont Village
Beaux Berry
Peak ice cream weather may not last long in the Pacific Northwest, but when it does, Portlanders indulge in a longstanding passion for fresh berries. Beaux Berry boasts two dozen flavors of its own small batch ice creams — including several vegan options — but the main attraction here is the fresh berry blending. Choose between marionberries, raspberries, strawberries, blueberries, or a medley to blend into vanilla ice cream (or another flavor for those feeling daring). Note that Beaux Berry is typically only open for business in the warmer months.
Bagel Land
It should be no surprise that in this coffee haven, a serious bagel scene has quietly developed. Northeast Fremont’s modest Bagel Land has been flying well under the radar of most Portlanders since opening in 1979, which is just how neighborhood regulars prefer it. Grab a crispy-chewy bagel with schmear or step it up with an affordable bagel sandwich or bagel dog. The weekend bagel offerings expand to include pumpernickel and olive & rosemary. Bagels routinely sell out before closing at this takeout-only counter.
Wilshire Tavern
Hearkening back to an era when taverns — America’s original answer to English pubs — serving only beer and wine dotted the region, the cash-only, no-liquor Wilshire Tavern is as close to time travel as modern Portland offers. The food menu is downright spartan, but the atmosphere in this neighborhood institution is second to none. Sidle up to the bar to swap stories with suds-sipping regulars, or get competitive at the pool, ping pong, or foosball tables.
Jezebel's Last Standing Merrygoround
Portland coffee shops tend to come in two varieties: impeccably designed, bright, modern looking cafes that serve elite espressos with minimal unique personality, and utterly idiosyncratic coffee shops that feel like an extension of the owners’ personalities. Jezebel’s is decidedly the latter (named in honor of a departed feline companion), conjuring the living room of a house shared with eccentric roommates. The coffee drinks are top notch and the Hungarian mushroom soup is a favorite of regulars.
Loncheria Los Mayas
Loncheria Los Mayas on 42nd and Prescott is the top destination in Portland for panuchos, a Yucatecan fried corn tortilla stuffed with refried beans and topped with meat — carnivores will relish the tender, slow-cooked cochinita pibil — or veggies. The handmade tortillas and vibrant salsas here elevate both regional specialties like panuchos and salbutes as well as sopes, tacos, and burritos. Onsite seating at this cart is limited to a handful of picnic benches — some uncovered, others covered with a tent.
Tomorrow's Verse ~ Taproom & Bottle Shop
Northwest beers on tap and mellow live music are a harmonious mix at Tomorrow’s Verse, a 2020 addition to the neighborhood. 16 curated draft beers and ciders are supplemented by canned brews, a handful of wines, and a modest food menu — now including pizza from nearby Pizza Jerk. The art on the walls is primarily classic rock (Bowie, Pink Floyd, the Grateful Dead) but the booked live acts can range from bluegrass to jazz. Nights without music are often themed in other ways, including trivia nights and “drink and draw” meetups. Patio seating is both covered and, when necessary, heated.
Noho's Hawaiian Cafe
For three decades, Noho’s has been introducing mainlanders here in Oregon to Hawaiian favorites like tender slow-cooked kalua pork and tangy mac salad, alongside an expansive pan-Pacific menu including teriyaki and Korean fried chicken. Noho’s original Clinton street location is no more, but the Fremont outpost’s back patio is one of the loveliest in Portland. On days when the weather is less tropical, the surfboard-adorned indoor dining room is spacious. Noho’s drinks menu is highlighted by two Hawaiian brews, a Hawaiian white wine, and a rum-heavy cocktail list.
Red Sauce Pizza
Portland’s pizza scene has reached a level where “best ‘za in town” conversations among friends can get genuinely heated, and Beaumont-Wilshirites have no reason to give ground when it comes to local jewel Red Sauce. This labor of love from Shardell Dues has something for pizza lovers of all stripes, from specials featuring seasonal ingredients like spring asparagus to the pineapple and Canadian bacon-packed wild child pizza. Despite the name, there are two pies without red sauce, including the spicy favorite, hot Nancy. When weather permits, the flower-filled patio is much preferred to the tight indoor dining room.
Bang Bang
Sour-spicy-sweet Thai food — loaded with carbs and protein — is hard to beat as a drinking companion, a prospect at the core of Bang Bang’s Thai-ish enterprise. Pair appetizers like the cauliflower and pineapple crunchy salad with an Italian sauvignon blanc, or match a pork belly fried rice bowl with one of the smoky mezcal cocktails. Groups will enjoy splitting plates of skewers, including short rib, prawn, and tofu, and sober folks can sip on tasty shrubs, Thai iced tea, or bottle soft drinks. The interior décor is a tad utilitarian, so opt for the spacious patio seating if the weather allows.
Wonderly
The carefully considered, chic, midcentury décor of Waverly might suggest a too-faithful devotion to classic cocktail recipes, but in fact this charming cocktail bar flouts tradition with house concoctions like a rum-based Negroni, an Aperol spritz with St. Germain, and a banana Manhattan with Punt e Mes. Grown ups who fondly remember the diner milkshake served with a bit extra in a bonus steel cup will find delight in Wonderly’s martini-and-a-half similarly presented. The food is a bit less daring, but few will find disappointment with drinking staples like burgers, cheese curds, and deviled eggs. All wines are available by the glass and bottle, and all are from women winemakers.
Dirty Lettuce
A generation ago it would have been almost impossible to imagine pork fat and butter-laden soul food translatable to even a vegan entrée or two, much less an entire vegan soul food restaurant. Impossible for most, but clearly not Mississippi-raised Alkebulan Moroski who masterfully deploys house-made seitan and a confident balance of flavors and textures at Dirty Lettuce to create vegan variations on some of the American south’s most carnivorously decadent dishes, including barbecued ribs, fried catfish, and an already iconic fried chicken bowl. Opened as a cart in 2020, Dirty Lettuce made the successful transition to restaurant a year later and is already one of Portland’s most beloved vegan destinations. Drinks are limited to non-alcoholic bottles and cans.