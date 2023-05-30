11 Spectacular Restaurants, Cafes, and Bars in Beaumont-Wilshire

Perched above Alameda Ridge a few blocks north of the Hollywood District is a sleepy Northeast Portland neighborhood most Portlanders only see in passing when traversing east or west on Northeast Fremont street. Until recently, the majority of the establishments in Beaumont-Wilshire have been in the neighborhood for decades, known primarily to walking distance regulars. Today, as the city’s cultural center of gravity continues to shift east, the word is out and newer spots like Red Sauce Pizza and Dirty Lettuce have become city-wide draws. Below, find our guide to this charming Portland neighborhood, from morning bagels to evening martinis. (Note: Before any pearl-clutching commences, Pip’s is technically not in Beaumont-Wilshire — if you’re nearby, however, it’s worth the few steps outside the neighborhood boundary for mini-doughnuts.)