Seven seats at a bar under an arched wooden roof.
Silver Moon Brewpub.
Arian Stevens

17 Killer Breweries and Brewpubs in Bend, Oregon

From tiny tasting rooms to massive restaurants

by Jeffrey Stull and Barb Gonzalez Updated
Silver Moon Brewpub.
| Arian Stevens
by Jeffrey Stull and Barb Gonzalez Updated

While Bend’s status as an outdoor sport destination is known throughout Oregon, its identity as a beer haven only continues to draw crowds from across the country. New breweries seem to pop up every month, trying to stand out in what is an already crowded field. These days breweries are focused on current brewing trends, inventive pub fare, and quality atmosphere — beer pretzels, fire pits, and retractable garage doors. It’s not all about the hoppy IPAs anymore either; every one of these breweries offers distinct and varied lineups of sours, bruts and hazy ales, just to name a few.

Below, find our guide to Bend’s finest brewpubs, breweries, and beer bars, from Summit West to Bellevue Drive. Those seeking more dining options may want to check out Eater PDX’s Bend’s dining map.

Note: Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

Waypoint

Waypoint’s airy, upscale modern space is the anchor at the front of Northwest Crossing’s Grove Market Hall. Owned by Bend Brewing Company, the bar serves eight taps of BBC beers, including the Grove Pale Ale that is only served at Waypoint. Visitors can take the beer, wine, and Waypoint’s private label vodka drinks with them into the food court or bring their food into the pub. The Grove’s food offerings include Left Coast Burger Company, Sebastian Seafood market’s takeout sushi, Thaipas traditional Thai street food, Sunny’s Carrello Italian, and Greenleaf plant-based restaurant. Inside the grove, diners can also quickly access the Beer Cave kiosk that serves beer and wine.

921 Northwest Mount Washington Drive, Bend, OR 97701
People at bar at Bend Brewing Company’s Waypoint.
Waypoint serves Bend Brewing Company beers.
Barb Gonzalez/Eater Portland

Cascade Lakes Brewpub

The Cascade Lakes Brewpub was recently reimagined and remodeled: The rustic indoor space is now home to upscale cowhide easy chairs and wooden booths, with a wall that opens up to the outside patio on Century Drive. A favorite stop for those coming down from Mount Bachelor, a gondola sits out front to invite skiers and others in. The brewery, founded in nearby Redmond in 1994, offers year-round beers, including Blonde Bombshell, Hazy IPA Lotus Pils, Salted Carmel Porter, and a few rotating specialties. Fresh pub food includes a Pacific Northwestern elk meatloaf sandwich and Southern staples like shrimp and grits. 

1441 SW Chandler Ave #100, Bend, OR 97702
(541) 388-4998
Cowhide chairs near fireplace at Cascade Lakes Brewpub.
Cowhide chairs in remodeled Cascade Lakes Brewpub.
Barb Gonzalez/Eater Portland

GoodLife Brewery and Bierhall Tasting Room

Tucked inside the Century Center on Bend’s Westside sits GoodLife’s expansive brewing and distilling facility. Its tasting room is airy and inviting, with garage doors opening onto a Biergarten that often hosts concerts and young families. A locals’ favorite, GoodLife prides itself on pairing creative, approachable beers with salads, flatbreads, sandwiches, and wraps, often using house-made breads and condiments. The creativity extends to food offerings like grilled cheese sandwiches layered with house-smoked meats, bacon jalapeños stuffed with beer cheese and diced bacon, or soft pretzels made with the brewery’s spent grain. 

70 SW Century Dr Suite 100-464, Bend, OR 97702
(541) 728-0749
Boss Rambler Beer Club

The embodiment of Bend’s fun-loving outdoor lifestyle, the front patio of the Boss Rambler Beer Club is typically overflowing onto the sidewalk with laughing beer lovers who have stopped there after a day skiing or dirt-biking near Mt. Bachelor. Boss Rambler’s tropical-noted IPAs land in pints alongside mellow summer lagers and fruited beers, as well as boozy slushies. At times, a food cart will park next to the building; otherwise, visitors can grab some grub at the Lot food carts located a block off Galveston.

1009 NW Galveston Ave, Bend, OR 97701
Dog in front of Boss Rambler sign on outside deck.
Dog enjoying the lively deck at Boss Rambler Beer Club.
Barb Gonzalez/Eater Portland

Sunriver Brewing Co. Galveston Pub

Sunriver Brewing Company opened its doors in Bend in early 2016 on what has become a busy stretch of Northwest Galveston Avenue. Since then, its award-winning beers have been a draw to this lively pub. The Rippin, a Northwest pale ale, is an excellent match for a giant beer pretzel with beer cheese and beer mustard. Other enhanced pub fare on the menu include the wagyu sliders, a truffle club sandwich, and the popular General Tso fried cauliflower in a sweet garlic-ginger sauce. The brewpub offers year-round outdoor dining in a covered bridge replica or around the outdoor fire pits on the back patio. Note that Sunriver Brewing has a new eastside location.

1005 NW Galveston Ave, Bend, OR 97703
(541) 408-9377
A beer sits next to a massive soft pretzel stuffed with cheese and dipping sauces at Sunriver Brewing
A pretzel at Sunriver Brewing
Sunriver Brewing Company

The Brasserie at Monkless Belgian Ales

The Brasserie at Monkless Belgian Ales offers stunning views of Bend’s Old Mill and the Deschutes River from its heated deck, while some visitors enjoy Belgian-style ales at the monastery-like bar inside. The move here is to opt for Monkless specialty beers like the small-batch Dark Habits: This Belgian dark strong is aged for four months in pinot noir barrels, with added cherries that provide a subtle fruity bite. Bring a group of friends or meet new ones at Bend-sourced wood slab Ponderosa pine tables, while enjoying a pot of steamed mussels, a pork schnitzel plate, farro risotto, and more.

803 SW Industrial Way Suite 202, Bend, OR 97702
(541) 797-6760
Glass of beer with Deschutes River in the background.
Glass of Dark Habits beer overlooking Deschutes River.
Barb Gonzalez/Eater Portland

Immersion Brewing

Approaching the patio of Immersion Brewing in the rustic Box Factory near the Old Mill District, it’s evident from the welcoming ambiance that this is a family-owned brewpub. A windowed garage door extends the high-ceiling indoor dining room to join a lively outdoor patio. Voted Oregon’s 2020 Small Craft Brewery of the Year at the Oregon Beer Awards, Immersion offers fun IPAs like the Hazy E, a pineapple-forward Northeast IPA, as well as sours and stouts. The excellent beer goes well with Immersion’s family kitchen, which serves made-to-order basic pub food like blackened steelhead BLTs.

550 SW Industrial Way #185, Bend, OR 97702
(541) 633-7821
Diners at picnic tables on the Immersion Brewing patio.
Immersion Brewing patio in the Box Factory.
Barb Gonzalez/Eater Portland

Bend Brewing Company

Bend Brewing Company was established in 1995, making it the second-oldest brewery in Bend. BBC (as locals call it) expanded its outdoor area along Mirror Pond, creating an outdoor pub; it has become a bustling community space with live music, a bar, and a family- and dog-friendly lawn. Popping by BBC is a lovely way to spend the day and enjoy some of Bend’s best burgers, fish and chips, and grilled peach salad — all of which pair perfectly with BBC’s brews like the Tropic Pine juicy IPA, an award-winning porter, German sour ale, and others. 

1019 NW Brooks St, Bend, OR 97701
(541) 383-1599
Dogs and people on lawn and tables listen to music along the river.
Dogs and families listen to music along Mirror Pond at BBC’s outdoor pub.
Barb Gonzalez/Eater Portland

The Cellar - A Porter Brewing Company

Visitors who walk down the stairs to the Cellar from the downtown sidewalk are transported to a traditional English pub. The small space includes a bar, a few tables, a small library, and a classic “snug” — a room found in most English and Irish public houses where one can drink with a little privacy. The English pub vibes extend to Porter Brewing’s cask-conditioned ales, served by hand-pumping imported beer engines rather than taps. Sausage bites and pretzels are available along with Vi’s scratch-made pies, including Scottish Meat Pie and Chicken Pot Pie. 

206 NW Oregon Ave Suite 2, Bend, OR 97703
(541) 382-1645
Bartender hand pumping beer into glass.
Bartender pumps cask-conditioned ale from English Beer Engine.
Barb Gonzalez/Eater Portland

Deschutes Brewery Bend Public House

For more than 30 years, this lively, rustic downtown staple has helped define the craft beer scene in Bend and America. Its vast array of experimental and seasonal brews is the real draw here, and they are well-paired with classic pub dishes, like poutine and pizza. Deschutes is the go-to place for thick, juicy Central Oregon beef burgers. Eat and drink in the large dining room at an intimate fireside table, or in the covered and heated outdoor space. The upstairs has recently been converted to a game room with darts, vintage video games, and shuffleboard.

1044 NW Bond St, Bend, OR 97703
(541) 382-9242
A picture of an amber-colored beer in a glass; a tall burger with lettuce, onion, tomato, and blue cheese; and a pile of fries at Deschutes
A burger and beer at Deschutes
Deschutes Brewery

Crux Fermentation Project

At the end of a back street near the Old Mill district, the Crux Fermentation Project is housed in an old transmission repair plant. Visitors can grab a pint and some pub grub inside the glowing copper taproom, or hang out on the park-like lawn with local food trucks, yard games for adults and kids, and fire pits. During the daily “Sundowner hour,” breathtaking views of the Cascade Mountains come with discounts on 20-plus taps.

50 SW Division St, Bend, OR 97702
(541) 385-3333
The outdoor patio at Crux with string lights, trees, and views of the mountains
Crux in Bend
Crux Fermentation Project

Silver Moon Brewing

Bend’s third-oldest brewery built a beautiful wooden patio, which became the start of a large complex that includes a stage, outdoor bar service, and a food truck pod called “the Office.” The food trucks here don’t serve the typical Pacific Northwestern standbys: There’s the Tex-Mex Queso in Your Face-o, “The Bob” kebab truck, and Southern Accent with a choice of meats on po’boys and in fry baskets, including Gator. All of these are best paired with Silver Moon’s barrel-aged selections, year-round cans, or rotating Lunar series beers. The indoor space is now a lounge and game room called the Green Room.

24 NW Greenwood Ave, Bend, OR 97703
(541) 388-8331
The Office sign near dining and the Bob food cart
The Office food lot is part of the Silver Moon complex.
Barb Gonzalez/EPDX

Boneyard Beer Pub

Boneyard has long been a favorite Bend brewery with hoppy ales like RPM, and a few sour and hazy beers. The clean, modern lines of the pub’s indoor/outdoor space juxtapose a motorcycle bar atmosphere complete with a dark bar lounge with high-backed vinyl booths. Boneyard offers five types of wings and fresh salads, but the piece de resistance is the Royale with Cheese. Pulp Fiction fans might recognize the reference where this cheese-in-the-middle burger got its name. 

1955 NE Division St, Bend, OR 97701
(541) 241-7184
Motorcycle inside Boneyard Brew pub with lounge in the background
Nook and lounge at Boneyard Brew Pub adds to large, heated outdoor dining.
Barb Gonzalez/Eater Portland

Bevel Craft Brewing

Bevel Brewing is in the midtown industrial area tucked behind the DIY Cave, where visitors learn how to weld and woodwork. The tasting room and patio share the space with the 9th Street food pod, which includes fresh poke bowls at Aina Kauai-Style Grill; giant, loaded tater tots at TOTS!; house-made pickles at Nosh Street Food; or Mexican fare at Tacos El Nava. The tasting room offers flights and pints, with a wide range of ales and a few off-kilter options like barleywines. Bevel places small tasting glasses in holes of a decorated frisbee for those who want to compare the IPAs before filling a growler to take home.

911 SE Armour Rd Suite B, Bend, OR 97702
(541) 972-3835
Tasting Bevel Beer classes in holes of a frisbee serving as a glass holder.
Flight of Bevel Craft Brewing IPAs served in a frisbee.
Barb Gonzalez/Eater Portland

Spider City Brewing Company

Spider City Brewing Company is the only women-owned-and-operated brewery in Bend, located in a 3,000-square-foot building in an industrial area just east of the railroad tracks. Bins of wheat and hops sit on shelves next to the beer taps, pouring experimental ales and fruit-forward kettle sours. There are plenty of long tables indoors and out, but only one food truck. Those who don’t feel like eating the tasty smash burgers from the Americana truck in the parking lot can bring their own food to pair with Spider City’s beers.

1177 SE 9th St, Bend, OR 97702

10 Barrel Brewing East Side Bend

Located in an industrial area on Bend’s Northeast side, 10 Barrel’s vibrant brewpub fits right in with stainless steel rafters, an open kitchen, and a fire-pit-laden outdoor patio. Likely one of Oregon’s most recognizable breweries, the Northeast Bend brewpub pours fan favorites like its Crush series sours, as well as seasonal beers and tasting flights. The kitchen churns out pizzas and black-garlic-rubbed steak frites, plus more inventive fare like tempura-fried broccoli in a Korean barbecue glaze and jalapeno popper mac and cheese.

62950 NE 18th St, Bend, OR 97701
(541) 241-7733
A stainless steel overhang juts out over the open-format, industrial dining space at 10 Barrel
10 Barrel Brewing
10 Barrel Brewing Company

Worthy Brewery and Pub

The Worthy Brewery and Pub, located on Bend’s eastside, is hard to miss with its large outdoor area, airy brewpub, and a three-story giant “Hopservatory”— a reflective telescope with a retractable roof. Inside, diners find well-crafted IPAs and creative one-off seasonal ales. Along with basic pub fare, creative entrees include Korean-marinated steak tacos and wood-fired pizzas topped with Oregon pears or white beer cheese sauce. Thursday through Sunday, on clear nights, patrons can ascend the spiral staircase and stargaze with a beer in hand.

495 NE Bellevue Dr, Bend, OR 97701
(541) 639-4776
Telescope in silo and indoor/outdoor dining at Worthy Brewing.
Hopservatory and outdoor diners at Worthy Brewery and Pub Eastside.
Barb Gonzalez/Eater Portland

