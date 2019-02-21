17 Killer Breweries and Brewpubs in Bend, Oregon

While Bend’s status as an outdoor sport destination is known throughout Oregon, its identity as a beer haven only continues to draw crowds from across the country. New breweries seem to pop up every month, trying to stand out in what is an already crowded field. These days breweries are focused on current brewing trends, inventive pub fare, and quality atmosphere — beer pretzels, fire pits, and retractable garage doors. It’s not all about the hoppy IPAs anymore either; every one of these breweries offers distinct and varied lineups of sours, bruts and hazy ales, just to name a few.

Below, find our guide to Bend’s finest brewpubs, breweries, and beer bars, from Summit West to Bellevue Drive. Those seeking more dining options may want to check out Eater PDX’s Bend’s dining map.

Note: Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.