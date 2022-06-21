 clock menu more-arrow no yes
More Maps

Where to Find Worth-the-Drive Marionberry Pie All Over Oregon

Where to Find Salads That Reign Supreme in Portland

Where to Eat, Drink, and Relax Near Mt. Hood

Visitors sit at tables on the stone patio of Produce Row in Portland.
The patio at Produce Row Cafe.
Nathan Williams/Eater Portland

20 Sunny Portland Bar Patios Ideal for Summer Days

Portland’s summer is even sweeter on these patios

by Nathan Williams
View as Map
The patio at Produce Row Cafe.
| Nathan Williams/Eater Portland
by Nathan Williams

For long stretches of the pandemic, “dining out” was synonymous with “outdoor dining.” With limitations and safety risks associated with indoor dining, dozens of bars and restaurants added or expanded some type of outdoor seating, building dining rooms and patios in parking lots and blocked-off streets. While bistro tables and picnic benches along the sidewalk were a life saver for many a Portland establishment, they are no substitute for the full glory of the sprawling patio of a Portland bar — and the city has plenty of them, with lawn games, stages for casual concerts, and even outdoor bars so visitors don’t have to walk inside for another round. For more sun-soaked outdoor seating, check out our rooftop patio and outdoor dining maps.

Note: Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission. The latest CDC guidance is here; find a COVID-19 vaccination site here.

Read More
Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. McMenamins St. Johns Theater & Pub

Copy Link
8203 N Ivanhoe St
Portland, OR 97203
(503) 283-8520
(503) 283-8520
Visit Website

The main drag of St. Johns offers a number of fine patio options — Leisure Public House for yard game enthusiasts, Stormbreaker Brewing for axe-throwers — but this under-sung McMenamins is home to a serene garden that makes for a relaxed Saturday afternoon. People often visit this location to pop into its theater, but outside, tables are scattered among ferns and vine maples, where families knock back pints while kids snack on tots. It’s a fun spot pre-or-post movie, or as a casual mid-week happy hour.

2. Twenty First Ave Kitchen & Bar

Copy Link
721 NW 21st Ave
Portland, OR 97209
(503) 222-4121
(503) 222-4121
Visit Website

Tucked behind this Northwest Portland bar, known for its karaoke and Monday taco night, lies one of the city’s most underrated bar patios: an expansive and lush winding deck with various levels supports picnic tables and standing bars, with Japanese maples and a pond at the center. A seasonal patio bar slings vodka-spiked strawberry lemonade and pints of Portland-brewed beers, while neighborhood regulars snack on spinach artichoke dip during happy hour.

3. Paymaster Lounge

Copy Link
1020 NW 17th Ave
Portland, OR 97209
(503) 943-2780
(503) 943-2780
Visit Website

It’s no secret that downtown Portland has taken its lumps since 2019. But the receding tide of tough luck reveals surviving gems like Paymaster, Portland staples that are a bridge from its past to its future. Just across I-205 from the Pearl District, Paymaster is close enough to serve as a convenient after-work happy hour (here termed “angry hour”) for downtown office workers and neighborhood bar for Alphabet District denizens. The large covered patio is enveloped from floor to ceiling in wood and has its own dedicated bar and bartender, along with an outdoor pool table. The drinks are strong, the slushies are frosty, and the Jell-O shots are never boring.

Also Featured in:

4. Momo's

Copy Link
725 SW 10th Ave
Portland, OR 97205
(503) 478-9600
(503) 478-9600
Visit Website

It would be unfair to call Momo’s a dive bar, since “dive” implies some degree of apathy on the part of the owners and clientele. Nothing could be further from the case for Momo’s, whose bartenders and regulars are fiercely loyal. What the leather-and-velvet Momo’s has instead is sprezzatura, a studied carelessness — a most Portland of traits, fusing sincerity and irony indistinguishably — that makes it one of downtown’s most essential bars. Clientele will range from Portland State University students to neighborhood retirees to pre-gaming concert-goers. Drinks are only ordered at the bar, and long lines are common on weekend nights. But the spacious, multi-leveled patio is worth the hassle, with angles affording direct afternoon sunlight even among the tall buildings of downtown.

Also Featured in:

5. The Rambler

Copy Link
4205 N Mississippi Ave
Portland, OR 97217
(503) 459-4049
(503) 459-4049
Visit Website

Few Portland neighborhoods are as well-suited to bar-hopping as North Mississippi, and few Mississippi nights are complete without a stop at the Rambler. Fire pits and and a permanent patio roof keep the Rambler’s patio bumping year-round, but summertime is its real time to shine. Duck inside the converted Craftsman house for filling bar food with Southern-fried flourishes, a modest beer and wine list, and a killer happy hour margarita for just $6. The Rambler is open until 1 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, until midnight all other nights.

Also Featured in:

6. Bar Bar

Copy Link
3943 N Mississippi Ave
Portland, OR 97227
(503) 889-0090
(503) 889-0090
Visit Website

It’s hard not to add every single bar on Mississippi for this map, considering all of the top-tier patios along that street; however, Bar Bar’s is worth a mention, thanks to its serious burgers, toasted raviolis, $5 happy hour cocktails, and black-and-white movies projected on the wall of the building next door. Sharing a space with Mississippi Studios, Bar Bar’s patio is often packed before or after shows — and on certain days, you might spot an opener grabbing a burger after the encore.

Also Featured in:

7. Psychic Bar

Copy Link
3560 N Mississippi Ave
Portland, OR 97227
(971) 258-0566
(971) 258-0566
Visit Website

North Mississippi’s camp-Victorian Psychic Bar conjures a healthy dose of Bates Motel vibes inside, which makes its low-key patio all the more surprising. Picnic benches of various sizes stretch along the west and south sides of the house-turned-bar, with a leafy vines wrapped around the patio roof. Sit facing Mississippi on weekend nights for top notch people watching, or withdraw further back for a quieter night. Sunday nights on the patio are movie nights, featuring recent hits like Sorry to Bother You or more timeless classics like Purple Rain and 9 to 5. Prey & Tell’s life-changing wings are no longer served at Psychic, alas, but the food menu is still solid. At the full bar, tequila and mezcal are specialties.

Also Featured in:

8. Produce Row Cafe

Copy Link
204 SE Oak St
Portland, OR 97214
(503) 232-8355
(503) 232-8355
Visit Website

Rescued by new ownership in 2015, Produce Row has been nourishing Portlanders’ passion for craft beers and American whiskies in the east side industrial district for more than 40 years. The tap list is terrific, and the bartenders pour cocktails with care. The food menu isn’t the main draw, but classics like fish and chips, beet salads, and quinoa bowls won’t disappoint. The spacious patio is protected by a translucent roof, affording both protection from rain but letting in precious light on gray days. Thursday and Sunday nights feature live music from bands and DJs, and on weekend mornings the patio is a site for brunch. Produce Row closes at midnight on Fridays and Saturdays, 9 p.m. on Sundays, and 10 p.m. all other days.

A covered patio with hanging plants and numerous patrons seated.
Back patio at Produce Row.
Nathan Williams/Eater Portland

Also Featured in:

9. Rontoms

Copy Link
600 E Burnside St
Portland, OR 97214
(503) 236-4536
(503) 236-4536
Visit Website

Just around the block from the east side’s brick-and-mortar Nong’s, and just steps from several other Eater 38 luminaries, Rontoms is an ideal place to start or end an evening out. The large patio consists of a covered section with possibly the highest patio roof in the city, along with large deck dotted with leafy trees and umbrellas providing shade. Rontoms bartender are no slouches, and will mix creative originals or expertly crafted classics. Summer food menu highlights include a melon-and-tomato gazpacho and a watermelon and jicama salad. Sunday nights typically feature concerts on the patio, so plan accordingly.

A shady patio with tables, benches, and a few small groups gathering on a cloudy day.
A leafy patio at Rontoms.
Nathan Williams/Eater Portland

Also Featured in:

10. White Owl Social Club

Copy Link
1305 SE 8th Ave
Portland, OR 97214
(503) 236-9672
(503) 236-9672
Visit Website

One of the livelier spots in the crowded bar scene of the inner eastside, White Owl Social Club customizes its large patio — uncovered in the precious sunny months, covered by an enormous, partially translucent tent in the rainy season — making it a vital spot all year long. The Mexican food here is legit, including a good range of vegan options that don’t feel like taste compromises. The drinks are both strong and (unless you say otherwise) well-balanced. White Owl features eye-popping values like it’s $2 for Tecate, tequila, and tacos Tuesdays, as well as DJs for both free sets and more prominent ones with cover charges — plan ahead on weekend nights by checking the bar’s instagram account.

Also Featured in:

11. Bye and Bye

Copy Link
1011 NE Alberta St
Portland, OR 97211
Visit Website

While Alberta Street runs six miles across the city, from the edge of Swan Island to the shadow of I-205, the Bye and Bye marks the beginning of a 20-block stretch of restaurants, bars, and shops that Portlanders typically consider the Alberta Arts District. The Bye and Bye expanded its already sizable front patio during the pandemic, swallowing an unnecessary parking lot. The front patio will get more late-day sunlight, but it’s hard to beat the bamboo-lined back patio for ambiance. On hot days, large garage-style doors open onto the parking lot, turning the front half of the bar into something of an honorary patio. Local drafts are a specialty, but able bartenders mix cocktails (and mocktails) with confidence, all served alongside vegan bar fare.

A bar patio with picnic benches, bamboo shading the sun, and a small group huddled together at one table.
Shady back patio at the Bye and Bye.
Nathan Williams/Eater Portland

Also Featured in:

12. The High Dive

Copy Link
1406 SE 12th Ave
Portland, OR 97214
(503) 384-2285
(503) 384-2285
Visit Website

The High Dive may not have the biggest patio on this list, but at sunset, it sure has the best view: a gorgeous vista down Madison as the sky reddens behind the KOIN Tower and Forest Park. This no-nonsense bar has a limited indoor seating, so unless the Blazers are locked in a tight game on the TV inside, most patrons flock to the covered or uncovered patios. On many nights the clientele can be a mix of neighborhood regulars and restaurant-goers grabbing a drink after enjoying the nearby top-notch cuisine. High Dive serves solid tacos on Tuesdays, and is otherwise welcoming of those grabbing food from the next door Cartopia food carts. The beer and wine lists are limited by Portland standards, but the mixed drinks are generously poured.

A half-empty pint of beer sitting on a wooden table under a corrugated patio roof.
The covered patio at the High Dive.
Nathan Williams/Eater Portland

Also Featured in:

13. A Roadside Attraction

Copy Link
1000 SE 12th Ave
Portland, OR 97214
Visit Website

A Roadside Attraction feels like an almost magical discovery on first visit, a surreal oasis in an already unconventional town. Patrons enter through the large patio, full of twist and turns, hidden nooks, and inviting crannies. The décor both inside and out is as if a Victorian junk shop were dynamited next door, with each heirloom landing in unexpected but somehow ideal places to create a hypnotic atmosphere. The patio roof is just as eclectic with sections of metal, trees, and bare patches for your ideal sun (or rain) exposure. The regulars ratio is especially high here, with bartenders intimately familiar with more than a few patrons’ usual drinks. A Roadside Attraction is cash-only, with an ATM on site. It’s open until 1 a.m. every night.

An eclectic set of decorations adorn a cool, shaded bar patio, with patrons huddled a table, and a “Roadside Attraction” sign nearby.
Roadside Attraction’s shaded patio.
Nathan Williams/Eater Portland

14. Bible Club PDX

Copy Link
6716 SE 16th Ave
Portland, OR 97202
(971) 279-2198
(971) 279-2198
Visit Website

Bible Club’s Prohibition-era schtick may intoxicate some, irritate others, but those in the latter category can find relief in knowing the late-Portlandia bowties and waxed mustache vibe is largely limited to the interior — the patio plays it surprisingly straight, with smooth-edged modern picnic tables and a dedicated, albeit somewhat more limited, bar outside. The patio offers both covered and uncovered sections and features DJ sets on Thursdays evenings, along with live music on most Fridays and Saturdays. (Check Bible Club’s Instagram for upcoming performers.) And don’t let the Boardwalk Empire décor deceive, these bartenders are elite and make some of Portland’s best original and classic cocktails. Bible Club closes at 11 p.m. on Sundays, at midnight all other days.

Also Featured in:

15. The Hilt

Copy Link
1934 NE Alberta St
Portland, OR 97211
(971) 255-1793
(971) 255-1793
Visit Website

The Hilt’s inviting patio adjoins the Northeast Alberta Street sidewalk, and many a passerby are drawn in for an unplanned visit by a mere glance at the serene vibes just over the low iron fence. This longtime neighborhood establishment has a mellow crowd of regulars early in the evening, but can get lively later in the night. The unfussy interior features video poker, vintage pinball and pool tables, but on the patio the conversation and drinks are undistracted. A few Greek items on the food menu are genuine winners, the rest are typical bar food. Beer and hard stuff are the focus, though the house wines are among the cheapest in town.

More in Maps

16. Rose & Thistle Public House

Copy Link
2314 Northeast Broadway Street
Portland, OR 97232
(503) 287-8582
(503) 287-8582
Visit Website

Fusing a passion for Portland (the rose) and Scotland (the thistle), the Rose & Thistle bears far less resemblance to the superficial imitation pubs that populate the states and more to the true spirit of a east Glasgow watering hole where regulars get together to watch football, trade gripes, and knock back a dram. The large, multi-leveled patio has spots for sun-seekers and shade-lovers, large groups and intimate dates. The British beer list is one of the city’s best, the mixed drinks are strong, and the menu may not be entirely entire Scottish but does boast the Portland’s rare Scotch egg. The Rose & Thistle is open until midnight, seven days a week.

17. Hi-Top Tavern

Copy Link
5015 NE Fremont St
Portland, OR 97213
(503) 206-4308
(503) 206-4308
Visit Website

Holding down the neighborhood bar anchor in a somewhat under-sung stretch of Northeast Fremont (check Red Sauce Pizza, Wonderly, and Dirty Lettuce nearby), this latest offering from the team behind Old Gold, Paydirt, and Tough Luck expertly hits all the comfort buttons a Portland neighborhood is craving. Unfussy, reliable eats with plenty of options for vegetarians and vegans? Check. Solid beer and wine list? Check. A handful of enticing signature cocktails at enticing price points? Check. And, of course inviting patio? You bet. Meet your new neighbors sitting in the group area around stumps of wood, or keep things private on a first date at one of the tables.

Also Featured in:

18. Thunderbird Bar

Copy Link
5339 SE Foster Rd
Portland, OR 97206
(503) 764-9819
(503) 764-9819
Visit Website

Directly inspired by fellow all-vegan bar the Bye and Bye, Thunderbird opened in 2017 as a leader in the recent Foster-Powell renaissance, and has already become a neighborhood staple. Channeling all the best energies from the next door Devils Point strip club, the adjoining Carts on Foster, and the plumbing supply stores nearby, nothing at Thunderbird feels like a put-in. The vegan food is a genuine draw, not a consolation, and will convert more than a few meat-eaters (at least for one night). The cocktails are excellent and affordably priced, including $5 margarita Mondays. The gravel-lined patio is covered year-round and walled off with frosted glass, creating a visual greenhouse effect (though thankfully it’s cool in the hot months). A large TV on the patio plays sports typically, but a handful of tables stretch behind the TV for those seeking a more sedate surrounding. Thunderbird closes at 1 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, midnight all other nights.

Also Featured in:

19. Barrio

Copy Link
7238 SE Foster Rd #9
Portland, OR 97206
(971) 808-8212
(971) 808-8212
Visit Website

It’s not uncommon for a food pod to have a dedicated beer and wine bar attached, but none carve out as distinctive and beloved identity as the Portland Mercado’s Barrio. Primary specializing in wine, Barrio has a small but tastefully selected draft list. Owner Chris Shimamoto is passionate about wine, but equally passionate about demystifying it, taking attention away from the labels and putting it back toward the taste. The patio is uncovered at the front of Barrio but extends to a roomier, covered section around the side. As part of the Mercado, bringing meals from the nearby excellent food carts is more than welcome (as are well-behaved dogs). The Mercado will often feature musical performances or other special occasions, as will Barrio itself within its smaller confines. Barrio is open until 10 p.m. Friday through Sunday, 9 p.m. all other nights.

Also Featured in:

20. Von Ebert Brewing + Kitchen Glendoveer

Copy Link
14021 NE Glisan St
Portland, OR 97230
(503) 878-8708
(503) 878-8708
Visit Website

Just off the green at the Glendoveer golf course, this brewery’s lineup of IPAs and pilsners makes it a fine contender for a summer afternoon, even without considering its massive patio. Situated on a deck surrounded by trees, Von Ebert’s patio almost has more of a restaurant feel, especially considering the restaurant’s numerous pizza, barbecue, and sandwich options. This is the spot for those seeking a more relaxed bar patio experience — one that’s dog friendly, as well.

More in Maps

© 2022 Vox Media, Inc. All rights reserved.
Link copied to the clipboard.

1. McMenamins St. Johns Theater & Pub

8203 N Ivanhoe St, Portland, OR 97203

The main drag of St. Johns offers a number of fine patio options — Leisure Public House for yard game enthusiasts, Stormbreaker Brewing for axe-throwers — but this under-sung McMenamins is home to a serene garden that makes for a relaxed Saturday afternoon. People often visit this location to pop into its theater, but outside, tables are scattered among ferns and vine maples, where families knock back pints while kids snack on tots. It’s a fun spot pre-or-post movie, or as a casual mid-week happy hour.

8203 N Ivanhoe St
Portland, OR 97203
(503) 283-8520
Visit Website

2. Twenty First Ave Kitchen & Bar

721 NW 21st Ave, Portland, OR 97209

Tucked behind this Northwest Portland bar, known for its karaoke and Monday taco night, lies one of the city’s most underrated bar patios: an expansive and lush winding deck with various levels supports picnic tables and standing bars, with Japanese maples and a pond at the center. A seasonal patio bar slings vodka-spiked strawberry lemonade and pints of Portland-brewed beers, while neighborhood regulars snack on spinach artichoke dip during happy hour.

721 NW 21st Ave
Portland, OR 97209
(503) 222-4121
Visit Website

3. Paymaster Lounge

1020 NW 17th Ave, Portland, OR 97209

It’s no secret that downtown Portland has taken its lumps since 2019. But the receding tide of tough luck reveals surviving gems like Paymaster, Portland staples that are a bridge from its past to its future. Just across I-205 from the Pearl District, Paymaster is close enough to serve as a convenient after-work happy hour (here termed “angry hour”) for downtown office workers and neighborhood bar for Alphabet District denizens. The large covered patio is enveloped from floor to ceiling in wood and has its own dedicated bar and bartender, along with an outdoor pool table. The drinks are strong, the slushies are frosty, and the Jell-O shots are never boring.

1020 NW 17th Ave
Portland, OR 97209
(503) 943-2780
Visit Website

4. Momo's

725 SW 10th Ave, Portland, OR 97205

It would be unfair to call Momo’s a dive bar, since “dive” implies some degree of apathy on the part of the owners and clientele. Nothing could be further from the case for Momo’s, whose bartenders and regulars are fiercely loyal. What the leather-and-velvet Momo’s has instead is sprezzatura, a studied carelessness — a most Portland of traits, fusing sincerity and irony indistinguishably — that makes it one of downtown’s most essential bars. Clientele will range from Portland State University students to neighborhood retirees to pre-gaming concert-goers. Drinks are only ordered at the bar, and long lines are common on weekend nights. But the spacious, multi-leveled patio is worth the hassle, with angles affording direct afternoon sunlight even among the tall buildings of downtown.

725 SW 10th Ave
Portland, OR 97205
(503) 478-9600
Visit Website

5. The Rambler

4205 N Mississippi Ave, Portland, OR 97217

Few Portland neighborhoods are as well-suited to bar-hopping as North Mississippi, and few Mississippi nights are complete without a stop at the Rambler. Fire pits and and a permanent patio roof keep the Rambler’s patio bumping year-round, but summertime is its real time to shine. Duck inside the converted Craftsman house for filling bar food with Southern-fried flourishes, a modest beer and wine list, and a killer happy hour margarita for just $6. The Rambler is open until 1 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, until midnight all other nights.

4205 N Mississippi Ave
Portland, OR 97217
(503) 459-4049
Visit Website

6. Bar Bar

3943 N Mississippi Ave, Portland, OR 97227

It’s hard not to add every single bar on Mississippi for this map, considering all of the top-tier patios along that street; however, Bar Bar’s is worth a mention, thanks to its serious burgers, toasted raviolis, $5 happy hour cocktails, and black-and-white movies projected on the wall of the building next door. Sharing a space with Mississippi Studios, Bar Bar’s patio is often packed before or after shows — and on certain days, you might spot an opener grabbing a burger after the encore.

3943 N Mississippi Ave
Portland, OR 97227
(503) 889-0090
Visit Website

7. Psychic Bar

3560 N Mississippi Ave, Portland, OR 97227

North Mississippi’s camp-Victorian Psychic Bar conjures a healthy dose of Bates Motel vibes inside, which makes its low-key patio all the more surprising. Picnic benches of various sizes stretch along the west and south sides of the house-turned-bar, with a leafy vines wrapped around the patio roof. Sit facing Mississippi on weekend nights for top notch people watching, or withdraw further back for a quieter night. Sunday nights on the patio are movie nights, featuring recent hits like Sorry to Bother You or more timeless classics like Purple Rain and 9 to 5. Prey & Tell’s life-changing wings are no longer served at Psychic, alas, but the food menu is still solid. At the full bar, tequila and mezcal are specialties.

3560 N Mississippi Ave
Portland, OR 97227
(971) 258-0566
Visit Website

8. Produce Row Cafe

204 SE Oak St, Portland, OR 97214
A covered patio with hanging plants and numerous patrons seated.
Back patio at Produce Row.
Nathan Williams/Eater Portland

Rescued by new ownership in 2015, Produce Row has been nourishing Portlanders’ passion for craft beers and American whiskies in the east side industrial district for more than 40 years. The tap list is terrific, and the bartenders pour cocktails with care. The food menu isn’t the main draw, but classics like fish and chips, beet salads, and quinoa bowls won’t disappoint. The spacious patio is protected by a translucent roof, affording both protection from rain but letting in precious light on gray days. Thursday and Sunday nights feature live music from bands and DJs, and on weekend mornings the patio is a site for brunch. Produce Row closes at midnight on Fridays and Saturdays, 9 p.m. on Sundays, and 10 p.m. all other days.

204 SE Oak St
Portland, OR 97214
(503) 232-8355
Visit Website

9. Rontoms

600 E Burnside St, Portland, OR 97214
A shady patio with tables, benches, and a few small groups gathering on a cloudy day.
A leafy patio at Rontoms.
Nathan Williams/Eater Portland

Just around the block from the east side’s brick-and-mortar Nong’s, and just steps from several other Eater 38 luminaries, Rontoms is an ideal place to start or end an evening out. The large patio consists of a covered section with possibly the highest patio roof in the city, along with large deck dotted with leafy trees and umbrellas providing shade. Rontoms bartender are no slouches, and will mix creative originals or expertly crafted classics. Summer food menu highlights include a melon-and-tomato gazpacho and a watermelon and jicama salad. Sunday nights typically feature concerts on the patio, so plan accordingly.

600 E Burnside St
Portland, OR 97214
(503) 236-4536
Visit Website

10. White Owl Social Club

1305 SE 8th Ave, Portland, OR 97214

One of the livelier spots in the crowded bar scene of the inner eastside, White Owl Social Club customizes its large patio — uncovered in the precious sunny months, covered by an enormous, partially translucent tent in the rainy season — making it a vital spot all year long. The Mexican food here is legit, including a good range of vegan options that don’t feel like taste compromises. The drinks are both strong and (unless you say otherwise) well-balanced. White Owl features eye-popping values like it’s $2 for Tecate, tequila, and tacos Tuesdays, as well as DJs for both free sets and more prominent ones with cover charges — plan ahead on weekend nights by checking the bar’s instagram account.

1305 SE 8th Ave
Portland, OR 97214
(503) 236-9672
Visit Website

11. Bye and Bye

1011 NE Alberta St, Portland, OR 97211
A bar patio with picnic benches, bamboo shading the sun, and a small group huddled together at one table.
Shady back patio at the Bye and Bye.
Nathan Williams/Eater Portland

While Alberta Street runs six miles across the city, from the edge of Swan Island to the shadow of I-205, the Bye and Bye marks the beginning of a 20-block stretch of restaurants, bars, and shops that Portlanders typically consider the Alberta Arts District. The Bye and Bye expanded its already sizable front patio during the pandemic, swallowing an unnecessary parking lot. The front patio will get more late-day sunlight, but it’s hard to beat the bamboo-lined back patio for ambiance. On hot days, large garage-style doors open onto the parking lot, turning the front half of the bar into something of an honorary patio. Local drafts are a specialty, but able bartenders mix cocktails (and mocktails) with confidence, all served alongside vegan bar fare.

1011 NE Alberta St
Portland, OR 97211
Visit Website

12. The High Dive

1406 SE 12th Ave, Portland, OR 97214
A half-empty pint of beer sitting on a wooden table under a corrugated patio roof.
The covered patio at the High Dive.
Nathan Williams/Eater Portland

The High Dive may not have the biggest patio on this list, but at sunset, it sure has the best view: a gorgeous vista down Madison as the sky reddens behind the KOIN Tower and Forest Park. This no-nonsense bar has a limited indoor seating, so unless the Blazers are locked in a tight game on the TV inside, most patrons flock to the covered or uncovered patios. On many nights the clientele can be a mix of neighborhood regulars and restaurant-goers grabbing a drink after enjoying the nearby top-notch cuisine. High Dive serves solid tacos on Tuesdays, and is otherwise welcoming of those grabbing food from the next door Cartopia food carts. The beer and wine lists are limited by Portland standards, but the mixed drinks are generously poured.

1406 SE 12th Ave
Portland, OR 97214
(503) 384-2285
Visit Website

13. A Roadside Attraction

1000 SE 12th Ave, Portland, OR 97214
An eclectic set of decorations adorn a cool, shaded bar patio, with patrons huddled a table, and a “Roadside Attraction” sign nearby.
Roadside Attraction’s shaded patio.
Nathan Williams/Eater Portland

A Roadside Attraction feels like an almost magical discovery on first visit, a surreal oasis in an already unconventional town. Patrons enter through the large patio, full of twist and turns, hidden nooks, and inviting crannies. The décor both inside and out is as if a Victorian junk shop were dynamited next door, with each heirloom landing in unexpected but somehow ideal places to create a hypnotic atmosphere. The patio roof is just as eclectic with sections of metal, trees, and bare patches for your ideal sun (or rain) exposure. The regulars ratio is especially high here, with bartenders intimately familiar with more than a few patrons’ usual drinks. A Roadside Attraction is cash-only, with an ATM on site. It’s open until 1 a.m. every night.

1000 SE 12th Ave
Portland, OR 97214
Visit Website

14. Bible Club PDX

6716 SE 16th Ave, Portland, OR 97202

Bible Club’s Prohibition-era schtick may intoxicate some, irritate others, but those in the latter category can find relief in knowing the late-Portlandia bowties and waxed mustache vibe is largely limited to the interior — the patio plays it surprisingly straight, with smooth-edged modern picnic tables and a dedicated, albeit somewhat more limited, bar outside. The patio offers both covered and uncovered sections and features DJ sets on Thursdays evenings, along with live music on most Fridays and Saturdays. (Check Bible Club’s Instagram for upcoming performers.) And don’t let the Boardwalk Empire décor deceive, these bartenders are elite and make some of Portland’s best original and classic cocktails. Bible Club closes at 11 p.m. on Sundays, at midnight all other days.

6716 SE 16th Ave
Portland, OR 97202
(971) 279-2198
Visit Website

15. The Hilt

1934 NE Alberta St, Portland, OR 97211

The Hilt’s inviting patio adjoins the Northeast Alberta Street sidewalk, and many a passerby are drawn in for an unplanned visit by a mere glance at the serene vibes just over the low iron fence. This longtime neighborhood establishment has a mellow crowd of regulars early in the evening, but can get lively later in the night. The unfussy interior features video poker, vintage pinball and pool tables, but on the patio the conversation and drinks are undistracted. A few Greek items on the food menu are genuine winners, the rest are typical bar food. Beer and hard stuff are the focus, though the house wines are among the cheapest in town.

1934 NE Alberta St
Portland, OR 97211
(971) 255-1793
Visit Website

Related Maps

16. Rose & Thistle Public House

2314 Northeast Broadway Street, Portland, OR 97232

Fusing a passion for Portland (the rose) and Scotland (the thistle), the Rose & Thistle bears far less resemblance to the superficial imitation pubs that populate the states and more to the true spirit of a east Glasgow watering hole where regulars get together to watch football, trade gripes, and knock back a dram. The large, multi-leveled patio has spots for sun-seekers and shade-lovers, large groups and intimate dates. The British beer list is one of the city’s best, the mixed drinks are strong, and the menu may not be entirely entire Scottish but does boast the Portland’s rare Scotch egg. The Rose & Thistle is open until midnight, seven days a week.

2314 Northeast Broadway Street
Portland, OR 97232
(503) 287-8582
Visit Website

17. Hi-Top Tavern

5015 NE Fremont St, Portland, OR 97213

Holding down the neighborhood bar anchor in a somewhat under-sung stretch of Northeast Fremont (check Red Sauce Pizza, Wonderly, and Dirty Lettuce nearby), this latest offering from the team behind Old Gold, Paydirt, and Tough Luck expertly hits all the comfort buttons a Portland neighborhood is craving. Unfussy, reliable eats with plenty of options for vegetarians and vegans? Check. Solid beer and wine list? Check. A handful of enticing signature cocktails at enticing price points? Check. And, of course inviting patio? You bet. Meet your new neighbors sitting in the group area around stumps of wood, or keep things private on a first date at one of the tables.

5015 NE Fremont St
Portland, OR 97213
(503) 206-4308
Visit Website

18. Thunderbird Bar

5339 SE Foster Rd, Portland, OR 97206

Directly inspired by fellow all-vegan bar the Bye and Bye, Thunderbird opened in 2017 as a leader in the recent Foster-Powell renaissance, and has already become a neighborhood staple. Channeling all the best energies from the next door Devils Point strip club, the adjoining Carts on Foster, and the plumbing supply stores nearby, nothing at Thunderbird feels like a put-in. The vegan food is a genuine draw, not a consolation, and will convert more than a few meat-eaters (at least for one night). The cocktails are excellent and affordably priced, including $5 margarita Mondays. The gravel-lined patio is covered year-round and walled off with frosted glass, creating a visual greenhouse effect (though thankfully it’s cool in the hot months). A large TV on the patio plays sports typically, but a handful of tables stretch behind the TV for those seeking a more sedate surrounding. Thunderbird closes at 1 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, midnight all other nights.

5339 SE Foster Rd
Portland, OR 97206
(503) 764-9819
Visit Website

19. Barrio

7238 SE Foster Rd #9, Portland, OR 97206

It’s not uncommon for a food pod to have a dedicated beer and wine bar attached, but none carve out as distinctive and beloved identity as the Portland Mercado’s Barrio. Primary specializing in wine, Barrio has a small but tastefully selected draft list. Owner Chris Shimamoto is passionate about wine, but equally passionate about demystifying it, taking attention away from the labels and putting it back toward the taste. The patio is uncovered at the front of Barrio but extends to a roomier, covered section around the side. As part of the Mercado, bringing meals from the nearby excellent food carts is more than welcome (as are well-behaved dogs). The Mercado will often feature musical performances or other special occasions, as will Barrio itself within its smaller confines. Barrio is open until 10 p.m. Friday through Sunday, 9 p.m. all other nights.

7238 SE Foster Rd #9
Portland, OR 97206
(971) 808-8212
Visit Website

20. Von Ebert Brewing + Kitchen Glendoveer

14021 NE Glisan St, Portland, OR 97230

Just off the green at the Glendoveer golf course, this brewery’s lineup of IPAs and pilsners makes it a fine contender for a summer afternoon, even without considering its massive patio. Situated on a deck surrounded by trees, Von Ebert’s patio almost has more of a restaurant feel, especially considering the restaurant’s numerous pizza, barbecue, and sandwich options. This is the spot for those seeking a more relaxed bar patio experience — one that’s dog friendly, as well.

14021 NE Glisan St
Portland, OR 97230
(503) 878-8708
Visit Website

Related Maps