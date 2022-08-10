Where to Find Dreamy Burrata Around Portland

There was a time where burrata was having its moment — the golden age of @burratagram, where every pasta, pizza, and sandwich came topped with a jiggling ball of cheese. Burrata, a fresh cheese filled with cream and mozzarella, is something like the lava cake of cheeses: When a ball of burrata is split with a knife, a delicious, decadent filling spills out, serving as a sort of sauce to complement whatever fruit, carb, or meat appears alongside it.

In Portland, burrata appears on Italian restaurant and wine bar menus year-round, though summer is often one of the best times to eat it: With fresh, in-season peaches and tomatoes on offer, restaurants across the city are serving high summer salads with a ball of burrata as the centerpiece. Portland remains Portland, so many chefs switch up their accompaniments based on what’s in season; however, the restaurants that appear on this map will reliably have some version of burrata on the menu, whether it’s plated simply with a side of fry bread or wrapped in 500-day-aged prosciutto. For more burrata and mozzarella, check out our Italian restaurant map.

