A ball of burrata over a pile of panzanella at Montelupo.
Burrata at Montelupo.
Marielle Gibbons

Where to Find Dreamy Burrata Around Portland

The lava cake of cheeses, accompanied by Portland produce

by Brooke Jackson-Glidden
Burrata at Montelupo.
| Marielle Gibbons
by Brooke Jackson-Glidden

There was a time where burrata was having its moment — the golden age of @burratagram, where every pasta, pizza, and sandwich came topped with a jiggling ball of cheese. Burrata, a fresh cheese filled with cream and mozzarella, is something like the lava cake of cheeses: When a ball of burrata is split with a knife, a delicious, decadent filling spills out, serving as a sort of sauce to complement whatever fruit, carb, or meat appears alongside it.

In Portland, burrata appears on Italian restaurant and wine bar menus year-round, though summer is often one of the best times to eat it: With fresh, in-season peaches and tomatoes on offer, restaurants across the city are serving high summer salads with a ball of burrata as the centerpiece. Portland remains Portland, so many chefs switch up their accompaniments based on what’s in season; however, the restaurants that appear on this map will reliably have some version of burrata on the menu, whether it’s plated simply with a side of fry bread or wrapped in 500-day-aged prosciutto. For more burrata and mozzarella, check out our Italian restaurant map.

Note: Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.
Fino Bistro & Pizzeria

This casual Kenton restaurant serves its burrata with a salty-sweet combination of speck and stone fruit, with Calabrian chiles for a little heat. Slabs of grilled burrata work well as a vehicle for the cheese, best layered with peaches, cured meat, and a spread of burrata at the base. It works well as an appetizer ahead of house-made pasta.

8225 N Denver Ave, Portland, OR 97217
(503) 286-2100
(503) 286-2100

Ripe Cooperative

Although the preparations regularly change, the burrata served at this Concordia cafe and market is often unexpectedly adorned, whether it’s sitting on a bed of salty pistachio butter or simply adorned with apricot jam and toast points. However it’s prepared, the heart of the dish is the Gioia Cheese Co. burrata, a particularly flavorful, fresh cheese highlighting the flavor of the milk.

5425 NE 30th Ave, Portland, OR 97211
(503) 841-6968
(503) 841-6968

Masala Lab PDX

Alongside this Indian brunch cafe’s pakora waffles and tikka shrimp and grits, Masala Lab offers a burrata bowl for breakfast. A ball of burrata sits at the center of a bowl of spiced scrambled eggs, topped with a handful of fresh herbs and chile oil. Give it a stir when it lands at the table, and pair it with a chaibucha or cardamom-spiced coffee.

5237 NE Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Portland, OR 97211
(971) 340-8635
(971) 340-8635

Gumba

Unlike many other restaurants in town serving burrata, this Alberta pasta parlor makes its own burrata in house, which it serves simply with black pepper, olive oil, and house fry bread. The burrata occasionally appears in some of the restaurant’s pasta dishes, often dished on top of tender tagliatelle.

1733 NE Alberta St, Portland, OR 97211
(503) 975-5951
(503) 975-5951

Cafe Olli

The burrata at this Northeast MLK restaurant, available in the afternoons and evenings, is house-made, accompanied by house-baked bread, in-season stone fruit, and translucent ribbons of lardo. For a little touch of savory fun, the restaurant pairs its burrata with padron peppers.

3925 NE Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Portland, OR 97212
(503) 206-8604
(503) 206-8604

Mercato at Caffe Mingo

The casual counterpart to Caffe Mingo almost always serves a simple burrata, accompanied by a fresh tomato sauce and crostini. But now that we’re entering heirloom tomato season, the restaurant is planning on introducing a seasonal version of the dish, with fresh tomatoes in place of the sauce. Either preparation pairs well with the restaurant’s ciabatta, served with marinated olives and olive oil.

807 NW 21st Ave, Portland, OR 97209
(503) 226-4646
(503) 226-4646

Bar Diane

Tucked down an alley in Northwest Portland, this wine bar is primarily known for its selection of cool European glass pours and skin contact bottles. However, the kitchen also serves a wide selection of well executed snacks, including burrata. Though the menu changes with somewhat regularity, the kitchen recently served the cheese with preserved maitake mushrooms, stone fruit, and pistachios. It should work well with the current white by the glass, or even some bubbles.

Entrance on NW 21st Ave through the gate next to Eb & Bean, Portland, OR 97210
(971) 255-1387
(971) 255-1387

Arden Restaurant Portland

This Pearl District stunner of a restaurant has very few misses on its menu, whether it’s the albacore tartare with artichokes and hearts of palm or the morel pierogies with Burgundy truffles and hot sauce. The burrata is no exception: Narragansett Creamery burrata arrives in dollops, scattered alongside pickled cherries and pistachios. At the base, a peppercorn dressing plays off the creaminess of the cheese. Preparations change frequently here, but they often feature seasonal Oregon produce.

417 NW 10th Ave, Portland, OR 97209
(503) 206-6097
(503) 206-6097

Montelupo Italian Market

This Kerns Italian restaurant and market is primarily visited for its pasta dishes, but for the late summer, the restaurant is serving a marionberry panzanella with cucumbers and red wine vinaigrette — with a ball of burrata balanced on top. This is another spot where burrata preparations change, though there’s often some version to take home in the cool case.

344 NE 28th Ave, Portland, OR 97232
(503) 719-5650
(503) 719-5650

Trattoria Gallo Nero

This Northwest Portland restaurant is one of the few spots in town with multiple burrata preparations — one seasonal, one year-round. On any visit, diners can order balls of Wisconsin or Rhode Island burrata with petals of mortadella and pistachio mousse, while the special varies based on chef’s whim; a past preparation included figs, bresaola, greens, and balsamic reduction. Both work well as a starter, or accompanied by the restaurant’s various bruschetta.

903 NW Everett St, Portland, OR 97209
(503) 206-6388
(503) 206-6388

Mucca Osteria

This romantic downtown Italian restaurant keeps its burrata preparation fairly consistent, and it’s a winner: A ball of tender burrata sits in a nest of 500-day-cured prosciutto, while pickled onions provide a pop of acid. The garnishes change from time to time, but the saucy burrata and luscious cured pork don’t.

1022 SW Morrison St, Portland, OR 97205
(503) 227-5521
(503) 227-5521

Nostrana

As one of Portland’s pioneering seasonal restaurants, Nostrana’s burrata accompaniments tend to change with time. The current, late summer version pairs the cheese with summer squash and cherry tomatoes, plus the sweet, salty addition of roasted garlic and tomato vinaigrette. The burrata sourcing has varied over the years — the restaurant has made its own burrata and imported burrata from Puglia — but the current burrata comes from the ever-popular Narragansett Creamery in Rhode Island.

1401 SE Morrison St Ste 101, Portland, OR 97214
(503) 234-2427
(503) 234-2427

Old Pal

This new, Southeast Morrison restaurant switches out its seasonal accompaniments fairly frequently, but its current preparation — a ball of buttery, semi-firm burrata surrounded by Baird peaches, pickled blueberries, and basil — shows off the summer’s spoils in a somewhat less traditional way. Order it with a side of Little T bread for swiping.

3350 SE Morrison St, Portland, OR 97214
(503) 477-9663
(503) 477-9663

Jacqueline

Like so many others on this map, Jacqueline’s burrata preparation changes based on what’s in season — one day, the ball of cheese may be surrounded by a ring of peas and pickled rhubarb; the next, it could end up paired with cherries, pesto, and walnut vinaigrette. An upcoming preparation will involve peaches roasted with fermented honey, with prosciutto di Parma and pistachios. However it’s prepared, it’s best served as a follow-up to oysters, or as a precursor to Dungeness crab toast.

2039 SE Clinton St, Portland, OR 97202
(503) 327-8637
(503) 327-8637

a Cena Ristorante

This intimate Sellwood trattoria, packed with regulars, serves a very buttery burrata of medium firmness, changing its preparation depending on what’s in season. On a recent visit, the cheese appeared with hunks of heirloom tomatoes and gorgeous, in-season Maryhill peaches. A tiny drizzle of reduced balsamic played off the sweetness of the fruit, while the addition of thinly sliced alliums grounded it in savory territory. The complimentary bread and breadsticks, which come before any meal, are worthy vehicles for the cheese once it arrives.

7742 SE 13th Ave, Portland, OR 97202
(503) 206-3291
(503) 206-3291

Gino's

Another Sellwood institution, this old school Italian restaurant serves its burrata on a rustic, antipasti-style plate, with a pile of cured meat, zucchini pickles, and baguette for smearing. It makes a great appetizer before a hearty bowl of cioppino or the famous Grandma Jean’s pasta — the restaurant’s take on a Sunday sauce.

8051 SE 13th Ave, Portland, OR 97202
(503) 233-4613
(503) 233-4613

